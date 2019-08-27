Morgan Bagley Bags Louisiana Late Model Checkers at Boothill



Longview, Texas (08/27/19) – Morgan Bagley thundered to his second win of the 2019 season on Saturday night in his P&W Sales No. 14m GottaRace.com / XR1 Rocket Chassis Race Car/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The $2,000 triumph was registered at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway with the Louisiana Late Model Racing Series.

“We had a good weekend, and it was obviously really nice to get back to Victory Lane on Saturday night,” Bagley noted. “This year, it just feels like we’ve been just a tick off from where we need to be on most nights. Competition is so tight nowadays that if you’re just a tick off, it really shows. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for never giving up though and digging deep. There’s a lot of big races in our area over the next few months, and we’re going to hit them hard. I know there’s more wins in this team before the year is over.

“I want to thank my amazing car owners, Wayman and Kay Lynn McMillian. I also want to thank my family, my crew, my sponsors, and all of my supporters for always being there.”

On Friday night Morgan Bagley went into battle with the Louisiana Late Model Racing Series at ShowTime Speedway (Many, Louisiana), where a $5,000 top prize was on the line. Reeling in a Top-5 finish in the feature, Bagley registered a third-place finish behind Cade Dillard and B.J. Robinson with Colton Horner and Jon Mitchell rounding out the Top-5.

The following night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana), Morgan locked his spot into the main event with a heat race victory. Rolling off on the pole for the feature, Bagley outran John O. Whittington and B.J. Robinson to pick up his second win of the season. He pocketed a $2,000 payday for his efforts.

Morgan now turns his attention back to the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) as the tour sanctions a three-race run this weekend through Arkansas and Mississippi. Action opens on Friday night at Trent Francis’ Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Arkansas) with a $3,000-to-win affair. On Saturday night the tour treks south to Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi) for a $3,000-to-win race before wrapping up the weekend on Sunday evening at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi) with another $3,000-to-win slate.

Morgan is currently seventh in the latest series’ points.

For the latest standings and more information on the events, please visit www.COMPdirt.com .

