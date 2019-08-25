Fennewald makes it three straight Lucas Oil Speedway ULMA Late Model track championships

WHEATLAND, Missouri (August 24, 2019) – In a winner-take-all, three-way battle for a track championship for the second straight year, Johnny Fennewald came out on top again.

Fennewald led flag-to-flag in a caution-free Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature on Saturday night to win his third straight Lucas Oil Speedway track championship as it came to the wire.

The Appleton City driver finished 1.57 seconds in front of Aaron Marrant to claim the feature and the title, unofficially by seven points over Marrant. Ashlee Lancaster was third in the feature and Kaeden Cornell finished fourth to wind up third in the final track points.

Other champions crowned on Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and KOLR/KRBK were Toby Ott (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks), Robbie Reed (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) and Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods). Jackson doubled his fun by winning the feature as well.

Gean Davlin won the Street Stocks feature while Matt Johnson picked up the USRA Modified main event as the Big RV Weekly Racing Series season concluded.

Fennewald began the night under an identical scenario as one year ago, trailing Marrant by two points with Cornell just four behind the leader. So it boiled down to whichever of the three finished ahead of the others would, once again, walk away the winner.

Fennewald won his heat race and earned a front-row starting position with Marrant starting fourth and Cornell fifth. Fennewald wasted no time opening a big lead, posting a five-second cushion over Marrant by lap 12.

“I knew we were sitting second after last week and we had been struggling for about a month and a half,” Fennewald said. “We finally figured out our problem about halfway (through) last weekend. We had a pretty good run last week, considering the track conditions.

“When I saw this thing slicking off, I knew it was my kind of track. I knew if I could sit on the front row I could win this deal. We feel like we’ve got a good hot rod again.”

Lapped traffic slowed Fennewald a bit over the final laps as Marrant cut into the gap. But except for a near run-in with a slower car, Fennewald handled his business without any issues.

“I’m not one that’ll catfish around the bottom,” Fennewald said. “I knew with that rubber (on the track) I was gonna have to do something. I apologize to Larry Jones (lapped car) but I could only follow him for so long before I had to move him. I didn’t want to lose this deal.”

In victory lane, an excited Fennewald pointed to a large contingent from his hometown in the crowd and thanked them.

“All these people from Appleton City here, I appreciate you coming out,” he said. “I hope you enjoyed that. It was kind of nice doing that, in front of a hometown crowd.”

Davlin earns Street Stocks win as Ott takes title: Gean Davlin’s first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway was a winning one as he led the final 14 laps to earn the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature.

Meanwhile, Wheatland driver Toby Ott’s eighth-place finish was plenty good enough to clinch the season championship for the second time in three years.

“This has been a stellar year, there’s no doubt about it,” Ott said. “I’ve had a really good car. We keep playing with the thing, changing a little bit here and there. Just like tonight, we’re always looking to get just a little bit more speed and went the wrong way.

“Either way, it’s all fun. I’m just happy to be standing here right now.”

Davlin, of Shady Point, Oklahoma, started fourth and he was at or near the front throughout the 20-lapper. He indicated that he looked forward to returning in October for the Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt.

Davlin passed Brian Brown for the lead on lap seven, just before the race’s second caution. Davlin and Chuck Knight broke away in a two-car battle up front until another caution six laps later bunched the field.

Davlin controlled things from there, finishing about six car lengths in front of Knight, from Fort Smith, Arkansas, with Joplin’s Johnny Coats third and Brian Brown of Purdy in fourth.

Jackson caps B-Mod title season with a win: Kris Jackson of Lebanon capped a dominating season in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division by leading all 20 laps for his seventh feature triumph at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Jackson, who’s also the USRA B-Mod national points leader and reigning national champ, started on the pole and bolted to the lead. He had to endure three cautions the rest of the way as he finished 1.68 seconds in front of runner-up J.C. Newell. Andy Bryant was third and Josh Cain fourth.

Jackson last won the Lucas Oil Speedway track championship in 2017 and this was the fourth title of his career at the speedway.

“It’s really good to be here and be able to finish it off with a win,” Jackson said. “We’ve been pretty good this year. We decided to try a few things on our car tonight and they seemed to really work good. I want to say thanks to all our sponsors … and thanks to everybody who came.”

Jackson began the night 50 points in front of JC Morton. Any remaining mystery disappeared when Morton suffered a mechanical failure during hot laps and was unable to continue – though in the end it wouldn’t have mattered with the way Jackson was in command from start to finish.

Johnson holds off track champ Reed for USRA Mod win: Matt Johnson of Archie led all the way and held off track champ Robbie Reed of Mexico by about four car lengths to earn the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature win.

Johnson started on the pole and was never seriously threatened, until Reed cut into the margin late. It was Johnson’s second feature win of the season.

“It feels good to be back here,” Johnson said. “I was trying to conserve power a little bit coming up on the back of the field (late in the race) and didn’t want to take a chance of passing them.”

Reed’s runner-up finish was more than enough to earn him the track championship. He began the night 27 points ahead of Jason Pursley and Pursley pulled off the track about halfway through the feature.

Reed posted seven top-five finishes, including on feature win during the season.

“We were getting better as the race went on,” Reed said. “I’d like to have seen it go about another 10 laps, but at the same time we kind of had to keep in mind that we had a long game going here.

“It was fun. A nice track tonight. I enjoy coming down here. It’s a great facility.”

Lucas Oil Speedway results (August 24, 2019)

Rempfer Season Championship Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and KOLR/KRBK

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald, 07:13.103[1]; 2. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 07:14.673[4]; 3. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 07:17.413[7]; 4. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 07:17.725[5]; 5. 42H-Chad Richwine, 07:18.994[3]; 6. 1T-Tucker Cox, 07:19.643[9]; 7. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 07:20.844[2]; 8. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 07:29.876[13]; 9. OX-Jason Sivils, 07:12.866[12]; 10. 99-Larry Jones, 07:23.330[10]; 11. 6-Bob Cummings, 07:27.385[11]; 12. (DNF) 17-Daniel Jessen, 06:09.557[8]; 13. (DNF) 51-Larry Ferris, 04:47.248[6]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald, 02:53.943[2]; 2. 42H-Chad Richwine, 03:00.851[4]; 3. 51-Larry Ferris, 03:03.031[3]; 4. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 03:03.334[1]; 5. 1T-Tucker Cox, 03:03.876[5]; 6. OX-Jason Sivils, 03:07.220[6]; 7. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 03:08.203[7]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7J-Ryan Johnson, [1]; 2. 1X-Aaron Marrant, [4]; 3. 50-Kaeden Cornell, [6]; 4. 17-Daniel Jessen, [2]; 5. 99-Larry Jones, [5]; 6. 6-Bob Cummings, [3]

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1X-Matt Johnson, 14:51.004[1]; 2. 5-Robbie Reed, 14:51.844[2]; 3. 51G-Lucas Gibbs, 14:52.512[4]; 4. 134-Robert Heydenreich, 14:54.030[3]; 5. 98D-Paden Phillips, 14:55.228[5]; 6. 21-Ryan Middaugh, 14:57.163[9]; 7. 8S-Jon Sheets, 14:57.936[8]; 8. 21W-Tracy Wolf, 15:03.701[10]; 9. 5K-Colson Kirk, 15:04.041[20]; 10. 21R-Rusty Skaggs, 15:04.496[15]; 11. 24D-Donnie Fellers, 15:05.924[7]; 12. 03-Chase Jones, 15:08.213[6]; 13. 23D-Lucas Dobbs, 15:09.201[19]; 14. 292-Kyle Thompson, 15:10.478[12]; 15. 3J-Josh Cain, 14:59.889[16]; 16. (DNF) 12M-JC Morton, 13:56.606[17]; 17. (DNF) 38C-Jason Pursley, 12:38.982[11]; 18. (DNF) 73-Shawn Whitman, 11:44.564[21]; 19. (DNF) 8-Jeremy Vaughn, 05:07.674[14]; 20. (DNF) 155-Terry Kirk, 05:08.878[18]; 21. (DNF) 14W-Dustin Walker, [13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Chase Jones, [1]; 2. 51G-Lucas Gibbs, [5]; 3. 24D-Donnie Fellers, [3]; 4. 21W-Tracy Wolf, [4]; 5. 8-Jeremy Vaughn, [2]; 6. (DNF) 5K-Colson Kirk, [6]; (DQ) 7J-Justin Johnson, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Robbie Reed, 03:08.411[2]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson, 03:08.655[6]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets, 03:11.644[3]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley, 03:12.576[4]; 5. 21R-Rusty Skaggs, 00:01.280[8]; 6. 3J-Josh Cain, 03:15.904[7]; 7. 12M-JC Morton, 03:15.930[5]; 8. 155-Terry Kirk, 03:17.167[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 134-Robert Heydenreich, 05:37.204[2]; 2. 98D-Paden Phillips, 05:38.337[5]; 3. 21-Ryan Middaugh, 05:39.286[7]; 4. 292-Kyle Thompson, 05:39.740[4]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker, 05:42.009[6]; 6. (DNF) 23D-Lucas Dobbs, 02:03.216[3]; 7. (DNF) 73-Shawn Whitman, 01:26.845[1]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

Big O Tires A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, [2]; 2. 83J-JC Newell, [1]; 3. 28-Andy Bryant, [5]; 4. 3J-Josh Cain, [7]; 5. 8-Dillon McCowan, [10]; 6. 00T-Taylor Moore, [4]; 7. 112-Justin Comer, [6]; 8. 15-Ryan Edde, [9]; 9. 30-Mark Long, [3]; 10. 39-Rusty Rickard, [14]; 11. 4B-Brayton Skaggs, [20]; 12. 42-Jerry Morgan, [11]; 13. 14T-Quentin Taylor, [12]; 14. 18-Austin Joplin, [21]; 15. 20C-Shane Collins, [24]; 16. 110-JD Jackson, [17]; 17. 929-Garrett Thompson, [22]; 18. 15S-Kody Bray, [23]; 19. (DNF) 19B-Kaleb Bray, [8]; 20. (DNF) 99-Jacob Cox, [18]; 21. (DNF) 83D-Dayton Newell, [13]; 22. (DNF) 51-Michael Stake, [19]; 23. (DNF) 414-Ryan Thomas, [16]; 24. (DNF) 79-Allen Owen Jr, [15]

Big O Tires B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 110-JD Jackson, 10:02.514[5]; 2. 51-Michael Stake, 10:03.369[1]; 3. 18-Austin Joplin, 10:04.117[3]; 4. 15S-Kody Bray, 10:04.318[8]; 5. 1-Kurt Sledd, 10:05.435[6]; 6. 31-Luke Phillips, 10:05.754[7]; 7. 41-Brandon King, 10:07.204[13]; 8. 28B-Wesley Briggs, 10:07.461[2]; 9. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 10:07.973[4]; 10. 58M-Jamie Mauk, 10:08.806[10]; 11. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 10:15.305[9]; 12. (DNF) 83-Kyle Fritter, 01:27.254[12]; 13. (DNF) 1XJR-John Pilcher, 01:27.254[11]

Big O Tires B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Jacob Cox, 05:11.823[2]; 2. 4B-Brayton Skaggs, 05:17.851[5]; 3. 929-Garrett Thompson, 05:18.474[1]; 4. 20C-Shane Collins, 05:19.085[6]; 5. 21F-Hannah Frazee, 05:19.996[3]; 6. 99X-Jerry Brown, 05:21.644[9]; 7. 122-Doug Scism, 05:23.145[4]; 8. 77-Koby Chadd, 05:25.617[7]; 9. 57J-John Fellers, 05:26.372[8]; 10. 99C-Jim Cihy, 05:27.249[10]; 11. 46-Brice Gotschall, 04:59.458[11]; 12. 16H-Jake Hereford, 05:17.477[12]; (DNS) 18M-JC Morton, 00:01.599

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00T-Taylor Moore, 03:11.540[3]; 2. 112-Justin Comer, 03:13.552[5]; 3. 39-Rusty Rickard, 03:13.914[4]; 4. 929-Garrett Thompson, 03:17.185[2]; 5. 18-Austin Joplin, 03:17.602[6]; 6. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 03:20.115[9]; 7. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall, 02:00.285[7]; 8. (DNF) 41-Brandon King, 01:23.359[8]; (DNS) 18M-JC Morton, 01:23.359

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, 06:50.436[6]; 2. 3J-Josh Cain, 06:52.097[5]; 3. 414-Ryan Thomas, 07:36.389[2]; 4. 42-Jerry Morgan, 06:35.775[9]; 5. 110-JD Jackson, 06:36.433[3]; 6. 1-Kurt Sledd, 06:37.090[8]; 7. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 06:37.908[7]; 8. 99X-Jerry Brown, 06:38.025[4]; 9. 99C-Jim Cihy, 06:58.814[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83J-JC Newell, [7]; 2. 14T-Quentin Taylor, [2]; 3. 51-Michael Stake, [3]; 4. 83D-Dayton Newell, [8]; 5. 21F-Hannah Frazee, [6]; 6. 31-Luke Phillips, [1]; 7. (DNF) 1XJR-John Pilcher, [5]; 8. (DNF) 83-Kyle Fritter, [4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Mark Long, [6]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan, [3]; 3. 79-Allen Owen Jr, [1]; 4. 28B-Wesley Briggs, [2]; 5. 4B-Brayton Skaggs, [5]; 6. 20C-Shane Collins, [7]; 7. 57J-John Fellers, [4]; 8. 58M-Jamie Mauk, [8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Andy Bryant, 03:12.673[3]; 2. 19B-Kaleb Bray, 03:13.365[5]; 3. 15-Ryan Edde, 03:14.941[8]; 4. 99-Jacob Cox, 03:16.129[4]; 5. 122-Doug Scism, 03:18.445[2]; 6. 77-Koby Chadd, 03:20.980[6]; 7. 15S-Kody Bray, 03:22.823[1]; 8. (DNF) 16H-Jake Hereford, 00:58.023[7]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 26-Gean Davlin, 23:46.938[4]; 2. 60-Chuck Knight, 23:47.681[6]; 3. 35-Johnny Coats, 23:49.161[8]; 4. 69-Brian Brown, 23:50.101[1]; 5. 04-Cody Frazon, 23:50.339[5]; 6. 54-David Hendrix, 23:50.919[3]; 7. 1D-Daniel Deason, 23:51.000[19]; 8. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 23:52.434[7]; 9. 45-Aaron Poe, 23:53.325[9]; 10. 73-Francisco Escamila, 23:53.949[12]; 11. 30C-Clayton Campbell, 23:54.118[2]; 12. 7M-Scott Johnson, 23:54.578[10]; 13. 11-Brad Gideon, 23:54.883[13]; 14. 3-Josh Halbrook, 23:56.832[16]; 15. 44S-Steve Scott, 23:57.651[15]; 16. 64-Shawn Hendren, 24:00.654[18]; 17. (DNF) 19-Shane Collins, 17:10.545[14]; 18. (DNF) 2-Colton Bourland, 09:39.673[17]; (DNS) 7X-John Scott, 09:39.673

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 30C-Clayton Campbell, 07:50.752[4]; 2. 69-Brian Brown, 07:51.187[9]; 3. 54-David Hendrix, 07:51.571[8]; 4. 60-Chuck Knight, 07:51.850[10]; 5. 7M-Scott Johnson, 07:53.679[5]; 6. 7X-John Scott, 07:53.895[1]; 7. 19-Shane Collins, 07:53.924[7]; 8. 44S-Steve Scott, 07:58.064[2]; 9. 2-Colton Bourland, 08:01.780[3]; 10. (DNF) 1D-Daniel Deason, 01:02.712[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Gean Davlin, 05:09.462[1]; 2. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 05:09.761[2]; 3. 04-Cody Frazon, 05:11.999[7]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats, 05:12.762[6]; 5. 45-Aaron Poe, 05:14.825[3]; 6. 73-Francisco Escamila, 05:16.579[4]; 7. 11-Brad Gideon, 05:17.706[9]; 8. 3-Josh Halbrook, 05:19.226[8]; 9. (DNF) 64-Shawn Hendren, 03:59.447[5]

Next Up: The Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models return next Saturday, August 31, for the Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios. The feature winner will collect $5,075 in a race honoring the Ozarks’ short-track racing legend. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks also will battle for $750-to-win top prizes and the Pure Stocks will return as a guest class with $400 to the feature winner.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.