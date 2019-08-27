Ashton Winger Wins Michael Head Jr. Memorial; Farmer City, Fairbury and Eldora Next on the Schedule





Hampton, Georgia (8/27/19) – Winning in dominant fashion, Ashton Winger drove his Johnny Doan Plumbing No. 12 E-Z-Go/ Keyser Manufacturing/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to the $5,454 victory in Saturday night’s Michael Head Jr. Memorial at Senoia Raceway.

The win marked his second Southern All Star triumph of 2019, and his sixth overall triumph.

“We’ve been so good, and this racecar has been so incredible. I felt like on the restarts, the longer they’d go, the better I’d go,” Winger said. “I honestly feel like right now we are one of the best 10-15 racecars in the country. When we don’t win, it’s nobody’s fault other than mine. It’s an honor to win this race that honors the Head family. They are great folks and true legends.”

On Saturday evening Ashton Winger returned to action with the Southern All Star Dirt Late Model Series with the Michael Head Jr. Memorial at Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Georgia). The event drew 25 entries and Winger laid down the fastest lap in time trials, which positioned him on the pole for the A-Main.

Leading flag-to-flag, Ashton cruised to his sixth win of the season. Michael Page, Dalton Cook, David Breazeale, and Zach Leonhardi completed the Top-5 finishers. Winger earned a $5,454 payday for his dominant performance.

For more results from this event, please visit www.SASDirt.com .

The team is now gearing up for a three-race win over the Labor Day weekend. Action opens on Friday night at Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, Illinois) with a $5,000-To-Win, American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT) event. One night later he’ll roll into Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Illinois) for another $5,000-To-Win, AELMT program.

The busy weekend draws to a close on Sunday evening with the annual Baltes Classic at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway. The Sunoco American Late Model Series (ALMS) event pays $5,000-To-Win.

For more information on the weekend’s races, please visit www.AELMT.com and www.EldoraSpeedway.com .



