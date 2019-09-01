Lloyd Collins’ photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Event – 8/31/19 Photos by Lloyd Collins 12 photos View View View View View View View View View View View View Related posts: Lloyd Collins photos from Stuart Speedway’s Lucas Oil MLRA Event – 5/2/19 Lloyd Collins’ photos from Thunderbird Speedway’s Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model event – 4/26/19 Lloyd Collins Photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Championship – 10/13/18 Lloyd Collins’ photos from Lake Ozark Speedway’s MLRA Event – 7/6/18 Lloyd Collins photos from Quincy Raceway’s MLRA Event – 5/5/19 Lloyd Collins photos from Rapid Speedway’s MLRA Event – 6/21/19 Lucas Oil Speedway mlra 2019-09-01 jdearing