Fuqua, Campbell, Smith, Griggs, Burns, and Headley Command Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and E-Mods

Central Missouri Speedway

August 17, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) On a day that started with heavy thunderstorms, the skies eventually cleared as 107 race teams jammed the pits at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday evening for Alternative Wire & Cable and Logan Contractors Supply Race Night.

Among competitors on hand were 12 Pure Stocks, 16 E-Mods, 20 Mod-Lites, 25 B-Mods, 13 Street Stocks, and 20 A-Mods. Throughout the night, drivers competed in 16 preliminary heat races and six main events to conclude the night of racing.

Pure Stock Results: (12 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Logan Headley, Spencer Reiff, Scott Martin. Heat Two Top Three: Steve Evans, Jonathan Evans, Joey Harper. A-Main Recap: Row one consisted of Logan Headley and Steve Evans for the night’s 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Headley and Reiff took their year-long championship battle into turn one at the start of the race with Headley pulling away by lap four. At the lap-seven marker, Headley stretched his lead to just over three seconds on Reiff, Evans, and Joey and Gail Harper. Over the closing laps, Headley stayed comfortably out front of Reiff and ultimately collected his third feature of the year, this time over Reiff, Joey Harper, Jonathan Evans, Gale Harper, and Dakkota Brisbin.

E-Mod Results: (16 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Casey Burnett, Kit Bailey, Shawn Burns. Heat Two Top Three: Steven Makar, Dakota Earls, Jon Ross. A-Main Recap: Steven Makar and Casey Burnett earned the front-row starting positions for the 15-lap E-Mod main event. Burnett and Makar jumped out to pace the field early on with Bailey and Burns in third and fourth. At lap five, Burnett stretched his lead out to nearly four seconds, but caution flew on lap six setting up a restart. Shawn Burns then took command of the event with Burnett, Bailey, and Chris Dishong. Caution flew again at lap 10 and again at lap 11 for a lost drive shaft apparently off Top-Gun contender Steven Makar. The field then went back to green for the final four laps with Burns out front. One additional caution waived over the field as Burns ultimately went on to grab his fourth feature win of the season, this one over Kit Bailey, Chris Dishong, Casey Burnett, and Raymond Gilbert.

Mod-Lite Results: (21 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, Garrett Stonum. Heat Two Top Three: Brian Ziegler, Ed Griggs, Kevin White. Heat Three Top Three: David Raffurty, Donnie Dannar, Jeff Raffurty. A-Main Recap: Father and Son drivers Dillon and David Raffurty led the field to the green for the 20-lap Mod-Lite main event. As he’s done most of the season, Dillon Raffurty shot out to an early race lead with David in second but by lap four, Ed Griggs, Donnie Dannar, and Brian Ziegler moved into the tour four with David to fifth. Lap seven was eventful just after Griggs grabbed the lead, early leader Dillon Raffurty retired from the event. When the field went back to green-flag racing, Dannar, Ziegler, David and Michael Raffurty were in the top five. Griggs had nothing but green flag laps to the end as he mastered the lapped the traffic right up to the checkers to secure his third feature win of the season. Danner advanced to finish second ahead of Ziegler, Michael Raffurty, David Raffurty and Kevin White.

B-Mod Results: (25 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Brad Smith, Jeremy Lile, Kameron Grindstaff. Heat Two Top Three: Jacob Ebert, Gunner Martin, Derek Nevels. Heat Three Top Three: Jake Richards, Austin Charles, Cole Campbell. Heat Four Top Three: Cody Brill, Patrick Royalty, Jeffrey Sears. A-Main Recap: Brad Smith and Cody Brill began the night’s 20-lap B-Mod main event from positions one and two. At the front of the field, Brad Smith commanded the event by lap nine over Cody Brill, Jake Richards, and Jacob Ebert. Caution flew at lap ten for debris and when the field. After a couple quick cautions, Smith continued his dominance at the front with Cody Brill choosing to restart on the low side each yellow flag. Smith set a furious pace at the front of the field and ultimately scored his second feature win of the season. Brill held strong for his best finish of the year in second with Richards third, Ebert fourth, Sturgis Streeter fifth and Don Marrs in sixth.

Street Stock Results: (13 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Chad Eickleberry, Marc Carter, Brett Wood. Heat Two Top Three: Clayton Campbell, Michael Mullins, Derek Brown. A-Main Recap: Former champions Chad Eickleberry and Clayton Campbell began the night’s 15-lap Street Stock main event from row one. Eickleberry led the opening laps with Clayton Campbell and Marc Carter in hot pursuit. By lap four Derek Brown moved to fourth with Michael Mullins fifth. Campbell begin to pressure Eickleberry up front by lap seven as Mullins also put pressure on Brown in fourth. At lap ten, Eickleberry held a slim lead as Campbell continued to give chase and as the lead cars maneuvered lapped traffic. Just as the white flag was set to appear, a car stalled in the hot lane drawing a late-race caution. When the field resumed racing, Campbell had assumed control with Eickleberry falling to second on the restart. A green, white, checkered flag finish completed the race as Campbell just edged Marc Carter for the win, for his second feature win of the year. Carter was second, Brett Wood third, Eickleberry ran his best race of the year in fourth with Derek Brown fifth and Jimmy Ngo sixth.

A-Mod Results: (20 Cars). Heat race results: Heat One Top Three: Lee Hibner, Darron Fuqua, Tyler. Heat Two Top Three: Terry Schultz, Tim Karrick, Dean Wille. Heat Three Top Three: Mickey Burrell, Johnny Wyman, Kevin Blackburn. A-Main Recap: Mickey Burrell and Jonny Wyman posted the most passing points to take top honors in the A-Mod 25-lap main event lineup. Schutlz and Burrell carried the field to green and stayed close while Lee Hibner Johnny Wyman and Darron Fuqua ran three-wide for third. Shultz night ended in heartbreak as he retired to the pits by lap three. Caution then flew a few laps later for a stalled car in turn two. When racing resumed, it was Johnny Wyman in search of his first-ever CMS victory who led the way over Fuqua, Tyler Hibner, Tim Karrick and Mickey Burrell. Caution again flew at lap twelve for a series of events as leader Wyman lost a drive shaft out front. Amazingly, all drivers were able to avoid hard contact, but the caution was thrown as Wyman’s car came to a halt. Just as the field was reset and ready for green-flag action. Dean Wille lost a rear tire and had to be towed from the speedway. Tyler Hibner now led the race with Fuqua, Lee Hibner, Karrick, and Beebe inside the top five. Tyler Hibner did all he could to maintain his lead on the challenging track conditions as Fuqua stayed close. At lap 19, several cars retired from the event including Burrell, Matt Johnson, and Chase Breid. Green-flag racing resumed at lap 19 with six laps remaining. Hibner and Fuqua resumed their fight for the win with Hibner out front until a bobble on lap 22 allowed Fuqua to fly by down the front stretch. The pair raced close to the finish and just like the previous lap, a slight bobble opened the door slightly as Hibner and Fuqua made hard contact coming down the front stretch with Fuqua ultimately collecting the win and walking into victory lane from his damaged race car. Tyler Hibner was second in front of Lee Hibner in third, Tim Karrick, Rick Beebe and Kevin Blackburn rounded out the top six.

The ‘Top Gun’ series continues next week at Lakeside Speedway on Friday and Saturday at CMS. The series runs throughout the month of August at each race venue. The mini-series runs five weeks using an accumulative championship points-earning system. Race divisions for the Top Gun series include: A-Mods, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and E-Mods. Remaining Lakeside Speedway Top Gun Series Dates are August 23, and 30. The coinciding remaining dates at CMS are August 24, and 31. Both tracks will also run their regularly scheduled full weekly race programs during this time frame as announced. For CMS, E-mods will become a part of the racing program for the duration of August.

The outstanding group of business partners for the Top Gun Series includes Tompkins Industries, Seeburg Muffler, Johnson County Key Service, Crystal Trenching, Christy’s Tasty Queen, Blue Springs Truck Line, Cliff Harris Ford, Midwest Coating Inc, Rick Beebe Heating and Cooling, LLC and Signs by Gunner. If you would like to add your name to the list of partners, please contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338, no calls after 8 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Adult admission is $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and those permanency confined to a wheelchair free in the grandstand. All pit passes $35.

The Labor Day weekend special events are just a few weeks away at CMS. The weekend features back-to-back $1,000-to-win nights for B-Mod competitors, $3,000-to-win for A-Mods, and a National points-earning event for ULMA Late Models. In addition to those classes, the weekend also serves as the finale for the Lakeside Speedway and CMS co-sanctioned Top Gun Series featuring A-Mods, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and E-Mods on Saturday. Additional classes in competition for the Labor Day weekend include Street Stocks on both Saturday and Sunday and Mod-Lites on Saturday.

Beyond the Labor Day weekend, CMS is gearing up for the third-annual Street Stock Showdown. The ‘Triple S at CMS’ has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated events of the season and features a $5,000-to-win, 40-lap Street Stock main event paying a whopping $5,000 to the winner! The event gets underway on Friday, September 20th featuring Street Stock drivers competing in three rounds of qualifying heat races. B-Mods and ULMA Late Models are also on the night’s racing card. Then, on Saturday, September 21st, Street Stock drivers return for the final events leading up to the big-money finale. B-Mods return as part of the action along with Mod-Lites to complete the racing card for the night. The event marks the final events of the 2019 CMS season.

CMS is actively seeking business partners and sponsors for this great event, which is well attended by drivers and fans. Participating sponsor receive complimentary tickets to the event. Your business will be included in pre- and post-race press releases for each event, will receive PA announcements throughout the weekend, your business name and logo will be printed on the night 2 driver roster during the Street Stock Showdown weekend, and your business will be mentioned a “presenting” for events for the weekend. In addition, you will also have a presence on the CMS Website and Facebook page. If you are interested in partnering with us for this event, contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 or Public Relations director Sam Stoecklin at 660.909.1083.

The final points-earning night for weekly championship racing takes place on August 24th. The Labor Day weekend is a non-track points-earning night in all classes. The night will count towards the Top Gun Series points only. CMS recently announced it has waived the track registration fee for the remainder of the season. For more information, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the special event tab titled “Labor Day Weekend at CMS.” CMS and Lakeside Speedway will host their season-ending championship banquet at the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday, November 9th.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

August 24th – Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)

August 31st – Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from 8-17-19 (Full results may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 1. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo. 100

2. 3. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 95

3. 6. Joey Harper (21) Buckner, Mo. 91

4. 4. Jonathan Evans (89) Knob Noster, Mo. 87

5. 8. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 84

6. 9. Dakkota Brisbin (42) Richmond, Mo. 81

7. 5. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 78

8. 10. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 76

9. 7. Dalton Clifton (8) Union Town, Ks. 74

10. 11. Cameron Kelly (30K) 72

DNF. 12. Kasey Ayres (18k) Kansas City, Mo. 70

DNF. 2. Steve Evans (53k) Warrensburg, Mo. 68

E MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 4. Shawn Burns (28) Overland Park, Ks. 100

2. 3. Kristopher Bailey (77) Liberty, Mo. 95

3. 9. Chris Dishong (41) Atchison, Ks. 91

4. 2. Casey Burnett (23b) Cameron, Mo. 87

5. 7. Raymond Gilbert (00) Archie, Mo. 84

6. 6. John Ross (64) Independence, Mo. 81

7. 13. John Snyder (6J) Smithville, Mo. 78

8. 16. Jason Earls (11) Independence, Mo. 76

9. 15. Danny Thompson (7J) Independence, Mo. 74

10. 11. Jeremy M Curless (33) Grain Valley, Mo. 72

11. 14. Leland Quint (118) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 70

DNF. 12. Justin Mitchell (59J) Cameron, Mo. 68

DNF. 1. Steven Makar (4M) Basehor, Ks. 66

DNF. 10. Booby Wood (33x) Rayville, Mo. 64

DNF. 5. Dakota Earls (15E) Independence, Mo. 62

DNF. 8. Jerry Brown (X) Hume, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 3. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 100

2. 6. Donnie Dannar (171) Lone Jack, Mo. 95

3. 4. Brian Ziegler (65Z) Bates City, Mo. 91

4. 5. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 87

5. 2. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 84

6. 7. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 81

7. 8. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo. 78

8. 10. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 76

9. 14. Jesse Wright (67w) Peculiar, Mo. 74

10. 12. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 72

11. 9. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 70

12. 21. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 68

13. 16. Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 66

14. 20. James Beebe (03) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 64

15. 15. Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 62

16. 13. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 60

17. 19. Tony Layne (330) Kansas City, Mo. 58

DNF. 18. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 56

DNF. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 55

DNF. 11. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 54

DNF. 17. Lucas Gillette (03G) Peculiar, Mo. 53

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 1. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 100

2. 2. Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo. 95

3. 4. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 91

4. 3. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 87

5. 14. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks. 84

6. 24. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 81

7. 9. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 78

8. 6. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 76

9. 5. Gunner Martin (00) Sugar Creek, Mo. 74

10. 20. Curtis Dreasher (C4) Holyt, Ks. 72

11. 22. Jeffery Douty (77) Butler, Mo. 70

12. 16. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 68

13. 10. Derek Nevels (88N) Corder, Mo. 66

14. 17. Cale Turner (66) Columbia, Mo. 64

15. 7. Austin Charles (81) Basehor, Ks. 62

16. 15. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. 60

17. 13. Olen Stephens (12Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 58

DNF. 8. Cole Campbell (22c) Mexico, Mo. 56

DNF. 19. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 55

DNF. 11. Jeffrey Sears (13J) St Joe, Mo. 54

DNF. 12. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 53

DNF. 21. Danny Charles (81A) Basehor, Ks. 52

DNF. 23. Daniel Harris (07) Excelsior Springs, Mo. 51

DNS. 18. William Riley Small (28s) Holden, Mo. 45

DNS. 25. Gary McGinnis (38) Blue Springs, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 2. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 100

2. 3. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 95

3. 5. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 91

4. 1. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 87

5. 6. Derek Brown (11) Stoutland, Mo. 84

6. 9. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 81

7. 8. Jason K Park (175) Kansas City, Ks. 78

8. 13. John Brooks (27) Warrensburg, Mo. 76

9. 7. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 74

10. 12. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. 72

11. 4. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 70

12. 10. Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 68

DNS. 11. Joseph A Holdren II (22) Lee’s Summit, Mo. 0

MODIFIED A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 6. Darron Fuqua (87) Mayetta, Ks. 100

2. 7. Tyler Hibner (89) Chillicothe, Mo. 95

3. 3. Lee Hibner (99) Chillicothe, Mo. 91

4. 5. Timothy W Karrick (1K) Basehor, Ks. 87

5. 11. Rick Beebe (22B) Shawnee, Ks. 84

6. 8. Kevin Blackburn (88) Fulton, Mo. 81

7. 15. Chad Lyle (16S) Oak Grove, Mo. 78

8. 20. Rodney Schweizer (74) Kansas City, Ks. 76

9. 19. Richard M Layne (0) Kansas City, Mo. 74

10. 14. Allan Lawrence (94) Gardner, Ks. 72

11. 17. Leroy Morrison (50) Raymore, Mo. 70

DNF. 16. Chase Breid (12B) Madison, Mo. 68

DNF. 9. Matt Johnson (1X) Archie, Mo. 66

DNF. 1. Mickey Burrell (73) Fair Grove, Mo. 64

DNF. 18. Greg Clemons (75) Raytown, Mo. 62

DNF. 2. Johnny Wyman (95JR) Fulton, Mo. 60

DNF. 10. Dean K Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo. 58

DNF. 12. Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 56

DNF. 13. Ed Noll (15) Barnsville, Mo. 55

DNF. 4. Terry L Schultz (90) Sedalia, Mo. 54