Sato Wins Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Takuma Sato shocks the field by winning the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, his 5th career win, 2nd win this year.

“Incredible win,” said Sato. “So happy to be racing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing”

Click here for race action photos

Polesitter and 2017 Bommarito 500 winner, Josef Newgarden took the early lead dominated the early parts of the race.

Santino Ferrucci driving for the Dale Coyne Racing dominated large stretches of the race. He led the race 3 different times for 97 laps. He has never won in Indy Car. He started the race from the 6th position, which is his highest qualifying position in IndyCar racing.

Ferruci has driven for the Haas F1 development driver for the last three seasons. Was the youngest winner of a British Formula 3 race at age 16. Has also raced in GP3 Series (Now FIA Formula 3) and FIA Formula 2.

Last year’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 winner, Will Power, was out early in this year’s race and finished in last place.

Scott Dixon car’s radiator was damaged in the first lap and his team had trouble repairing and was out of race for long stretches while the team try to repair it. Dixon did return to race but retired again and finished in 20th place greatly impacting his goal for winning the season championship.