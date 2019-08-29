Tyler Nicely tops AMS action at Tri-City Speedway’s Thursday Night Thunder!

UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|2
|19
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|3
|11
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|4
|3
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|5
|21
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|6
|12
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|7
|14
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|12D
|8
|16
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|9
|17
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|10
|18
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|11
|23
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|12
|22
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|13
|10
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|14
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|15
|8
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|16
|9
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|17
|4
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|18
|5
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|19
|6
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35S
|20
|20
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|21
|7
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|22
|15
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|23
|13
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Craig Roden
|Montgomery City, MO
|27
|2
|2
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|3
|4
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|4
|3
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|5
|5
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|6
|10
|Michael Barrett
|St. Charles, MO
|23B
|7
|6
|Chris Spalding
|29
|8
|7
|David Lisac
|13
|9
|9
|Chris Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|10
|8
|Mark Cole
|81C
B Feature 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|2
|2
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|3
|5
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|4
|8
|Andrew Allen
|Paris, TN
|12A
|5
|9
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|6
|4
|Bill Larue
|Valley Park, MO
|3L
|7
|3
|Don Grimm
|Edwardsville, IL
|2G
|8
|1
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|DNS
|–
|Ken Schrader
|Concord, NC
|9
|DNS
|–
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
|DNS
|–
|Phil Bible
|51
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|2
|3
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|3
|4
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|4
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|5
|5
|Craig Roden
|Montgomery City, MO
|27
|6
|7
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|7
|6
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|8
|9
|David Lisac
|13
|9
|8
|Chris Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|3
|4
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|4
|5
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|5
|3
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|8S
|6
|6
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|7
|7
|Chris Spalding
|29
|8
|9
|Mark Cole
|81C
|9
|8
|Michael Barrett
|St. Charles, MO
|23B
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|2
|4
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35S
|3
|2
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|4
|3
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|12D
|5
|6
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|6
|5
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|7
|8
|Don Grimm
|Edwardsville, IL
|2G
|8
|10
|Bill Larue
|Valley Park, MO
|3L
|9
|7
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|10
|9
|Ken Schrader
|Concord, NC
|9
Heat 4
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|2
|4
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|3
|2
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|4
|5
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|5
|3
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|6
|7
|Andrew Allen
|Paris, TN
|12A
|7
|9
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|8
|8
|Phil Bible
|51
|9
|6
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
Only because Harrison broke…….js
It sucked because Harrison broke, isnt that racing. I cheer for both, great job to a great night of modified and late model racing