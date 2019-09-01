Hodges, Poe, Martin, Raffurty, Makar, and Reiff Command Saturday Victories at Central Missouri Speedway!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and E-Mods

Central Missouri Speedway

August 31, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Night one of the annual Labor Day weekend special events began on Saturday evening with 107 race teams signed in for competition. The night served as the opening night for A-Mod drivers to race their way onto the grid for Sunday’s main event. B-Mods also competed during the night for the first of two straight nights of $1,000-to-win events. The Top Gun Series also ended after the night’s events.

Among competitors on hand were 24 A-Mods, 18 Street Stocks, 26 B-Mods, 21 Mod-Lites, 10 E-Mods, and 8 Pure Stocks. Throughout the night, there were 15 preliminary heat races, 1 B-Main, 5 Main Events, and a Scramble for the A-Mods to close the evening’s program.

Pure Stock Results: (8 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Spencer Reiff, Jason Ryun, Jimmie Workman. A-Main Recap: Reiff and Ryun earned front-row honors for the night’s 15-lap main event. Reiff quickly shot out to an early race lead over Ryun but caution flew after one lap. On the restart, Reiff again led Ryun, Jimmie Smith, and Darrin Christy. As the laps clicked by, Reiff extended his lead to 2.3 seconds by lap ten over Ryun, Smith, and Christy. In the end, Reiff prevailed with his third victory of the season over Ryun, Smith, Workman, and Christy.

E-Mod Results: (10 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Steven Makar, Kit Bailey, Darren Bennett. A-Main Recap: Makar and Bailey amassed the most passing points and started on the front row of the night’s 12-lap main event. Steven Makar quickly set the pace at the front of the field with Darren Bennett and Jeremy Curless battling for second with Bailey fourth. Bennett made the pass on Curless by lap six and worked to close in on leader Makar who had a 1-second advantage by lap seven. Bennett cut the lead to half a second by lap ten as he and Makar raced for the win. It was a close battle to the finish, but Makar pulled off the win by two-tenths of a second over Bennett, Curless, Bailey, and Dakota Earls.

Mod-Lite Results: (21 Cars). Heat One Top Three: David Raffurty, Michael Raffurty, Anthony Kerr. Heat Two Top Three: Dillon Raffurty, Jeff Raffurty, Garrett Stonum. Heat Three Top Three: Ed Griggs, Donnie Dannar, Brian Ziegler. A-Main Recap: Dillon and David Raffurty earned front-row starting positions for the night’s 20-lap main event. Dillon Raffurty recently wrapped up the 2019 championship and looked strong at the start of the night’s main event pulling away by 2.3-seconds by lap six over Ed Griggs, Brian Ziegler, and David Raffurty. At the halfway marker, Raffurty led Ziegler by 2.0-seconds with Griggs, Donnie Danner, and David Raffurty inside the top five. As Dillon made his way through lapped traffic, Ziegler had to do the same and was unable to close the gap. Griggs moved to second by lap 18 over Ziegler whose night came to a heart-breaking finish as he had to retire from the event. Just as the checkers were set to fly to finish the race, once car stalled on the track forcing a green, white, and checkered-flag finish. It took three attempts to finish the race as several drivers experienced one problem or another. At the finish, it was Dillon Raffurty who edged Griggs for his twelfth win of the season. Behind the lead pair were Dannar, Michael Raffurty, and David Raffurty.

B-Mod Results: (26 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Brad Smith, J.C. Morton, Don Marrs. Heat Two Top Three: Gunner Martin, Jake Richards, Sturgis Streeter. Heat Three Top Three: Jacob Ebert, Chad Status, Buddy Thompson. Heat Four Top Three: Scotty Martin, Jaylen Wettengel, Luke Nieman. A-Main Recap: Gunner and Scotty Martin earned front-row honors for the night’s 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. Gunner Martin was the early race leader with Scotty Martin and Brad Smith close behind before caution flew at lap four. After the restart, Gunner opened a two-second lead over Scotty Martin, J.C> Morton, Brad Smith and Jake Richards. As the field continued to work the challenging track, Martin’s lead grew to 4.6 seconds over Scotty Martin, Jacob Ebert, J.C. Morton, and Brad Smith. Caution flew again at the lap 16 marker as Gunner Martin led Scotty Martin, Ebert, J.C. Morton, Smith, and Jake Richards. The race restarted with a handful of laps remaining, but caution flew once again with five laps remaining as the Martins, led Richards, Morton, and Ebert back to green. Richards moved to second by lap 23 with Morton also moving forward. Gunner Martin eventually went on to collect the victory with Jake Richards second, J.C. Morton third, Scotty Martin fourth, and Ebert fifth.

Street Stock Results: (18 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Jay Prevete, Aaron Poe, Chad Eickleberry. Heat Two Top Three: Clayton Campbell, Marc Carter, Jimmy Ngo. A-Main Recap: Campbell and Carter began the night’s 20-lap main event from row one. Campbell led the only circuits with Carter, Prevete, Poe, and Eickleberry inside the top five. At the lap six-marker, caution flew for a single-car spin as Campbell worked hard to stay in front of Poe, Prevete, and Carter. By lap 14 the battle for the lead was furious as Poe swooped around the high side to take the lead at lap 15 as the top four stayed close. Caution flew at lap 16 as Eickleberry’s car had too much damage on the left front to continue. For the restart it was Poe and Prevete who pulled away to battle for the win with Campbell, Jimmy Ngo and Marc Carter inside the top five. At the finish, Poe went on to claim the victory, his second of the season in front of Prevete Campbell, Ngo, and Carter in the top five.

A-Mod Results: (24 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Ryan Middaugh, Terry Schultz, Johnny Wyman. Heat Two Top Three: Matt Johnson, Tim Karrick, Jason Pursley. Heat Three Top Three: Gunner Martin, Kevin Blackburn, Kameron Grindstaff. Heat Four Top Three: Rick Beebe, Dustin Hodges, Jake Richards. B-Main to Three: Anthony Tanner, Chad Lyle, Brad Smith. Scramble Recap: Cautions plagued the start of the 20-lap scramble event as several cars experienced problems before green-flag racing settled in. By lap five, Hodges led Beebe, Gunner Martin, Ryan Middaugh, ad Johnny Wyman. Hodges held a one-second lead by lap 12 over Beebe, Martin, Middaugh, Wyman, and Terry Schultz. Wyman’s night came to a crushing end at lap 18 as his car stalled drawing a late-race caution. In the end, Hodges went on to claim his first-ever main event victory at CMS with Rick Beebe second, Gunner Martin third, Ryan Middaugh, and Terry Schultz in the top five. The top 12 finishers from the night one A-Mod scramble will make up the first six rows for Sunday’s main event. (See results below).

An unfortunate internal miscommunication error regarding the format to be used for the A-Mods on Saturday has led to a decision to revise the night two modified program as follows. The top 12 finishers from the night-one program will start in positions one through twelve for Sunday night’s starting grid (first six rows). Any new drivers coming in on Sunday and those drivers failing to qualify onto the starting grid from night one will be competing through the nights preliminary events for Sunday starting grid positions 13 through 24. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Unfortunately, some personnel received negative conduct points during a pit area incident and were expelled from the track for the remainder of the year while others were expelled from the track for the remainder of the year and the entire 2020 race season.

Labor Day weekend special events conclude on Sunday with gates opening at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Adult admission is $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes $40. Stick around after the races on Sunday night for a BYOB party in the Party Barn, featuring Karaoke and music by Char through the night! Car classes for Sunday include A-Mods, B-Mods, Street Stocks, and ULMA Late Models.

Beyond the Labor Day weekend, CMS is gearing up for the third-annual Street Stock Showdown. The ‘Triple S at CMS’ has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated events of the season and features a $5,000-to-win, 40-lap Street Stock main event paying a whopping $5,000 to the winner! The event gets underway on Friday, September 20th featuring Street Stock drivers competing in three rounds of qualifying heat races. B-Mods and ULMA Late Models are also on the night’s racing card. Then, on Saturday, September 21st, Street Stock drivers return for the final events leading up to the big-money finale. B-Mods return as part of the action along with Mod-Lites to complete the racing card for the night.

CMS is actively seeking business partners and sponsors for this great event, which is well attended by drivers and fans. Participating sponsor receive complimentary tickets to the event. Your business will be included in pre- and post-race press releases for each event, will receive PA announcements throughout the weekend, your business name and logo will be printed on the night 2 driver roster during the Street Stock Showdown weekend, and your business will be mentioned a “presenting” for events for the weekend. In addition, you will also have a presence on the CMS Website and Facebook page. If you are interested in partnering with us for this event, contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 or Public Relations director Sam Stoecklin at 660.909.1083.

The CMS and Lakeside Speedway championship banquet takes place at the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday, November 9th. Contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 for tickets, no calls after 8 p.m. please. Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

September 1st – (Sunday) Night 2, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, SS, and ULMA Late Models.

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from 8-31-19 (Full results may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. Jason Ryun (27) Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 5. James Smith (03) Harrisonville, Mo. 91 4. 3. Jimmie Workman (24) Concordia, Mo. 87 5. 4. Darrin Christy (3B) Kansas City, Ks. 84 6. 8. Dustin Dillon (22) Higginsville, Mo. 81 7. 6. Cameron Kelly (30K) 78 DNS. 7. Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 0

E MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Steven Makar (4M) Basehor, Ks. 100 2. 3. Darren Bennett (14B) Tonganoxie, Ks. 95 3. 4. Jeremy M Curless (33) Grain Valley, Mo. 91 4. 2. Kristopher Bailey (77) Liberty, Mo. 87 5. 6. Dakota Earls (15E) Independence, Mo. 84 6. 7. Raymond Gilbert (00) Archie, Mo. 81 7. 8. Jeff Jackson (81) Liberty, Mo. 78 8. 5. John Snyder (6J) Smithville, Mo. 76 9. 10. Danny Thompson (7J) Independence, Mo. 74 DNS. 9. Leland Quint (118) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 3. Edward Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 95 3. 5. Donnie Dannar (171) Lone Jack, Mo. 91 4. 4. Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 2. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 8. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 81 7. 13. Cody Miller (7) Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 12. Jesse Wright (67w) Peculiar, Mo. 76 9. 9. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo. 74 10. 11. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo. 72 11. 16. James Beebe (03) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 70 12. 17. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 68 13. 15. Kevin White (33) De Soto, Ks. 66 14. 19. Kyle Jennings Guy (17) Leeton, Mo. 64 15. 21. Michael Everhart (85) Gardner, Ks. 62 16. 20. Lucas Gillette (15) Peculiar, Mo. 60 DNF. 7. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 58 DNF. 10. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo. 56 DNF. 14. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 55 DNF. 6. Brian Ziegler (65Z) Bates City, Mo. 54 DNF. 18. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo. 53

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Gunner Martin (38) Sugar Creek, Mo. 2. 7. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 3. 6. J C Morton (18) Springfield, Mo. 4. 2. Scotty Martin (14) Independence, Mo. 5. 4. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo. 6. 3. Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 7. 12. Buddy Thompson (5) Oak Grove, Mo. 8. 18. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 9. 8. Robert Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo. 10. 19. Jeremy Polston (11) Auxvasse, Mo. 11. 23. Olen Stephens (12Jr) Warrensburg, Mo. 12. 25. Chris Kitch (3K) Belton, Mo. 13. 26. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. DNF. 15. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. DNF. 9. Jaylen Wettengel (91J) Topeka, Ks. DNF. 5. Donald R Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. DNF. 10. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks. DNF. 14. Kody Bray (15s) Archie, Mo. DNF. 13. Ryan Edde (15) Cross Timbers, Mo. DNF. 22. Dallas Heuser (15H) Corder, Mo. DNF. 17. Chad Walker (04) Kansas City, Ks. DNF. 20. Cole Campbell (22c) Mexico, Mo. DNF. 24. Matt Michaels (13M) Lee`s Summit, Mo. DNS. 21. Jeremy Price (11P) Blue Springs, Mo. 0 DQ. 11. Luke Nieman (181) Nortonville, Ks. 0 DQ. 16. Kaleb Bray (19B) Archie, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 100 2. 3. Jay Prevete (25xxx) Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 1. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 91 4. 5. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo. 87 5. 2. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 10. Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo. 81 7. 18. Jerry Schmidt (11x) Blue Summit, Mo. 78 8. 8. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 76 9. 7. John Clancy (8) California, Mo. 74 10. 12. Clyde A Perryman (3P) Belton, Mo. 72 11. 17. Ethan Lamons (0) Savonburg, Ks. 70 12. 9. Nick Gibson (G1) Creighton, Mo. 68 13. 16. Colton Bourland (2) Appleton City, Mo. 66 14. 11. Matthew Harp (81H) Owasso, Ok. 64 DNF. 6. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 62 DNF. 13. Ethan Mullins (5E) Sedalia, Mo. 60 DNF. 15. Junior Woods (04K) Overland Park, Ks. 58 DNS. 14. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 0

MODIFIED A-Feature