$5 Grandstand Admission To Pack Stands At Lincoln Speedway Brandt Finale Friday Night

(Lincoln, IL) The time has come for the 2019 Brandt Season Finale at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL and fans will be treated to a great night of entertainment for just $5. In addition to the very affordable ticket prices Friday, August 30, $5 food/drink combos will be sold in the concession stand. Six divisions of racing are set to go green with season and point championship to be decided.

Headlining the night’s action will be the DIRTcar Pro Late Models. In what once was a tight point battle at the top, Springfield, IL’s Jake Little now has a 52 point lead entering the final night. Little will lock up the championship by starting the feature. Denny Woodworth is second in points, while Roben Huffman, Cody Maguire, and Colby Sheppard complete the top five.

Last year, the DIRTcar Modified point battle went right down to the wire as the father-son duo of Brian and Austin Lynn had just a couple of points separating them. This year, the two are first and second again but the separation is 48 points. Without any issues, Mason City’s Brian Lynn should be on his way to yet another Lincoln Speedway championship. Tommy Sheppard, Mike Brooks, and Ray Bollinger are currently top five point contenders.

Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, has already clinched this year’s Nutech Seed DII Midget championship, winning six of eight features and having a 94 point lead. Mark McMahill is second in the standings, while Jeff Sparks is just a couple of points back in third. Daltyn England and Patrick Ryan complete the top five in standings.

Pekin, IL’s Danny Oates will be the 2019 champion in the DIRTcar Hornet class, having a 62 point lead going into Friday’s action. The most points a driver can garner is 60 as it’s 50 for a feature win and 10 for showup points. Eric Vanapeldoorn is second in points, while Carter Dart, Brady Reed, and Cook Crawford complete the top five.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks will be back for a second time this season, racing for $500 to win and $10 per lap led in their 15-lap event. Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed leads the Big Ten points by just 4 over Darrell Dick. Rudy Zaragoza is third in the standings with Wes Biesenthal and Nick Macklin fourth and fifth.

Rounding out the racing program will be the DIRTcar Sportsman class. The division will be running under Macon and Fairbury rules with drivers from both tracks expected to attend. It’s the only appearance for the Sportsman at the track this season.

Pit gates will open Friday at 4:00 with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 406 0 2 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 354 52 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 348 58 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 340 66 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 322 84 6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 258 148 7 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 226 180 8 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 224 182 9 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 190 216 10 09 Dane Arvin Danvers IL 172 234



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 488 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 440 48 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 414 74 4 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 358 130 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 306 182 6 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 278 210 7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 262 226 8 83 Austin Charron Peoria IL 244 244 9 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 218 270 10 555 Nick Neville Mackinaw IL 188 300



Nutech Seed DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 470 0 2 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 376 94 3 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 374 96 4 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 340 130 5 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 338 132 6 11 Brandon Smith Mason City IL 326 144 7 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 280 190 8 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 262 208 9 10C Bret Tripplett Lincoln IL 228 242 10 7X Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 226 244



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 41 Danny Oates Pekin IL 396 0 2 E77 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 334 62 3 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 316 80 4 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 306 90 5 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 304 92 6 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 220 176 7 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 218 178 8 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 152 244 9 5 Jay Mariuza Pekin IL 144 252 10 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 144 252



Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks