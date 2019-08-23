Macon IL Speedway Ready For Busy Saturday Night Of Action

Seven Divisions, Kids Racecar Rides, & Faster Pastor On Tap Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway will be back at it this coming Saturday, August 24, for another action packed night at the 1/5-mile dirt track. Seven divisions of racing will be on track with kids racecar rides at intermission in addition to a Faster Pastor Race. The night will be presented by Phoenix Tile, as their guests watch from the Turn 4 Lounge.

With just five nights left during the 2019 season, Warrensburg, IL’s Dakota Ewing leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class by 84 points and has claimed six of the twelve feature wins. While Ewing has been outstanding, Macon, IL’s Donny Koehler remains within striking distance from his season long consistency. Blake Damery, Jake Little, and Cody Maguire complete the top five in the standings. While Ewing has six feature wins, Chris Dick has claimed a lot of prize money with his two wins. Damery, Little, Logan Moody, and Jose Parga have each claimed one feature win.

Arguably, the most dominant driver at Macon Speedway this year has been Tommy Sheppard, Jr. The New Berlin, IL driver has won eight out of thirteen features and leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified points by 130 over Alan Crowder. Tim Hancock, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes are in the top five in the current standings. 72 different Modified drivers have been on track so far this season with Mike Harrison, Rodney Standerfer, Allen Weisser, and Kenny Wallace also claiming feature victories.

Tim Hancock, of Mt. Olive, IL, is having another stout season in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mod class. Hancock has an 82 point lead and has won ten out of fourteen features. Nick Justice has claimed a feature win and is second in points, while Rob Timmons has also been fast and is in third. Tim Riech and Tim Hancock, Jr. round out the top five.

The DIRTcar Sportsman have a battle brewing at the top of the standings as Scott Landers, of Taylorville, IL, leads by just 30 over Dennis Vander Meersch. Vander Meersch has won every feature he has started but has also missed an event this year for vacation. An improved Terry Myers is third in points, while Tim Bedinger and Mitch Ringler complete the top five.

Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed sits atop the Archers Alley Street Stocks points entering Saturday night’s event. Reed has a 78 point lead over his brother, Gene, who has missed two events this year. Larry Russell, Jr., Darrell Dick, and Bobby Beiler complete the top five. The Street Stock class has been highly competitive this year, with half of the top ten in points claiming at least one feature win.

Decatur, IL driver Brady Reed leads the Hornet standings, claiming four feature wins in the process. Carter Dart is second in points, still looking for his first feature win. Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, and Billy Mason round out the top five.

Rounding out Saturday night’s action will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Teenage driver, Daryn Stark, of Springfield, IL, leads the Micro points by just two over Decatur, IL’s Jacob Tipton. Neither have won a Macon feature this year but have a good number of top ten finishes putting them at the top. John Barnard and Molly Day are both fairly close as well. Will Armitage is fifth.

At intermission, kids will be treated to the racecar rides. A good number of racecars will pull out on the track and allow all the kids to ride around the track for a few laps. It’s definitely one of the favorite events of the year for the youngsters.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the Faster Pastor race, scheduled to be held around intermission. Several area pastors have signed up to be a part of this year’s event.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12, while kids 11 and under are free.

