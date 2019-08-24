Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Gateway Int'l Raceway --> Cabre Wins Pole for K&N Pro Series Race at Gateway

Cabre Wins Pole for K&N Pro Series Race at Gateway

For the fifth time in his career and third time this season, Chase Cabre will lead the K&N Pro Series to green and roll off first.

He earned the pole for the Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic 125 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway with a quick lap of 32.882 seconds around the 1.25-mile oval.

The Rev Racing driver was able to lay down a lap to barely best David Gilliland (32.887), even after brushing the wall earlier in practice. Despite being 22 points back of the championship lead, the Tampa, Florida native is not counting himself out.

Qualifying results for this race:
Rank Driver Nbr Car Time Speed
1   Chase Cabre 4 Toyota 32.882 136.853
2   David Gilliland 54 Toyota 32.887 136.832
3   Sam Mayer 21 Chevrolet 33.031 136.236
4   Spencer Davis 30 Ford 33.111 135.906
5   Max McLaughlin 1 Toyota 33.171 135.661
6   Tanner Gray 15 Toyota 33.195 135.563
7   Ruben Garcia, Jr. 2 Toyota 33.423 134.638
8   Colin Garrett 18 Chevrolet 33.618 133.857
9   Trevor Huddleston 9 Ford 33.675 133.630
10   Hailie Deegan 19 Toyota 33.693 133.559
11   Parker Retzlaff 74 Chevrolet 33.866 132.877
12   Derek Kraus 16 Toyota 33.988 132.400
13   Jagger Jones 6 Ford 34.008 132.322
14   Travis Milburn 08 Chevrolet 35.125 128.114
15   Josh Fanopoulos 36 Chevrolet 35.192 127.870
16   Todd Souza 13 Toyota 35.230 127.732
17   Takuma Koga 77 Toyota 35.383 127.180
18   John Wood 38 Ford 36.936 121.832
19   Brittney Zamora 99 Toyota

 

 

