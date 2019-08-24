Stanley Cup, St. Louis Blues coming to Gateway Motorsports Park Today

It is the most coveted prize in the history of professional ice hockey. Born in 1893, the NHL’s Stanley Cup is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise and in 2019 it was presented for the first time to the St. Louis Blues. And now it is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on August 24 for a visit to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

And it is not coming empty-handed. Accompanying the Stanley Cup will be members of the world champion St. Louis Blues, including team captain Alex Pietrangelo and defenseman Colton Parayko.

The Stanley Cup will be available for fan viewing as part of pre-race ceremonies.

Parayko also will serve as the grand marshal for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. Tickets start at just $40 for adults and kids 15 and under are free. Race day also includes races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West cars – not to mention fireworks and a pre-race show.

Tickets: For tickets and additional information, please call WWT Raceway at (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Click here to purchase tickets at Gateway Motorsports website

Today’s Schedule:

2:40 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. – Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

5:15 p.m. — Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 driver autograph session at the INDYCAR Fan Village.

6:15 p.m. – Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.