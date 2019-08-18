Jim DenHamer’s photos from the Sportsman Nationals at the Springfield Mile! Photos by Jim DenHamer 12 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Jim Denhamer’s photos of the UMP Sportsman at the Springfield Mile – 8/19/18 Nichols Takes Third Sportsman National Win In-A-Row Jeremy Nichols claims his fourth straight Sportsman Nationals at the Springfield Mile! Vandermeersch to Seek Sixth Sportsman Crown at Springfield Mile Many First Timers to Race at Gateway Tonight Jim Denhamer’s photos from the Indy Mile’s USAC Silver Crown Hoosier 100 – 5/24/18 sportsman springfield mile 2019-08-18 jdearing