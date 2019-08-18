Highland Speedway Results – 8/17/19

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|2
|7
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|3
|5
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|4
|6
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|1
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|6
|2
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|7
|14
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|8
|8
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|9
|10
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|10
|12
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|11
|9
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|12
|13
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69S
|DNS
|–
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|25
|DNS
|–
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|2
|3
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|3
|5
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|4
|6
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|4
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|6
|2
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|DNS
|–
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69S
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|2
|2
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|3
|3
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|4
|5
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|25
|5
|4
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|6
|7
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|7
|6
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|2
|9
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|3
|3
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|4
|7
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|5
|5
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|6
|8
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|7
|12
|Blake Stieb
|242
|8
|4
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|9
|11
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|93
|10
|16
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|11
|10
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|12
|15
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|13
|14
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|14
|2
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|15
|13
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|16
|17
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
|17 (DNF)
|6
|James Eck
|Daminsville, IL
|53E
|18 (DNF)
|18
|Matt Tettaton
|T2
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|2
|1
|James Eck
|Daminsville, IL
|53E
|3
|5
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|4
|3
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|16C
|5
|4
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|6
|6
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|2
|3
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|63V
|3
|2
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|4
|6
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|93
|5
|5
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|6
|4
|Todd Flauaus
|St. Peters, MO
|32F
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|2
|4
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|3
|5
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|4
|2
|Blake Stieb
|242
|5
|3
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|6
|6
|Matt Tettaton
|T2
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|2
|13
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|7
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|4
|2
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|5
|6
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|6
|4
|Dan Jacober
|22
|7
|9
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|8
|3
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14
|9
|8
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|10
|10
|Trent Workman
|18
|11
|14
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|12
|15
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|13 (DNF)
|5
|Mark Oller
|67
|14 (DNF)
|11
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|15 (DNF)
|16
|Jesse Wisely
|Vergennes, IL
|17
|DNS
|–
|Brent Helmkamp
|Breese, IL
|31
|DNS
|–
|Joe Cooksey
|Centralia, IL
|51
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|2
|1
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|3
|5
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|4
|3
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|5
|4
|Dan Jacober
|22
|6
|6
|Mark Oller
|67
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|2
|1
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|3
|8
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|4
|5
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|5
|6
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|6
|3
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|7
|7
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|8
|9
|Dave Jacober
|Highland, IL
|5
|DNS
|–
|Joe Cooksey
|Centralia, IL
|51
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|2
|4
|Dan Jacober
|22
|3
|2
|Mark Oller
|67
|4
|5
|Paul Kuper
|Breese, IL
|14
|5
|8
|Trent Workman
|18
|6
|6
|Brent Helmkamp
|Breese, IL
|31
|7
|1
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|8
|7
|Jesse Wisely
|Vergennes, IL
|17
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|1
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|3
|8
|Jacob Stenkoenig
|25
|4
|3
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|5
|2
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|6
|6
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|7
|9
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|7
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88R
|9
|10
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25G
|10
|5
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|11
|11
|Steve Plog
|Troy, IL
|316
|12 (DNF)
|12
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|71
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|3
|3
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|4
|6
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|5
|4
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|6
|5
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88R
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|3
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|54
|3
|1
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|88R
|4
|6
|Jacob Stenkoenig
|25
|5
|5
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|6
|4
|Steve Plog
|Troy, IL
|316
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|2
|2
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|3
|5
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|4
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|5
|6
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25G
|6
|3
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|71