Davenport Controls Bob Miller Memorial at Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (August 31, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport went to Victory Lane for the twelfth time in 2019 on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Davenport took the lead at the start of the 50-lap, Bob Miller Memorial, and held off a charging Josh Richards before pulling away for the victory. A torrid battle for second place ensued in the final circuits with several drivers taking a shot at Richards, but the two-time Dirt Track World Champion held them off and finished for the runner-up spot.

Tim McCreadie advanced from his tenth starting spot to finish third. Polesitter Tyler Erb finished in fourth and Jimmy Owens rounded out the top five.

Davenport and Erb bolted away from the pack at the drop of the initial green flag. Richards then caught up to Erb and passed him for second on lap seven.

The third and final caution flew on lap 20 that bunched the field a final time. Davenport held the top spot easily on the restart and pulled out to a comfortable advantage, but Richards started to reel in the leader as the race wore on. Richards cut Davenport’s lead to a car length, but Davenport gained the advantage back as he cleared heavy traffic in a timely manner and continued to pull away in the closing laps.

Davenport the two-time and defending Lucas Oil National Champion was excited with his finish. “I am glad I didn’t see the race behind me. I am out of breath. This was the best driving car I have ever had. We have been struggling here lately. Everybody knows I am not too good here. I didn’t think I knew the directions to Victory Lane here. We are so bad here. We could run anywhere from fifth-tenth and maybe a third would be the best we could do. We changed a bunch of stuff tonight and it paid off.”

“I am tired of chasing these Rocket cars around here,” Davenport added. “That Randall Edwards is so good at setting cars up, especially here with that number 1 car. He’s won the big $100,000 to win race here three years in a row. Our car and all the Longhorns are really running well. I think if McCreadie would have won the heat he would have been tough to beat again tonight.”

Richards who has collected the last two $100,000 paychecks in the DTWC at Portsmouth, gave Davenport a run for his money. “We had a good race there with Tyler [Erb] and everybody else. Everyone raced each other clean. I love coming to this track. I didn’t realize it but at one point I about ripped my spoiler off. We were too free at the end there to take a shot at him [Davenport]. I knew we were holding on at the end and if they got by me, they got by me, but fortunately we held them off.”

McCreadie charged to third at the end and was challenging Richards for the runner-up spot when the race ended. “The track finally slowed down enough for us to keep up. We are just happy for all of our sponsors. I made a mistake in the heat and it cost us, but we kept on swinging and came home with another podium finish.”

The remainder of the top ten were Steve Casebolt, Kyle Bronson, Chris Ferguson, R.J Conley, and Don O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, August 30, 2019

Bob Miller Memorial – Presented by Pepsi

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, Ohio

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.336 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.510 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Kyle Bronson, Kyle Strickler, RJ Conley, Dustin Linville, Jackie Boggs, Billy Moyer, Jr., Kevin Wagner

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Steve Casebolt , Chris Ferguson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Kenny Christy, Devin Moran ®, Hudson O’Neal

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Stormy Scott, Jason Jameson ®, Shannon Thornsberry, Audie Swartz, Shanon Buckingham

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Fouts, Jimmy Owens, Jared Hawkins, Zack Dohm, Rod Conley, Dave Hornikel, Johnny Scott, Charlie Jude



FAST Shafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jason Jameson ®, Dustin Linville, Devin Moran ®, Hudson O’Neal, Kenny Christy, Rod Conley, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jackie Boggs, Shannon Thornsberry, Johnny Scott, Shanon Buckingham, Dave Hornikel, Charlie Jude, Kevin Wagner, Audie Swartz

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $13,100 2 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,300 3 10 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 4 1 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $3,550 5 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,050 6 7 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,800 7 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,200 8 11 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $1,300 9 13 71C RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,200 10 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,100 11 15 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,875 12 16 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,050 13 12 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $1,025 14 14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,700 15 19 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $1,700 16 20 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 17 24 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700 18 4 81 Brandon Fouts Kite, KY $1,000 19 22 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 20 23 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,700 21 9 8S Kyle Strickler Troutman, NC $1,000 22 18 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000 23 21 c7 Kenny Christy Vanceburg, KY $1,000 24 17 12J Jason Jameson ® Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 30

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 4.195 seconds

Cautions: Jason Jameson (Lap 6); Don O’Neal (Lap 8); Dustin Linville (Lap 20); Brandon Fouts (Lap20)

Series Provisionals: Shanon Buckingham, Billy Moyer Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Zack Dohm

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 15.2937 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jason Jameson

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb

Time of Race: 24 minutes 25 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6765 $248,482.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6165 $127,765.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6140 $132,222.57 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 6040 $146,466.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5940 $155,862.70 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5865 $120,936.21 7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 5810 $100,965.03 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5700 $128,627.59 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5195 $77,145.00 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5155 $74,240.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 4860 $56,135.00 12 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 4695 $53,185.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4035 $49,000.00 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3580 $69,613.84

