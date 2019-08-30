DIRTcar Modifieds Added To September 22 USAC Show At Illinois State Fair



Mods To Compliment Bettenhausen 100 For USAC Silver Crown Cars

(Springfield, IL) DIRTcar Modified stars will have their chance to race in Springfield, IL for the first time in many years, as the division has been added to the Sunday, September 22 makeup event from the August 17 rainout. The $2,000 to win race will run as well as the Bettenhausen 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Cars.

Annually, the DIRTcar Sportsman class runs alongside USAC and ARCA at the Illinois State Fair. Since the Sportsman did run their full program on Sunday, August 18, a second division was needed to fill the card for the September 22 event. Immediately, Modified drivers started a campaign for their chance to get back on the Springfield Mile.

After looking at schedules and talking things over, it was decided that the Modifieds would, in fact, be a great addition to the show. The feature race is scheduled to be 20-laps, paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start. There is no entry fee if the competitor fills out and turns in the entry form by September 17. After that date, the entry fee is $75.

Pit gates will open on Sunday, September 22 at 7:00 AM, grandstands at 9:00 AM, the practice/qualifying session is set for 11:15 AM, and the feature event is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Grandstand admission for the event is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. Infield admission will be $20, while pit passes are $35. To order grandstand tickets in advance or for more information, call Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.