Morgan Bagley Motors to Crowley’s Ridge CCSDS Cash

Paragould, Arkansas (08/30/19) – For the first time in 2019, Texas’ native Morgan Bagley parked his No. 14 Super Late Model in Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil. The maiden voyage to Victory Lane came on Friday night in his first-ever trip to Crowley’s Ridge Raceway.

“We just kinda bided our time early there, starting back in the eighth position and before I knew it I was up to third and reeling in Timmy [Culp] and [Kyle] Beard. Those guys were having a heck of a battle, but then they got bottled up in lapped traffic, and I took advantage,” Bagley said. “Culp had to move off the bottom to work past a lapped car, and I was able to take advantage and get the lead. After that the track really started to clean up on the bottom, and I knew I just had to hit my marks.”

New Vision Graphics Pole Award Winner, Wendell Wallace, and Kyle Beard brought the field to the green flag for the 40-lap affair. Beard jumped out to the early lead with Wallace and third-starting Culp in tow.

The first of two cautions flew on the event on lap 5, and on the ensuing restart Culp shot past Wallace into the runner-up position. Over the next several laps Beard worked the cushion with Culp on the hub as the duo raced side-by-side for the top spot.

Lap 16 found Culp inching ahead to take control of the top spot and by the race’s midway point held a four-car length advantage. However, lapped traffic allowed Beard and eighth-starting Bagley to close in by lap 23. One lap later Beard and Culp again went side-by-side for the lead as they approached the flag stand. Beard would run out of racetrack and bounced off the front stretch wall, suffering damage that would ultimately later end his night early.

Bagley quickly shot into the second spot, and entering turn one Culp went high in lapped traffic, which allowed Bagley to pull even in his bid for the lead. As the field completed lap 26, Bagley snagged the top spot. Once out front he never looked back on his way to his first series win of the season. Culp, ninth-starting B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman and Wendell Wallace completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Saturday, August 31 the action slides south to Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi) for another $3,000-To-Win/ $400-To-Start event. Durrence Layne Crate Late Models, Durrence Layne Late Model Sportsman, Durrence Layne Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, and Hot Shots will all be part of the card as well. The pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m. and hot laps at 7:00 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with senior citizens & military $16, while kids (ages 7-12) are $10 and children (ages 6-and-under) free. Pit admission is $35. More information on the facility can be found at www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net .

The three-race swing draws to a close on Sunday night, September 1 at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi). Co-headlining the night’s racing action will be Durrence Layne Crate Late Models, Durrence Layne Late Model Sportsman, Durrence Layne Street Stocks, and Factory Stocks. Pits open at 3:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and hot laps at 7:00 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free. Pit admission is $35. For more information on the event, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The tire rule for weekend is as follows:

Hoosier 1350 allowed on all four corners with Hoosier LM40 right rear option

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 30, 2019

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Morgan Bagley 2)Timothy Culp 3)B.J. Robinson 4)Brian Rickman 5)Wendell Wallace 6)Tony Jackson Jr. 7)Chad Thrash 8)Mason Oberkramer 9)Eric Cooley 10)Gavin Landers 11)Scott Crigler 12)Rick Rickman 13)Chris Jones 14)David Payne 15)Henry Gustavus Jr. 16)Kyle Beard 17)Steven Crocker 18)Scott Tracer 19)Travis Ashley 20)Hunter Rasdon

DNS: Chad Mallett, Zack McMillan, Robby Moore, Shay Knight, Matthew Tribble, John Hill, Jason Milam, Jimmy Miller

Entries: 28

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Hunter Rasdon (12.270 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Wendell Wallace

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

Bennings Heating & Air Heat Race #4 Winner: Steven Crocker

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Chris Jones, Scott Tracer

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Wendell Wallace

COMP Cams Top Performer: Morgan Bagley

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1-15), Timothy Culp (16-24), Morgan Bagley (25-40)

Cautions: 2

Red Flags: 0

Contingency Awards

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Chad Thrash

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Eric Cooley

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Gavin Landers

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Chris Jones

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Henry Gustavus Jr.

