Allen Weisser takes American Modified Series win at Farmer City Raceway!

August 30th, 2019

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 6 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
3 2 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
4 8 Victor Lee 14
5 4 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
6 12 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
7 15 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35
8 7 Josh Harris 22
9 18 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
10 19 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
11 14 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
12 9 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6
13 20 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
14 17 Mike Ledford Pontiac, IL 37L
15 10 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
16 21 Gabriel Kirtley K7
17 23 Rory Overmyer Sr Champaign, IL R0
18 22 Chris Cole Cache, OK 81C
19 (DNF) 16 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
20 (DNF) 5 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
21 (DNF) 3 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21
22 (DNF) 11 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y
23 (DNF) 13 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1BS

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Ledford Pontiac, IL 37L
2 6 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
3 12 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
4 9 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
5 4 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B
6 8 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 12D
7 11 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z
8 7 Rory Overmyer Sr Champaign, IL R0
9 13 Chris Cole Cache, OK 81C
10 2 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
11 5 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE J1
12 3 Gabriel Kirtley K7
DNS Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 2 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 5 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6
4 6 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1BS
5 4 Mike Ledford Pontiac, IL 37L
6 8 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE J1
7 3 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
8 7 Chris Cole Cache, OK 81C

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 3 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
3 6 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
4 2 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
5 7 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
6 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
DNS Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21
2 3 Josh Harris 22
3 1 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y
4 4 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35
5 5 Gabriel Kirtley K7
6 6 Rory Overmyer Sr Champaign, IL R0
7 7 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z

Heat 4

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
2 2 Victor Lee 14
3 4 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
4 6 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
5 7 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B
6 5 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 12D
7 3 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 13.760
2 7 Trent Young Hopkinsville, IL 10Y 13.840
3 10 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 13.860
4 8 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21 13.890
5 1 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 13.940
6 11 Josh Harris 22 14.020
7 15 Mike Ledford Pontiac, IL 37L 14.090
8 13 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35 14.140
9 2 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6 14.170
10 4 Gabriel Kirtley K7 14.230
11 3 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1BS 14.400
12 14 Rory Overmyer Sr Champaign, IL R0 14.440
13 12 Chris Cole Cache, OK 81C 14.920
14 9 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z 15.090
15 5 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE J1 15.130

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 13.970
2 12 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25 13.970
3 5 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 13.970
4 9 Victor Lee 14 14.000
5 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2 14.070
6 10 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 14.110
7 13 Denny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S 14.150
8 11 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L 14.190
9 14 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05 14.340
10 3 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 12D 14.380
11 4 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 14.380
12 8 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12 14.390
13 2 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81 14.600
14 1 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B 15.620
