Allen Weisser takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|6
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|3
|2
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|4
|8
|Victor Lee
|14
|5
|4
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|6
|12
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|7
|15
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|8
|7
|Josh Harris
|22
|9
|18
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|10
|19
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|11
|14
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|12
|9
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|13
|20
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|14
|17
|Mike Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37L
|15
|10
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|16
|21
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|17
|23
|Rory Overmyer Sr
|Champaign, IL
|R0
|18
|22
|Chris Cole
|Cache, OK
|81C
|19 (DNF)
|16
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|20 (DNF)
|5
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|21 (DNF)
|3
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|22 (DNF)
|11
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|23 (DNF)
|13
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1BS
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37L
|2
|6
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|3
|12
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|4
|9
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|5
|4
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|6
|8
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|12D
|7
|11
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|8
|7
|Rory Overmyer Sr
|Champaign, IL
|R0
|9
|13
|Chris Cole
|Cache, OK
|81C
|10
|2
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|11
|5
|Jeff Watts
|Beatrice, NE
|J1
|12
|3
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|DNS
|–
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|2
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|5
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|4
|6
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1BS
|5
|4
|Mike Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37L
|6
|8
|Jeff Watts
|Beatrice, NE
|J1
|7
|3
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|8
|7
|Chris Cole
|Cache, OK
|81C
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|3
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|3
|6
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|4
|2
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|5
|7
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|6
|5
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|DNS
|–
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|2
|3
|Josh Harris
|22
|3
|1
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|4
|4
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|5
|5
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|6
|6
|Rory Overmyer Sr
|Champaign, IL
|R0
|7
|7
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
Heat 4
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|2
|2
|Victor Lee
|14
|3
|4
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|4
|6
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|5
|7
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|6
|5
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|12D
|7
|3
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|13.760
|2
|7
|Trent Young
|Hopkinsville, IL
|10Y
|13.840
|3
|10
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|13.860
|4
|8
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|13.890
|5
|1
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|13.940
|6
|11
|Josh Harris
|22
|14.020
|7
|15
|Mike Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37L
|14.090
|8
|13
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|14.140
|9
|2
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|14.170
|10
|4
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|14.230
|11
|3
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1BS
|14.400
|12
|14
|Rory Overmyer Sr
|Champaign, IL
|R0
|14.440
|13
|12
|Chris Cole
|Cache, OK
|81C
|14.920
|14
|9
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|15.090
|15
|5
|Jeff Watts
|Beatrice, NE
|J1
|15.130
Qualifying 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|13.970
|2
|12
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|13.970
|3
|5
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|13.970
|4
|9
|Victor Lee
|14
|14.000
|5
|7
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|14.070
|6
|10
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|14.110
|7
|13
|Denny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|14.150
|8
|11
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|14.190
|9
|14
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|14.340
|10
|3
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|12D
|14.380
|11
|4
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|14.380
|12
|8
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|14.390
|13
|2
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|14.600
|14
|1
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|15.620