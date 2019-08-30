TRI-CITY USAC DOUBLEHEADER CANCELLED

Granite City, Illinois (August 30, 2019)………Friday’s USAC doubleheader featuring USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and NOS Energy Drink National Midgets has been cancelled. Officials with Track Enterprises, USAC and Tri City Speedway have agreed due to the predicted forecast throughout the afternoon and evening it would be in the best interest of the drivers, teams along with the race fans to cancel the event.
