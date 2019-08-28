THORSON TABBED FOR DYSON’S RIDE AT Du QUOIN

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Du Quoin, Illinois (August 28, 2019)………Tanner Thorson, the 2016 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion, has been named the driver of the Chris Dyson Racing No. 9 for this Sunday’s USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Ted Horn 100 at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds on September 1.

Thorson has made just one career start in his Silver Crown career, back in 2015 at Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals. The drive came in a last-minute substitute role for Michael Dutcher Motorsports, starting 19th and finishing 17th.

Thorson does have previous experience at the one-mile dirt oval in Du Quoin, starting 3rd and finishing 17th in ARCA Stock Car start in 2017.

Dyson’s car has appeared in four Silver Crown events this season, all with team owner and driver Chris Dyson behind the wheel. Dyson finished a best of 9th in the opener on the pavement at Memphis in March. He was also 19th on the dirt mile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in May after riding out a wild turn two accident late in the 100-miler. One year ago at Du Quoin, the CDR No. 9 charged from 26th to 13th with Dyson in the seat.

Dyson, a two time American Le Mans Series titlist who sits second in the Trans Am Series standings with two victories, is unable to compete at Du Quoin due to a racing conflict. Dyson maintains his support of the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series by entering his car in as many races as possible this season even when not driving himself.

Thorson, of Minden, Nev., has made his name with USAC in the midget division where he owns 13 career NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature wins including the Turkey Night Grand Prix in 2015 and the Gold Crown Nationals in back-to-back years in 2015-16.

The latest of his USAC Midget victories came in spectacular fashion this past June during Indiana Midget Week at Lincoln Park Speedway where he charged from 15th to 1st to grab the win. The triumph came just three months following a serious multi-car highway accident in California that left him with a broken left arm and right foot, a cracked sternum, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Pits and registration open at 1pm, grandstands open at 4pm, practice at 5pm, qualifying at 6:30 with the Ted Horn 100 scheduled for an 8:15pm start. All times central.

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. On the day of the race, adults are $30 and children 11 and under are $10. Pit passes are $35 apiece for adults and $20 for children 11 and under.

Sunday’s Ted Horn 100 will have live, flag-to-flag coverage on FloRacing. You can listen to live audio of the broadcast for free on the USAC app or follow along with live updates

on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation/ with live timing and scoring available on both the USAC and Race-Monitor apps.