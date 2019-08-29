Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> American Modified Series --> Tyler Nicely tops AMS action at Tri-City Speedway’s Thursday Night Thunder!

Tyler Nicely tops AMS action at Tri-City Speedway’s Thursday Night Thunder!

Tyler Nicely

August 29th, 2019

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
2 19 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
3 11 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
4 3 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21
5 21 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
6 12 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
7 14 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 12D
8 16 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
9 17 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
10 18 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77
11 23 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
12 22 Gabriel Kirtley K7
13 10 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
14 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
15 8 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
16 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
17 4 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
18 5 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
19 6 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35S
20 20 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
21 7 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
22 15 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
23 13 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Craig Roden Montgomery City, MO 27
2 2 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
3 4 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
4 3 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
5 5 Gabriel Kirtley K7
6 10 Michael Barrett St. Charles, MO 23B
7 6 Chris Spalding 29
8 7 David Lisac 13
9 9 Chris Cole Evansville, IN 81
10 8 Mark Cole 81C

B Feature 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77
2 2 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
3 5 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
4 8 Andrew Allen Paris, TN 12A
5 9 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
6 4 Bill Larue Valley Park, MO 3L
7 3 Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL 2G
8 1 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
DNS Ken Schrader Concord, NC 9
DNS Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
DNS Phil Bible 51

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
2 3 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
3 4 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
4 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
5 5 Craig Roden Montgomery City, MO 27
6 7 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
7 6 Gabriel Kirtley K7
8 9 David Lisac 13
9 8 Chris Cole Evansville, IN 81

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 2 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
3 4 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
4 5 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
5 3 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
6 6 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
7 7 Chris Spalding 29
8 9 Mark Cole 81C
9 8 Michael Barrett St. Charles, MO 23B

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
2 4 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35S
3 2 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
4 3 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 12D
5 6 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
6 5 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
7 8 Don Grimm Edwardsville, IL 2G
8 10 Bill Larue Valley Park, MO 3L
9 7 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
10 9 Ken Schrader Concord, NC 9

Heat 4

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21
2 4 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
3 2 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
4 5 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
5 3 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77
6 7 Andrew Allen Paris, TN 12A
7 9 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
8 8 Phil Bible 51
9 6 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
2 comments

  1. Greg Jones
    August 29, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Only because Harrison broke…….js

    Reply
  2. Chris Hoff
    August 29, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    It sucked because Harrison broke, isnt that racing. I cheer for both, great job to a great night of modified and late model racing

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

