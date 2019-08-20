STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.20.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings after the Topless 100. All I can say is he did it again. Madden is a machine right now and is putting one best of the best runs I have seen in a long time. What we are forgetting the majors he is winning he has never won before, USA Nationals, North/South, and now the Topless 100. I know he did not win the preliminary on Friday night but he still finished second to Bloomquist. The win Saturday night at the Topless 100 was $40,000. The South Carolina driver has to be the favorite at Mansfield this upcoming weekend. The Dirt Million is on tap

this week with a pair of $10,000 to win features on Thursday followed by preliminaries Friday. The winners share is already close to $100,000 to win. Earl Pearson Jr. won the event last year. This is the kind of race that can make your year even after having a disastrous one.

Chris Madden has moved into the 4th spot in our STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings. Brandon Sheppard continues to destroy the World of Outlaw circuit. He won the sanctioned event Friday night at Williams Grove and come home third Saturday night at Port Royal. Mason Zeigler won the Port Royal race Saturday night over Ricky Weiss. The #7 Bloomquist car of Ricky Weiss had two podium World of Outlaw finishes over the weekend and remains third in the STLRacing.com rankings.

Scott Bloomquist is another one that is starting to make some moves. The dark one won his first Lucas race of the year Thursday night at Batesville, and come home third Saturday night. He is starting to feel better and get back to his self. There are not that many Bloomquist cars out there but it seems all of them are fast right now. Take a look at Weiss, Madden, McDowell, Bloomquist, and Fergy is having a good year. Scott would like nothing more but to win the race this weekend at Mansfield in front of his business partner Cody Sommer. Mansfield Motor Speedway and the Dirt Million is all Cody Sommer. He puts the butts in the seats and has done something unthinkable by putting together not only the Dirt in December at the Dome in St. Louis, but now he has stamped his name as having the biggest winners share race of the year and event called the Dirt Million.

Brandon Overton needs to be also mentioned, he has moved into 11th in our dirt late model rankings and finished second at the Topless 100. Overton also finished second to Madden on Thursday night so congrats to the Rum Runner Racing #2 Team for a solid effort this past weekend in Arkansas.

Other big winners this weekend outside the World of Outlaws and Lucas Series was Tyler Carpenter of West Virginia. Tyler won the Butterball Classic at Richmond Raceway in Kentucky. The win was worth $20,000. Steve Casebolt had a great weekend he won the two races in Ohio each over $5,000 to win at Portsmouth and Moler.

This weekend all eyes will be in Ohio for the Dirt Million. The event is sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Series and kicks off this Thursday night. The World of Outlaws are idle this weekend. Last year the event drew close to 80 cars. I believe they will be between 65 and 75 cars this year, we will just have to wait and see. It should be a great race seeing the Rocket House Car driver BShepp taking on Team Zero. Last year’s race was incredible watching Bobby Pierce on the cushion, several lead changes this is going to be a good one.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 8.20.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Ricky Weiss

4 Chris Madden

5 Jimmy Owens

6 Tim McCreadie

7 Mike Marlar

8 Bobby Pierce

9 Dale McDowell

10 Scott Bloomquist

11 Brandon Overton

12 Shane Clanton

13 Devin Moran

14 Tyler Erb

15 Hudson O’Neal

16 Josh Richards

17 Chase Junghans

18 Brian Shirley

19 Chris Ferguson

20 Darrell Lanigan

21 Ross Bailes

22 Shannon Buckingham

23 Earl Pearson Jr.

24 Zach Dohm

25 Kyle Strickler

