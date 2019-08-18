Boles Scores First Career IMCA Modified Win at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 16, 2019) – After taking a scheduled week off the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa returned to action on Friday, August 16th. The Sprint Invaders would make their final visit of the 2019 racing season to the track, with Roberts Tire Center and Big Country 103.1 helping to bring the action. When the final checkered flag flew three driver’s picked up their first wins of the season at the track, with one of those being the driver’s first career. While another driver won for the multiple time of the season at the track.

The 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature took to the track first, with Jim Powell and Jim Walker leading the field to green. But it was third place starter Brandon Dale who jumped out into the lead on lap 1 over Daniel Fellows, who started 5th, and Powell. The action was slowed for the first time of the event on lap 2, as Robert Hooper spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Dale jumped back out front, with Daniels and Austen Becerra close behind. One more lap completed produced another caution, as Powell spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Dale once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Becerra and Sean Wyett, who started 7th, following. The third caution of the race appeared on lap 7, as Hooper spun in turn 2 to end his night. On the restart Dale moved back out front, with Becerra and Wyett close behind. While Dale worked to hold back Becerra for the top spot, Wyett, Daniels and Blaine Webster battled for the third spot. Just when it looked like the last half of the race would go caution free, Bob Cowman spun in turn 4 to bring out the final yellow of the race. Dale would jump back out front on the restart, with Wyett and Becerra battling for the runner up spot. With Wyett and Becerra racing for second, Dale would hold on to pick up his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Becerra won the battle for 2nd, Wyett was 3rd, Webster was 4th, with Fellows rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature, with Ricky Miller Jr. and David Prim making up the front row. But it was third place starter Cody Bowman who shot out into the lead on lap 1 over Miller Jr. and Trent Orwig, who started 6th. The lead for Bowman only lasted for 1 lap, as Orwig slipped past him on lap 2 to take over the top spot. Orwig then started to pull away from the battles behind him, when the first caution appeared on lap 7. Debris in turn 1 would bring out the yellow, and it also brought the field back to Orwig’s back bumper for the restart. On the restart Orwig jumped back out front, with Jason Ash, who started 7th, and Brandon Reu, who started 8th, close behind. The action was slowed for the third time of the race on lap 10, as Kimberly Abbott slowed in turn 4 to bring out the caution. Orwig would move back out front on the restart, with Reu and Ash following. The final caution of the race came out on lap 14, as Brandon Allison got into the guardrail in turn 2 to set up a green-white-checkered over time finish. On the restart Orwig jumped back out front, with Chuck Fullenkamp, who started 9th, over taking Reu for the runner up spot. Orwig then held off Fullenkamp over the final lap to claim his third win of the season at the track. Fullenkamp was 2nd, Reu was 3rd, Bowman was 4th, with Ash coming home in 5th.

Carson McCarl and John Schulz led the field to green in the 25 lap Sprint Invaders feature. But just as the green flag waved the caution light would come on, as Tanner Gebhardt, Randy Martin and Daniel Bergquist spun in turn 4. At the same time Sawyer Phillips spun in turn 1. On the original restart Schulz jumped out to lead lap 1 over McCarl and Kaley Gharst. The red flag would appear on the completion of lap 2, as fifth place runner Dustin Selvage jumped the cushion in turn 4 and got upside down. He would climb from his car okay. On the restart McCarl slid up in front of Schulz coming off turn 2 to grab the top spot down the backstretch. But Schulz would slid up in front of McCarl coming off turn 4 to grab the lead back at the stripe. When Schulz went low going into turn 3 to lap a car, Gharst stayed high and used the momentum off of turn 4 to edge out Schulz at the line on lap 10. Then just after the lap was scored complete Riley Goodno spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. Gharst would jump back out front on the restart, with Schulz and McCarl close behind. Gharst would start to pull away from the field despite entering lapped traffic on lap 17. But when Cody Wehrle spun in turn 2 on lap 18, this would slow down Gharst’s pace and brought the rest of the field back to his back bumper. On the restart Gharst moved back out front, with Schulz and Ayrton Gennetten following. Gharst then pulled away over the final laps to score his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Schulz was 2nd, Gennetten was 3rd, McCarl was 4th, with Jamie Ball coming from 9th to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 18 lap Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, with Levi Smith and Chad Giberson leading the field to the drop of the green flag. But just as the green waved the caution light would come on, as Smith spun in front of the field in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Bill Roberts Jr. spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Dennis LaVeine, who started 7th, edge under Mitch Boles coming off turn 4 to lead lap 1 by inches. But Boles would slip back under LaVeine to grab the top spot on lap 3. While Boles worked to hold off LaVeine for the lead, Dakota Simmons, who started 9th, Jeff Waterman, and John Oliver Jr.,who started 8th, worked there way into the battle for the top spot. The action was slowed on lap 10, when Craig Spegal spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Boles moved back out front, with LaVeine and Waterman close behind. On lap 12 LaVeine slipped past Boles to take the top spot back. Disaster would strike Waterman on lap 12, as he clipped a tire in turn 2 and pulled into the infield with front end damage. At the same time the caution would wave for the tire in turn 2. Boles would get under LaVeine on the restart to grab the lead back, with Oliver Jr. and Simmons looking for room to make it a four car battle for the top spot. Despite several challenges from LaVeine over the final laps, Boles was able to hold on to claim his first career win. LaVeine was 2nd, Oliver Jr. was 3rd, Simmons was 4th, with Brandon Rothzen coming from 13th to round out the top 5.

Coming up next Friday, August 23rd will be “Fan Appreciation Night”, as it is Season Championship Night presented by Budweiser and KILJ. In action will be the I-Smile Silver IMCA Late Models, 305 Sprint Cars, Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts. At the end of the nights action our 2019 Track Champions will be crowned in five of the six classes, as Tommy Elston has already been crowned the I-Smile Silver IMCA Late Model champion. A regular points invert will be used, with the exception of the Late Models and 305 Sprint Cars. As they will be draw / redraw.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be just $3 for all ages 11 and up, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, driver’s and ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, August 16, 2019 – Roberts Tire Center and Big Country 103.1 Night

Sprint Invaders

A-Feature: 1. Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL; 2. John Schulz, West Burlington, IA; 3. Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO; 4. Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 5. Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 6. Evan Martin, Lohman, MO; 7. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL; 8. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 9. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 10. Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 11. Randy Martin, California, MO; 12. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 13. Harold Pohren, Lowell, IA; 14. Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA; 15. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 16. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 17. Justin Buchholz, Davenport, IA; 18. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA; 19. Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA; 20. Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 21. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. John Schulz; 2. Carson McCarl; 3. Brayden Gaylord; 4. Harold Pohren; 5. Josh Higday; 6. Cody Wehrle; 7. Randy Martin

Heat 2: 1. Sawyer Phillips; 2. Dustin Selvage; 3. Kaley Gharst; 4. Evan Martin; 5. Chris Martin; 6. Daniel Bergquist; 7. Colton Fisher

Heat 3: 1. Ayrton Gennetten; 2. Blaine Jamison; 3. Jamie Ball; 4. Tanner Gebhardt; 5. Paul Nienhiser; 6. Riley Goodno; 7. Justin Buchholz

Shake-up Dash: 1. Ayrton Gennetten; 2. Sawyer Phillips; 3. Carson McCarl; 4. John Schulz; 5. Dustin Selvage; 6. Blaine Jamison

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 2. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 5. Brandon Rothzen, Raritan, IL; 6. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 8. Dean McGee, Galesburg, IL; 9. Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 10. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 11. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 12. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 13. Darin Thye, Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. Levi Smith; 4. Mitch Boles; 5. Brandon Banks; 6. Dean McGee; 7. Brandon Rothzen

Heat 2: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Jeff Waterman; 3. Dakota Simmons; 4. Chad Giberson; 5. Craig Spegal; 6. Darin Thye

Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 2. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 3. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 4. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 5. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 6. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 7. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 8. Jim Walker, Mystic, IA; 9. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 10. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 11. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 12. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 13. Brian Bergheger, Keokuk, IA; 14. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 15. Robert Hooper, Lorian, IL; 16. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA; 17. Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 18. Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 19. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 20. A.J. Tournear, Quincy, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Adam Birck; 4. Jim Walker; 5. Robert Hooper; 6. Kyle Hamelton; 7. Colton Bowman

Heat 2: 1. Daniel Fellows; 2. Tom Bowling Jr.; 3. Bob Cowman; 4. Brandon Lambert; 5. Joe Roller; 6. Brian Bergheger; 7. A.J. Tournear (DNS)

Heat 3: 1. Brandon Dale; 2. Blaine Webster; 3. Jim Powell; 4. Barry Taft; 5. Josh Holtman; 6. Cody Benjamin

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 6. TJ Weyls, Burlington, IA; 7. Billy Cain, Bloomfield, IA; 8. Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO; 9. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 10. John Gill, Marshalltown, IA; 11. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 12. Wesley Talley, Monmouth, IL; 13. David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 14. Brandon Allison, Oskaloosa, IA; 15. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 16. Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA; 17. Ricky Miller Jr., Gorin, MO; 18. Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Adam Christy; 3. Dylan Schantz; 4. David Prim; 5. TJ Weyls; 6. John Gill

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Jared Heule; 4. Ricky Miller Jr.; 5. Wesley Talley; 6. Quinton Shelton

Heat 3: 1. Trent Orwig; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp; 3. Cody Bowman; 4. Brandon Allison; 5. Billy Cain; 6. Ashton Blain