Pierce Wins First Ever AELMT Event at Farmer City

Farmer City, IL (Friday, August 30, 2019) – The American Ethanol Late Model Tour made their first ever appearance at Farmer City Raceway on Friday night, where 35 of the area’s best tried to drive their way to the $5,000 prize and YellowHose.com Victory Lane at the end of the DUPONT 40. While 34 drivers tried, none could derail Bobby Pierce.
Jimmy Mars and Allen Weisser lead the 24 car field to the American Ethanol Green flag. Mars jumped out to the early lead as the top 10 cars shuffled their position. Pierce wasted no time cracking the top five, as with less than 10 laps completed, Pierce had driven from the ninth starting spot, to the lead passing Brian Shirley, Mike Spatola, and Scott James in one swoop on the top of the Raceway. From there, the race was on for the rest of the top five.
Mars held his ground in the second spot as the field closed in on heavy lapped traffic. He and Shirley raced side-by-side temporarily, as Shirley put Mars back to third, and quickly gapped the front row starter. Laps later, the first caution flag of the night flew when Bob Gardner cut a tire and spun off the top of turn four.
On the restart, it appeared as though Mars and Shirley were going to tag team Pierce for the top spot, taking him three wide down the back stretch. That was short lived, however, as Pierce used the high side momentum to again stretch his lead. Mars did drive back into the second spot, placing Shirley pack to third. From there the remainder of the race would go green, and Bobby Pierce collected the first ever win for the American Ethanol Late Model Tour from Farmer City Raceway. Mars, Shirley, Billy Moyer, and Spatola rounded out the top five.
Next up for the AELMT, is another first time appearance on Saturday, August 31st, this time at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL, where another $5,000 will be on the line.
Unofficial Results:
DUPONT 40
- 32 Bobby Pierce
- 28M Jimmy Mars
- 3s Brian Shiley
- 21 Bill Moyer
- 89 Mike Spatola
- 25F Jason Feger
- 18 Shannon Babb
- 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr
- 33 Tim Manville
- 12 Ashton Winger
- 21A Logan Arntz
- 10S Tayler Scheffler
- 21B Rich Bell
- 2 Travis Stemler
- M14 Brandon Thirlby
- 10 Brett Miller
- 4G Bob Gardner
- 1W Donny Walden
- 1M Mike Mataragas
- 15 Dave Baker
- 25W Allen Weisser
22 83 Scott James
23 6M Dona Marcoullier
24 B12 Kevin Weaver
Allstar Performance Heat Race 1:
89 Mike Spatola
1M Mike Mataragas
32 Bobby Pierce
10S Taylor Scheffler
2 Travis Stemler
21B Rich Bell
10X Paul Parker
10 Brett Miller
11 Rachael Carpenter
American Ethanol Heat Race 2:
21A Logan Arntz
83 Scott James
4G Bob Gardener
99JR Frank Heckenast Jr
M14 Brandon Thirlby
30 Mike Glasscock
6M Dona Marcoullier
75 Billy Drake
13 David Jaeyen
CHS Heat Race 3:
21 Billy Moyer
28M Jimmy Mars
25F Jason Feger
18 Shannon Babb
33 Tim Manville
29 Spencer Diercks
B12 Kevin Weaver
74 Russ Adams
One Ethanol Heat Race 4:
3s Brian Shirley
25W Allen Weisser
12 Ashton Winger
1W Donny Walden
4 Jason Sahre
19X Cody Bauer
84 Myles Moos
15 Dave Baker
2M Matt Mickelson
Lane Automotive LCQ 1:
33 Tim Manville
2s Travis Stemler
21B Rich Bell
29 Spencer Diercks
B12 Kevin Weaver
10X Paul Parker
10 Brett Miller
74 Russ Adams
11 Rachael Carpenter
Carbon Green Bio Energy LCQ 2:
M14 Brandon Thirlby
6M Dona Marcoullier
30 Mike Glasscock
13 David Jaeyen
4 Jason Sahre
84 Myles Moos
19X Cody Bauer
2M Matt Mickelson
Motul Motor Oil and Lubricants Fast Qualifier: Bobby Pierce 12.22
Zach Hiser