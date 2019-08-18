Madden Stays Hot with Topless 100 Triumph

LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (August 17, 2019) – Chris Madden is undoubtably the hottest driver in dirt late model racing after winning his third consecutive crown jewel event in as many weeks on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old South Carolina native stormed to his first career COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions at Batesville Motor Speedway. Madden earned $40,000 for his effort and became the fifteenth different driver to win the annual crown jewel event sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series.

Madden led the first 33 laps of the race until his Team Zero teammate Scott Bloomquist took over the top spot. Bloomquist, who was seeking his sixth career victory in the August race, led until Madden regained the point on lap 76. From there, Madden held off both Brandon Overton and Bloomquist for the win. Josh Richards finished in fourth, followed by a hard-charging Shannon Babb who took fifth after starting in sixteenth.

Madden and Bloomquist went back-and-forth for the lead several times early in the race after starting on the front row together. Overton would later make his presence known in the fight for the top spot.

Overton, who started tenth on the grid, charged to second just two laps shy of the halfway mark. At halfway, it was Bloomquist, Overton and Madden running in tight quarters. Bloomquist slipped in turn four on lap 76 and allowed Madden to take over the lead for good. Overton never gave up, challenging Madden for the remainder of the race but ultimately settling for a runner-up finish.

The Topless 100 marked Madden’s thirteenth-career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory. “We got to heavy traffic with 15 laps to go. I tried to back up off of the traffic. I got by a couple of guys I thought I could and there were ones I didn’t think I could get around so easily. I got off of that bottom there one lap and I could see Brandon was there, so I quickly got back down there.”

“I got back on the bottom just in time,” Madden added. “I tried not to get loose going into the corner and I wanted to set a pace to finish it off. I had no intention of pitting for tires. I took it easy for a long time. Brandon just slipped up enough to give us the advantage. What an awesome race car I have here with Cody Sommer and Scott. I just see big things happening with this team.”

Overton, in the Rum Runner Racing entry, earned $20,000 for his second-place finish. “Chris showed me the top down there and I got beside Scott. Then I slipped a little and Chris got around both of us. Hats off to those guys they have been running really well. Stuff is falling their way. That was a heck of a race out there. Thanks to Joey Coulter for giving me the chance to drive his car. Thanks to my crew chief Harold Holly, and all of my crew as well.”

Bloomquist who was looking to make it back-to-back wins took the third finishing position and took home $10,000 for his efforts. “We were running the bottom and that was the place to be. We had dropped back to fourth and then we got back by Richards there. If you were outside you were hung out to dry. I felt pretty good tonight. I was a little sore at the end. I had a tough time getting out of the car. We are getting stronger race-by-race.”

The winner’s Scott Bloomquist Racing, Bloomquist Race Cars Chassis is powered by a Custom Race Engine and is sponsored by: Great America Steak Company, STEEL-IT, Lucas Oil Products, Sorbera Chiropractic, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, Millwood Plumbing, Henderson Amusement, Sweet Manufacturing, VP Fuels and Penske Racing Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Timothy Culp, Devin Moran, Mike Marlar and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, August 17, 2019

27th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, Ark.

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Timothy Culp, Johnny Scott, Kyle Bronson, BJ Robinson, Morgan Bagley, Neil Baggett, Stormy Scott, Chad Mallett, Jake Davis, Reid Millard, Hunter Rasdon, Gavin Landers-DNS, Nathan Brown-DNS, Wendell Wallace-DNS, Brad Couch-DNS, Logan Martin-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Billy Moyer, Billy Moyer, Jr., Mason Oberkramer, Austin Rettig, Robert Baker, Jared Landers, Brian Rickman, Zach McMillan, David Payne, Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, Raymond Merrill, Robbie Stuart-DNS, Scott Crigler-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 0m Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $40,000 2 10 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $20,000 3 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $10,000 4 7 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,800 5 16 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $4,000 6 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,850 7 17 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $3,500 8 9 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $3,800 9 4 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $2,800 10 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,400 11 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $3,200 12 15 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,100 13 18 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $3,050 14 21 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,000 15 8 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $2,250 16 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,000 17 14 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $2,150 18 19 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $2,125 19 24 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $2,100 20 25 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR $2,075 21 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,950 22 20 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $2,025 23 23 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $2,700 24 22 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,700 25 13 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $2,000 26 26 90 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS $2,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 47

Lap Leaders: Chris Madden (Laps 1 – 33); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 34 – 74); Chris Madden (Laps 75 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Chris Madden

Margin of Victory: 0.702 seconds

Cautions: Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Brian Rickman, Billy Moyer, Kyle Beard, Neil Baggett (Lap 1); Brian Rickman (Lap 25); Tony Jackson Jr. (Lap 34); Stormy Scott (Lap 45); Stormy Scott (Lap 58); Neil Baggett (Lap 90); Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 91)

Series Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr.

COMP Cams Topless 100 Point Provisional: Neil Baggett

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Provisionals: Kyle Beard, Brian Rickman

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Shannon Babb (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shanon Buckingham

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Custom Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: AJ Allen (Chris Madden)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #89 – 15.026 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Chris Madden (59 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Chris Madden

Time of Race: 54 minutes 25 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6195 $209,875 2 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5625 $111,375 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5575 $102,050 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 5515 $129,675 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5435 $126,875 6 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 5420 $92,775 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5410 $108,700 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5275 $115,350 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4755 $67,950 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4705 $70,750 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 4460 $50,825 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 4285 $47,950 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3570 $45,150 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3480 $52,000

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*