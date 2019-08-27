Larry Phillips Memorial for MLRA Series set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (August 27, 2019) – After crowning season champions in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, Lucas Oil Speedway charges into a stretch of special events over the next two months.

First up is Saturday’s Lucas Oil MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios. The region’s top Late Model drivers will chase a $5,075 winner’s check in the 50-lap feature in a race honoring the legendary short-track champion from Springfield.

“This race is always a special one for us as it’s become a tradition to honor the late Larry Phillips on Labor Day Weekend,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Along with the Late Models, we’re looking forward to a full night of racing with three other classes also in action.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks also will be on hand, all running 25-lap features. The B-Mods and Street Stocks will go after a $750 first prize with the Pure Stocks, a guest class for the second time this season, competing for $400-to-win.

MLRA Series points leader Will Vaught of Crane won last year’s Larry Phillips Memorial, pulling away from 2018 MLRA champion Chad Simpson over the final 10 laps. Vaught has three MLRA feature wins this season and enters the action 81 points in front of Mitch McGrath of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and 93 ahead of West Plains’ Logan Martin in the points race.

Saturday’s event is the first half of a weekend doubleheader for the Lucas Oil MLRA with a $5,000-to-win “Scottie 45” set for Sunday at Quincy Speedway in Quincy, Illinois.

The entire program on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway will be recorded and shown, at a later date, on “Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing” on MAVTV Motorsports Network and LucasOilRacing.TV.

There will be no track registration or entry fee for the Pure Stock class, just pit passes. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the Aug. 31 program with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission prices:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

A variety of events remain on the 2019 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule. Here’s a quick look:

September 13-14 – The two-night Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League returns. On night one, classes tentatively scheduled include the ARP Light Weight Super Stock Tractors, Mini Rod Tractors, Limited Pro Diesel Trucks and Limited Pro Stock Tractors. Night two will see the Champion’s Tour with Super Modified Tractors, Unlimited Super Stock Tractors, Super Farm Tractors, OPTIMA Batteries Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Modified 4WD Trucks and FASS Pro Stock Tractors.

September 19-21 – One of the majors of open-wheel Sprint racing fires up with the 9th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial. It’s three big nights featuring the ASCS Sprint Cars and WAR Sprints running in memory of the legendary driver Hockett and his crew chief McMillin. Both the Winged and Wingless Sprints will run full shows each night and the ASCS Sprints will compete for a $10,000-to-win main event on the final night.

October 3-5 – The 6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt puts the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks in the spotlight. The Saturday-night feature winner will earn $10,000 plus a free entry in the mid-Missouri Whitetail Trophy Hunt valued at $3,000. Format for the Big Buck 50 will find practice and time trials on Thursday, qualifying heat races, along with a full Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model program on Oct. 4 and last-chance qualifiers before the main event, plus a full ULMA Late Model program on Oct. 5.

In addition, there is going to be a “Party in the Pits” after practice on October 3 in the tech building. The Detour Dance Band will play from 8 p.m.-midnight.

October 11-12 – The 6th annual MLRA Fall Nationals will see the Late Models running for a $3,000 top prize on Friday and $5,000 to win on Saturday. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action for the Clash of Champions on Friday night running a double set of heat races to determine the alphabet soup for Saturday’s $3,000-to-win feature.

A practice night on October 10 will include a Party in the Pits with the band Bootleg Riot playing in the tech building from 8 p.m.-midnight.

October 19 – The season concludes with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Monster Trucks “Eve of Destruction.” See more than 60,000 in Monster Truck power with the likes of Avenger, Barbarian, Black Pearl, Bounty Hunter, Twisted Addiction, Scarlet Bandit, Over Bored and Spike with the high-jumping, ground-pounding, car-crushing giants racing in side-by-side drags, wheelie shootouts and amazing freestyle action. Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party on the track.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

