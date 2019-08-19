Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> One of the Biggest Nights in St. Francois County Raceway’s history this Saturday, August 24th with the Bull Ring Round Up!

One of the Biggest Nights in St. Francois County Raceway’s history this Saturday, August 24th with the Bull Ring Round Up!

Saturday, August 24 the annual Bull Ring Round Up comes to life.

The huge night of racing is headlined by:
Bull Ring Round Up
$3,000-To-Win 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars
$2,000-To-Win American Modified Series (UMP DIRTcar sanctioned)
$1,500-To-Win Late Models (UMP DIRTcar sanctioned)
$1,000-To-Win B-Mods

Pit Gate Opens 4 p.m.
Grandstand Gate Opens at 4 p.m.
Pill Draw 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Weekly Driver’s Meeting 5:30 p.m.
Hot Laps at 6 p.m.
Racing Starts at 7 p.m.

