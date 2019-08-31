Pierce Wins First Ever AELMT Event at Farmer City

Farmer City, IL (Friday, August 30, 2019) – The American Ethanol Late Model Tour made their first ever appearance at Farmer City Raceway on Friday night, where 35 of the area’s best tried to drive their way to the $5,000 prize and YellowHose.com Victory Lane at the end of the DUPONT 40. While 34 drivers tried, none could derail Bobby Pierce.

Jimmy Mars and Allen Weisser lead the 24 car field to the American Ethanol Green flag. Mars jumped out to the early lead as the top 10 cars shuffled their position. Pierce wasted no time cracking the top five, as with less than 10 laps completed, Pierce had driven from the ninth starting spot, to the lead passing Brian Shirley, Mike Spatola, and Scott James in one swoop on the top of the Raceway. From there, the race was on for the rest of the top five.

Mars held his ground in the second spot as the field closed in on heavy lapped traffic. He and Shirley raced side-by-side temporarily, as Shirley put Mars back to third, and quickly gapped the front row starter. Laps later, the first caution flag of the night flew when Bob Gardner cut a tire and spun off the top of turn four.

On the restart, it appeared as though Mars and Shirley were going to tag team Pierce for the top spot, taking him three wide down the back stretch. That was short lived, however, as Pierce used the high side momentum to again stretch his lead. Mars did drive back into the second spot, placing Shirley pack to third. From there the remainder of the race would go green, and Bobby Pierce collected the first ever win for the American Ethanol Late Model Tour from Farmer City Raceway. Mars, Shirley, Billy Moyer, and Spatola rounded out the top five.

Next up for the AELMT, is another first time appearance on Saturday, August 31st, this time at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL, where another $5,000 will be on the line.

Unofficial Results:

DUPONT 40

32 Bobby Pierce 28M Jimmy Mars 3s Brian Shiley 21 Bill Moyer 89 Mike Spatola 25F Jason Feger 18 Shannon Babb 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr 33 Tim Manville 12 Ashton Winger 21A Logan Arntz 10S Tayler Scheffler 21B Rich Bell 2 Travis Stemler M14 Brandon Thirlby 10 Brett Miller 4G Bob Gardner 1W Donny Walden 1M Mike Mataragas 15 Dave Baker 25W Allen Weisser

22 83 Scott James

23 6M Dona Marcoullier

24 B12 Kevin Weaver

Allstar Performance Heat Race 1:

89 Mike Spatola

1M Mike Mataragas

32 Bobby Pierce

10S Taylor Scheffler

2 Travis Stemler

21B Rich Bell

10X Paul Parker

10 Brett Miller

11 Rachael Carpenter

American Ethanol Heat Race 2:

21A Logan Arntz

83 Scott James

4G Bob Gardener

99JR Frank Heckenast Jr

M14 Brandon Thirlby

30 Mike Glasscock

6M Dona Marcoullier

75 Billy Drake

13 David Jaeyen

CHS Heat Race 3:

21 Billy Moyer

28M Jimmy Mars

25F Jason Feger

18 Shannon Babb

33 Tim Manville

29 Spencer Diercks

B12 Kevin Weaver

74 Russ Adams

One Ethanol Heat Race 4:

3s Brian Shirley

25W Allen Weisser

12 Ashton Winger

1W Donny Walden

4 Jason Sahre

19X Cody Bauer

84 Myles Moos

15 Dave Baker

2M Matt Mickelson

Lane Automotive LCQ 1:

33 Tim Manville

2s Travis Stemler

21B Rich Bell

29 Spencer Diercks

B12 Kevin Weaver

10X Paul Parker

10 Brett Miller

74 Russ Adams

11 Rachael Carpenter

Carbon Green Bio Energy LCQ 2:

M14 Brandon Thirlby

6M Dona Marcoullier

30 Mike Glasscock

13 David Jaeyen

4 Jason Sahre

84 Myles Moos

19X Cody Bauer

2M Matt Mickelson

Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier: Bobby Pierce 12.22

—

