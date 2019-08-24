Cabre Wins Pole for K&N Pro Series Race at Gateway

For the fifth time in his career and third time this season, Chase Cabre will lead the K&N Pro Series to green and roll off first.

He earned the pole for the Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic 125 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway with a quick lap of 32.882 seconds around the 1.25-mile oval.

The Rev Racing driver was able to lay down a lap to barely best David Gilliland (32.887), even after brushing the wall earlier in practice. Despite being 22 points back of the championship lead, the Tampa, Florida native is not counting himself out.