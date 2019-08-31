McCreadie Breaks Through at Ponderosa

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (August 30, 2019) – Tim McCreadie picked up his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of 2019 on Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway.

A record-setting crowd for the 15th annual John Bradshaw Memorial saw McCreadie become the fifteenth different winner on the tour this season.

McCreadie held off a mid-race charge from Tanner English to take his first-ever win at the d-shaped oval. English’s family owned Rocket Chassis finished in second, followed by current series point leader Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, and Tyler Erb.

Billy Moyer Jr. and McCreadie made up the front row of the starting grid for the 50-lap main event. McCreadie charged to the lead at the drop of the green flag. Moyer Jr. held the second-spot until Kyle Strickler moved by him on lap ten. Strickler then pressured McCreadie for the race lead by closing on his bumper several times as the two entered heavy traffic.

The first caution of the race came on lap thirteen, just as the race for the lead was heating up. When the race resumed, McCreadie and English took the second spot after Strickler got stuck against the wall coming off of turn number two. At the halfway mark, McCreadie still showed the way with English in second and fifteenth starting Don O’Neal in his first race since mid-June.

O’Neal and Davenport went back-and-forth in the race for third and fourth for several laps. Davenport was finally able to clear O’Neal with four laps to go to earn a podium finish. Meanwhile, McCreadie pulled away from English in the waning laps to deny the Kentucky racer his first career Lucas Oil victory.

The New York native did his customary victory lane celebration to a cheering crowd. “It was very aggressive out there tonight. It was more demanding than I wanted it to be. Thanks to Longhorn Chassis, Kevin Rumley, Justin Labonte, Philip Snellen, and everybody else with the team. This car has won a lot of money this year. We keep parking it, so maybe we shouldn’t leave it in the stable anymore. It’s about time we finally won one of the Lucas Oil races.”

“It’s pretty cool to race here,” McCreadie added. “The crowd is right on you here with this d-shaped oval. We don’t normally run tracks like this. You can see when someone is coming behind you because the grandstand comes to its feet. So, I want to thank all the fans for helping me in lapped traffic. We have been working really hard on the shocks the last few weeks. This whole deal is tough, and we are just glad to be back in Victory Lane.”

English, who has been a frequent visitor at Ponderosa Speedway, was pleased with his runner-up finish. “I thought we might have had him [McCreadie] in lap traffic. I also thought I was the only one to make a softer tire work, but I was fading at the end and he [McCreadie] got away from me. I will take second against these guys any night.”

Davenport, who started eighth, charged to a third-place finish. “We have been working on this Longhorn program a lot. McCreadie has been catching up and doing really good. Kevin [Rumley] has been working with him and hopefully we can get him up to second in the points. I took my time at the start and was trying to save my tires until the end.”

The winner’s Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Sweeteners Plus, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, D&E Marine, and Popejoy Plumbing.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, Jared Hawkins, Josh Richards, and Earl Pearson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 30, 2019

15th annual John Bradshaw Memorial

Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, Ky.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 12.722 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 12.723 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Tanner English, Mike Marlar, Jared Hawkins, Dustin Linville, Jimmy Owens, Johnny Scott, Chad Stapleton, Stormy Scott

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran ®, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Erb ®, Hudson O’Neal, Austin Burns, David Webb

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Kyle Strickler, Jason Jameson ®, Tommy Bailey, Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Shanon Buckingham, Michael Chilton, Zack Dohm, Connor Meade

FastShafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Johnny Scott, Michael Chilton, Zack Dohm, Austin Burns, Chad Stapleton, Connor Meade, Hudson O’Neal, David Webb, Stormy Scott-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $12,700 2 4 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $5,500 3 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,600 4 15 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,750 5 17 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $3,050 6 16 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,600 7 11 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,200 8 10 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,300 9 12 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 10 14 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,900 11 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,775 12 18 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,750 13 1 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,725 14 19 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000 15 6 12J Jason Jameson ® Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 16 20 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000 17 22 22B Austin Burns Morgantown, IN $1,000 18 24 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,700 19 5 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $1,800 20 3 8S Kyle Strickler Troutman, NC $1,000 21 7 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 22 9 11B Tommy Bailey Corbin, KY $1,000 23 21 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,000 24 13 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 27

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Margin of Victory: 1.960 seconds

Cautions: Tommy Bailey (Lap 13); Mike Marlar (Lap 18); Kyle Strickler (Lap 21); Devin Moran (Lap 22); Austin Burns (Lap 37); Michael Chilton (Lap 39); Dustin Linville (Lap 43)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Stormy Scott

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Billy Moyer Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Phillip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #5 – 13.5427 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Billy Moyer Jr.

Time of Race: 37 minutes 27 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6515 $235,382.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5935 $123,565.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5910 $125,922.57 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 5820 $142,916.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5735 $152,812.70 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5690 $119,061.31 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 5655 $99,265.03 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5550 $126,927.59 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5025 $72,540.00 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5000 $74,945.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 4700 $54,435.00 12 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 4550 $51,485.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3855 $47,900.00 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3580 $69,613.84

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*