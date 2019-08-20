August Heats Up with Our Dirt Million!

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 20, 2019) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will converge in Mansfield, Ohio this week to battle in one of the most anticipated events of the season.

The 2nd annual Dirt Million will take place August 22 thru 24 at Mansfield Motor Speedway. The total purse for the mega event currently exceeds $300,000, making the winners share of the 100-lap main event over $90,000. The 30-car field will pay over $2,400 to start, based on the current Dirt Million Ticker.

The unique format allows dirt racing families, friends, sponsors, fans, and teams everywhere in the world to play a role in building the feature’s payoff. A portion of every ticket, camping reservation, VIP suite, and pay-per-view sold will go directly to the growing purse, making the payoff ever-more lucrative.

The purse will continue to increase until opening ceremonies on Saturday, August 24. It will be posted on the “ticker” which keeps track of the total current purse at that moment – in real-time. To learn more or become involved, visit: www.dirtmillion.com.

The on-track action Thursday and Friday will feature two complete shows for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, each boasting a $10,000 top prize. The field will be split into Duel #1 and Duel #2, based on pill draw. Each Duel will include a complete program of Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 30-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

Competitors will earn points based on Time Trials, B-Mains, and Preliminary Main Event finishing results. The total points accumulated by a specific driver will be added together to create Saturday’s Dirt Million Heat lineups.

Saturday’s activities will kick off with six Heat Races. The top two finishers from each 10-lap Heat Race will transfer to the Dirt Million main event. Afterwards, the Dirt Million Dash will set the first three rows of the Dirt Million main event.

Duels main event winners are locked into the Dirt Million Dash and guaranteed a starting position in the first three rows of the Dirt Million main event. A total of six competitors will compete in the Dirt Million Dash. The remaining starting positions in the Dash, not filled by Duel main event winners, will be filled by the drivers with the highest in total accumulated points that are not already locked in the Dash.

Three, 12-lap B-Mains are scheduled for Saturday, with the top two finishers transferring to the Dirt Million main event. The drivers finishing third thru eighth in each B-Main will transfer to the non-qualifiers race. Starting positions 25 thru 29 in the Dirt Million main event are reserved for the Dirt Million Driver Rewards Program provisional starters. The winner of the 20-lap non-qualifiers race, held prior to the Dirt Million main event, will be the final transfer, starting 30th.

The blockbuster weekend will conclude with pre-race ceremonies, driver introductions, and the 100-lap Dirt Million finale.

For a complete Competitor Guide that includes daily schedules, purse information, and more, visit: https://www.dirtmillion.com/drivers/competitorinfo/

Track Information:

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 419-465-RACE (7223)

Location: 545 Crall Rd E, Mansfield, OH 44903

Directions: I-71 Exit 176, West on Hwy 30, Exit 5th Ave and turn right, Right on S Olivesburg Rd, left on Crall Rd E, track entrance on left.

Website: www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 22-23:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300, 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Saturday, August 24:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300, 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Heat Races, B-Mains, and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Thursday-Friday Duels Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $590, 12. $580, 13. $570, 14. $560, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $530, 18. $520, 19. $510, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

Non-Qualifiers Race Purse: 1. Transfer, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $500, 10. $400, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200

Dirt Million Purse (as of 5:00 pm on August 20):

Position Purse Percent of Ticker 1 $92,817.60 30.00% 2 $46,408.80 15.00% 3 $30,939.20 10.00% 4 $15,469.60 5.00% 5 $12,375.68 4.00% 6 $8,662.98 2.80% 7 $8,044.19 2.60% 8 $7,116.02 2.30% 9 $6,806.62 2.20% 10 $6,497.23 2.10% 11 $6,187.84 2.00% 12 $5,878.45 1.90% 13 $5,569.06 1.80% 14 $5,259.66 1.70% 15 $4,950.27 1.60% 16 $4,640.88 1.50% 17 $4,331.49 1.40% 18 $4,022.10 1.30% 19 $3,712.70 1.20% 20 $3,403.31 1.10% 21 $3,093.92 1.00% 22 $2,939.22 0.95% 23 $2,784.53 0.90% 24 $2,475.14 0.80% 25 $2,475.14 0.80% 26 $2,475.14 0.80% 27 $2,475.14 0.80% 28 $2,475.14 0.80% 29 $2,475.14 0.80% 30 $2,475.14 0.80%

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS DEFICIT 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6195 2 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5625 -570 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5575 -620 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 5515 -680 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5435 -760 6 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 5420 -775 7 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5410 -785 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5275 -920 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4755 -1440 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4705 -1490 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4460 -1735 12 21 Billy Moyer Jr. Batesville, AR 4285 -1910 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3570 -2625 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Morresburg, TN 3480 -2715

® = Rookie of the Year Contender