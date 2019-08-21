Auto Racing & Monster Trucks To Highlight Final Three Days Of Du Quoin IL State Fair

ARCA, USAC, & Monster Trucks Set For Final Three Days Of Du Quoin State Fair

(Du Quoin, IL) The final three days of the Du Quoin State Fair, in Du Quoin, IL, will be a little different this year but in a good way. First off, the ARCA Menards Series will be running under the lights on a Saturday night for the first time in race history. Secondly, USAC will be coming to town to run under the lights on Sunday night. And last, but not least, Monster Truck Monday has been added to this year’s fair with a pair of shows on Labor Day Monday. The three events are promotions of Track Enterprises.

The racing weekend all begins on Saturday night, August 31, with the ARCA Menards Series in the running of the Southern Illinois 100 presented by Federated Car Care. In addition to the 100 lap event for ARCA, the DIRTcar Modifieds will be in action for the first of two nights, running their practice/qualifying and heat races.

On Sunday, September 1, the open wheelers of the USAC Silver Crown Series come to town for the Ted Horn 100. The Silver Crown cars have put on some stellar shows at the Magic Mile over the years and are coming off of last year’s event which saw the track widen out for some great racing. The Sunday night festivities will include the DIRTcar Modifieds running in the 26th edition of the Bill Oldani Memorial, paying $2,000 to the winner.

New to the fair this year will be the Monster Truck Monday, also promoted by Track Enterprises. The trucks will have two shows, an afternoon matinee at 1:00 PM and an evening show at 6:00 PM. There will be pre-event pit parties beginning two hours before each show, featuring autographs and “Punisher The Ride Truck”.

On Saturday, August 31, pit gates will open at 10:30 AM, grandstands at 1:00 PM, hotlaps begin at 2:30, ARCA qualifying is at 5:30, Modified heats start at 6:30, and the ARCA Southern Illinois 100 presented by Federated Car Care is at 8:05.

On Sunday, September 1, pit gates open at 1:00 PM with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, USAC qualifying at 6:30, Modified feature racing at 7:15, and the Ted Horn 100 for USAC is scheduled to take the green at 8:15.

Monster Truck Monday, September 2, will have grandstands opening and the pit party beginning at 11:00 AM for the first show with a 1:00 start time. For the evening show, grandstands and the pit party time is 4:00 PM, while action begins at 6:00.

Tickets for all three events are available at the Du Quoin State Fair box office or by calling 618-542-1535. More info may also be found at www.trackenterprises.com or calling the office at 217-764-3200.