Sheppard and Marlar Win Night Two Duels at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (August 23, 2019) – Brandon Sheppard and Mike Marlar won Duel feature events on Friday night of the 2nd annual Dirt Million – Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts at Mansfield Motor Speedway.

Each driver earned $10,000 for their 30-lap victories and are guaranteed a starting spot in Saturday night’s Dirt Million finale.

Sheppard took the lead on lap two from pole-sitter Kent Robinson and led the rest of the way to win the first Duel. It was not an easy win for the 26-year-old Illinois racer, as he had to hold off both a charging Jimmy Owens and the defending Dirt Million winner, Earl Pearson Jr. Brandon Overton was fourth, with Hudson O’Neal coming from the fifteenth starting spot to register a fifth-place finish at the checkers.

“It was really hard staying out front,” said Sheppard. “They have got the track really good right now. You had to have a line where the car would go best. With traffic in front of us, we really didn’t know where to go. My crew guys are awesome, they kept me up to date on where I needed to be on the track. It was tricky out there. I felt good around the top of three and four and in one and two I felt good all over.”

“This car is just phenomenal right now. They have it really tuned in. We had a car that was capable of winning last night. It was just a little harder to pass last night,” said the winner, who recorded his 13th career Lucas Oil win and his first since winning the Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown (IN) Speedway in March.

Owens was in the hunt for the win from the halfway mark and came home in second after passing Pearson on lap 21. “It is hands down better than we ran here last night. It felt good to be battling for the win. Brandon [Sheppard], he is one of the toughest guys in the country right now, and to have him moving around and looking over his shoulder the whole race was pretty awesome.”

Pearson; who collected over $202,000 for his win in the Dirt Million a year ago; returned to the Lucas Oil podium with his third-place finish: “It wasn’t too bad tonight. We got up on the cushion and did our thing, which is unusual for me to go to the cushion. We weren’t bad up on the cushion either. When Brandon moved up there, we couldn’t do much after that.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Ace Metals Works, Gunter’s Honey, Keyser Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra Racing Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Kent Robinson, Shannon Babb, Shane Clanton, Max Blair, and Gordy Gundaker.

Marlar claimed his fourth Lucas Oil win of the season, leading all 30-laps for a convincing victory. Chase Junghans; for the second night in a row; recorded a second-place finish. Michael Norris, in the Clint Bowyer Racing #5 entry, posted his best career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finish rounding out the podium. Jonathan Davenport finished fourth with Tyler Erb crossing the finish line in fifth.

Marlar who also started on the pole of a Thursday night duel was not going to be denied tonight as he stormed to the lead early on over Norris and Junghans. Norris, who like Junghans, was seeking his first career Lucas Oil win, closed on Marlar in heavy traffic with twelve laps scored. Junghans made the pass on Norris for second on lap 20.

Marlar held steady in lapped traffic as Junghans and Norris could not get close enough in the waning laps to challenge for the win. Like Sheppard, the win also marked Marlar’s thirteenth career win with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Marlar led every lap for his win. “Last night was a bummer when you get a good starting spot like that. It’s tough when you win a heat and get to start up front like we did. The car was something I could deal with today better than last night. It was definitely ‘elbows up’ early. Last year we had a real good shot for the win and a carburetor spring broke I think I was running second when it broke and I had to start lifting on the gas pedal.”

Junghans was pleased with another runner-up finish. “The third times the charm, right? Mikey is hard to beat. I wish the track would have gotten a little wider for us. We still have a little bit of tuning on the car to do yet. But it’s really good right now. We just need to build off of last night and tonight.”

Norris was thrilled with his podium finish. “Just to run with these guys is pretty awesome. The car was really good there. I thought we might actually have a shot at Mikey. The car got a little snug at the end there and that kind of played a factor. Congrats to him. We are glad to have two solid nights here.”

The winner’s Ronnie Delk-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Marathon Oil, Mark Martin Timber and Farms, Franklin Enterprises, RS Equipment Sales and Rentals, Integra, VP Fuels, and Delk Equipment Sales.

Completing the top ten were Rick Eckert, Ricky Weiss, Jared Landers, Josh Richards, and Darrell Lanigan.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 23, 2019

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, Ohio

Duel 1: Miller Welders Fast Time: Jimmy Owens 17.217 seconds

Duel 2: Miller Welders Fast Time: Tyler Erb 17.350 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish: Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce, Shane Clanton, Ryan Markham, Doug Drown, Dan Angelicchio, Stormy Scott, Brent Bee, Robby Hensley

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish: Brandon Sheppard, Earl Pearson, Jr., Max Blair, Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Johnny Scott, David Scott, Steve Sabo, Eddie Carrier, Jr.

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish: Kent Robinson, Brandon Overton, Gordy Gundaker, Scott Bloomquist, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Benedum, Donald McIntosh, Greg Oakes, Ryan Missler



Duel 2:

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #1 Finish: Chase Junghans, Tyler Erb ®, Rick Eckert, Ricky Weiss, Kyle Bronson, Dennis Erb, Jr., Mason Zeigler, Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #2 Finish: Mike Marlar, Boom Briggs, Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Steve Casebolt , Billy Moyer, Dale McDowell, Matt Irey, Jason Miller

Arizona Sport Shirts Heat Race #3 Finish: Michael Norris, Jonathan Davenport, Jared Landers, Darrell Lanigan, Billy Moyer, Jr., Shanon Buckingham, Devin Moran ®, Ryan Scott, Justin Chance

Duel 1:

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main Finish: Stormy Scott, David Scott, Donald McIntosh, Greg Oakes, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Ryan Missler, Robby Hensley, Brent Bee, Steve Sabo



Duel 2:

FAST Shafts B-Main Finish: Dale McDowell, Mason Zeigler, Devin Moran ®, Matt Irey, Jason Miller, Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee, Ryan Scott, Justin Chance

Duel 1:

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $10,000 2 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $5,000 3 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,000 4 5 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000 5 15 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $900 6 1 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $800 7 14 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $750 8 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $700 9 8 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA $650 10 9 11G Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO $600 11 21 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $590 12 11 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $580 13 17 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $570 14 18 8Bx Mike Benedum Salem, WV $560 15 16 14A Dan Angelicchio Mt. Pleasant, PA $550 16 10 5m Ryan Markham Ashland, OH $540 17 13 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $530 18 20 4s David Scott Garland, PA $520 19 6 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $510 20 12 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $500 21 19 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $500

DUEL 1:

Race Statistics

Entrants: 56

Lap Leaders: Kent Robinson (Lap 1); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 2 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 0.724 seconds

Cautions: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 9)

Series Provisionals: Devin Moran

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Mike Benedum

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Austin Hargrove (Brandon Sheppard)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #3 – 18.3008 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (29 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Kent Robinson

Time of Race: 11 minutes 29 seconds

Duel 2:

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $10,000 2 3 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $5,000 3 2 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $2,000 4 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,000 5 6 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $900 6 7 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $800 7 10 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $750 8 9 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $700 9 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $650 10 12 29 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $600 11 11 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $590 12 14 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $580 13 4 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $570 14 16 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $560 15 18 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $550 16 20 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $540 17 13 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $530 18 9 18m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $520 19 17 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $510 20 15 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $500

DUEL 2:

Race Statistics

Entrants: 56

Lap Leaders: Mike Marlar (Laps 1 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Mike Marlar

Margin of Victory: 0.738 seconds

Cautions: n/a

Series Provisionals: n/a

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Advanced 4 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Chase Junghans

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Chase Junghans

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Josh Davis (Mike Marlar)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #1 – 18.6536 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Boom Briggs

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Mike Marlar (30 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mike Marlar

Time of Race: 9 minutes 47 seconds

Saturday DIRT MILLION Heat Race Line Ups:

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Josh Richards 14 29 Darrell Lanigan Shannon Babb 18 111 Max Blair Mike Benedum 8Bx 22 Gregg Satterlee Eddie Carrier Jr. 28c 94M Jason Miller Zack Dohm 17d

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Ricky Weiss 7w 2 Brandon Overton Jared Landers 777 18m Dale McDowell Kyle Bronson 40B 1st Johnny Scott Donald McIntosh 7m 8b Brent Bee Dave Hess Jr. 44

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jimmy Owens 20 0E Rick Eckert Bobby Pierce 32P 50 Shannon Buckingham Mason Zeigler 25z 99B Boom Briggs Gregg Oakes 22G 92 Justin Chance



Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Hudson O’Neal 71 39 Tim McCreadie Kent Robinson 7R 3s Brian Shirley Doug Drown 12d 21JR Billy Moyer Jr. Matt Irey 36 0R Ryan Scott

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #5 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Tyler Erb 1T 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Devin Moran 1M 11G Gordy Gundaker Chris Ferguson 22F 2s Stormy Scott Robby Hensley 21H 16 Steve Sabo

Arizona Sport Shirts Heat Race #6 Line Up:

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Earl Pearson Jr. 1 C9 Steve Casebolt Shane Clanton 25 21 Billy Moyer David Scott 4s 14A Dan Angelicchio Ryan Missler 50Y 5m Ryan Markham



DIRT MILLION Dash Line Up: