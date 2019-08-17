Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Springfield Mile’s Bettenhausen 100 USAC Silver Crown postponed to September 22

BETTENHAUSEN 100 POSTPONED TO SEPT. 22

 

Springfield, Illinois (August 17, 2019)………Steady morning rainfall has forced the postponement of Saturday afternoon’s racing program at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, IL. On schedule was the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Brandt for the USAC Silver Crown Series. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, September 22.

 

Track Enterprises promoter Bob Sargent stated, “Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with us this morning. We know that fans and teams alike really look forward to this event, so we have rescheduled the Bettenhausen 100 on an available date. We hope that everyone comes back to support the event.”

 

The Sunday portion of the State Fair race weekend is still on as scheduled. On track action will include the ARCA Menards Series in the Allen Crowe Memorial 100 presented by Lucas Oil and the Sportsman Nationals. Sportsman Feature is set for 12:00, while the ARCA Menards Series event is scheduled for 1:30.

 

Tickets for Sunday’s event are available at the State Fair box office or at the gate or raceday.

 

For more information on the event, visit http://www.TrackEnterprises.com/ or http://www.USACracing.com/.

