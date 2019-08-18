Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Highland Speedway Results – 8/17/19

Highland Speedway Results – 8/17/19

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
2 7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
3 5 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
4 6 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
5 1 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
6 2 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
7 14 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
8 8 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
9 10 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
10 12 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
11 9 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
12 13 Noah Sugg Greenville, IL 69S
DNS Chad Sellers Breese, IL 25
DNS Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
2 3 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
3 5 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
4 6 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
5 4 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
6 2 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
DNS Noah Sugg Greenville, IL 69S

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
2 2 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
3 3 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
4 5 Chad Sellers Breese, IL 25
5 4 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
6 7 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
7 6 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
2 9 Trevor Isaak 9X
3 3 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
4 7 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
5 5 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
6 8 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
7 12 Blake Stieb 242
8 4 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
9 11 Kaleb Stajduhar 93
10 16 Kipp Schaefer 53
11 10 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
12 15 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
13 14 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
14 2 Cody Huelsman 58
15 13 Austin Tettaton 31J
16 17 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F
17 (DNF) 6 James Eck Daminsville, IL 53E
18 (DNF) 18 Matt Tettaton T2

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
2 1 James Eck Daminsville, IL 53E
3 5 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
4 3 Billy Collins Belleville, IL 16C
5 4 Austin Tettaton 31J
6 6 Kipp Schaefer 53

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
2 3 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V
3 2 Cody Huelsman 58
4 6 Kaleb Stajduhar 93
5 5 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
6 4 Todd Flauaus St. Peters, MO 32F

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
2 4 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
3 5 Trevor Isaak 9X
4 2 Blake Stieb 242
5 3 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
6 6 Matt Tettaton T2

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
2 13 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
3 7 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
4 2 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
5 6 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
6 4 Dan Jacober 22
7 9 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
8 3 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14
9 8 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
10 10 Trent Workman 18
11 14 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
12 15 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
13 (DNF) 5 Mark Oller 67
14 (DNF) 11 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
15 (DNF) 16 Jesse Wisely Vergennes, IL 17
DNS Brent Helmkamp Breese, IL 31
DNS Joe Cooksey Centralia, IL 51

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
2 1 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
3 5 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
4 3 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
5 4 Dan Jacober 22
6 6 Mark Oller 67

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
2 1 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
3 8 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
4 5 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
5 6 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
6 3 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
7 7 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
8 9 Dave Jacober Highland, IL 5
DNS Joe Cooksey Centralia, IL 51

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
2 4 Dan Jacober 22
3 2 Mark Oller 67
4 5 Paul Kuper Breese, IL 14
5 8 Trent Workman 18
6 6 Brent Helmkamp Breese, IL 31
7 1 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
8 7 Jesse Wisely Vergennes, IL 17

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 1 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
3 8 Jacob Stenkoenig 25
4 3 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
5 2 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
6 6 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
7 9 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 7 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88R
9 10 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25G
10 5 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
11 11 Steve Plog Troy, IL 316
12 (DNF) 12 Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL 71

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 2 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
3 3 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
4 6 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
5 4 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
6 5 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88R

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 3 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54
3 1 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 88R
4 6 Jacob Stenkoenig 25
5 5 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
6 4 Steve Plog Troy, IL 316

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
2 2 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
3 5 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 4 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
5 6 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25G
6 3 Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL 71
