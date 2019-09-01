Nick Hoffman & Mike McKinney take American Modified Series wins at Fairbury Speedway!

UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:17:29.026
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|2
|10
|Trent Young
|10Y
|3
|7
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|4
|4
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|5
|9
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|6
|5
|Curt Spalding
|Watervilet, MI
|5CS
|7
|12
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|8
|16
|Derek Losh
|Rennsselaer, IN
|21L
|9
|1
|Frank Marshall
|Valpariso, IN
|28M
|10
|3
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|11
|8
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|12
|13
|Josh Allen
|Bartonville, IL
|292
|13
|19
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|14
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|15
|20
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|16
|15
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|17
|21
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0G
|18
|11
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|19
|–
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|57
|20 (DNF)
|17
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|21 (DNF)
|18
|Bobby Stremme
|South Bend, IN
|53
|22 (DNF)
|22
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|23 (DNF)
|6
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|24 (DNF)
|23
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
A Feature 2
00:27:20.392
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|2
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|3
|1
|Victor Lee
|4
|4
|10
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|5
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|6
|6
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|7
|12
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|8
|7
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|9
|3
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|11
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|11
|17
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35R
|12
|19
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10J
|13
|9
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|14
|16
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|15
|21
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|16 (DNF)
|15
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|128D
|17 (DNF)
|13
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|18 (DNF)
|14
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|19 (DNF)
|22
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|J10
|20 (DNF)
|18
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|21 (DNF)
|23
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|22 (DNF)
|20
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|23 (DNF)
|24
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|24 (DNF)
|5
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
B Feature 1
00:11:21.139
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|2
|8
|Bobby Stremme
|South Bend, IN
|53
|3
|7
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|4
|3
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|5
|4
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0G
|6
|6
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|7
|11
|Dave Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|8
|9
|Adam Pockrus
|Lowell, IN
|48
|9
|16
|Blake Thompson
|Troy, IL
|7
|10
|14
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18P
|11
|13
|Dan Deyoung
|74
|12
|5
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|13 (DNF)
|2
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|14 (DNF)
|10
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|15 (DNF)
|12
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|16 (DNF)
|15
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|DNS
|–
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
B Feature 2
00:27:20.392
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|–
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|–
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|3
|–
|Victor Lee
|4
|4
|–
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|5
|–
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|6
|–
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|7
|–
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|8
|–
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|9
|–
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|–
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|11
|2
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35R
|12
|3
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10J
|13
|–
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|14
|–
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|15
|7
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|16
|–
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|128D
|17
|–
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|18
|–
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|19
|13
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|J10
|20
|4
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|21
|9
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|22
|6
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|23
|16
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|24
|–
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
Heat 1
00:02:10.905
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Frank Marshall
|Valpariso, IN
|28M
|2
|1
|Curt Spalding
|Watervilet, MI
|5CS
|3
|3
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|4
|5
|Josh Allen
|Bartonville, IL
|292
|5
|4
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|6
|7
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|7
|9
|Adam Pockrus
|Lowell, IN
|48
|8
|8
|Dan Deyoung
|74
|9 (DNF)
|6
|Blake Thompson
|Troy, IL
|7
Heat 2
00:04:36.916
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Victor Lee
|4
|2
|2
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|3
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|4
|5
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|5
|7
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|57
|6 (DNF)
|3
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|7 (DNF)
|6
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|J10
Heat 3
00:02:03.886
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|2
|3
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|3
|1
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|4
|5
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|5
|4
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|6
|6
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|7
|7
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|DNS
|–
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
Heat 4
00:02:12.121
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|2
|2
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|3
|4
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|4
|3
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|128D
|5
|5
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35R
|6
|6
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|7
|8
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|8
|7
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|20W
Heat 5
00:02:06.483
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|2
|3
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|3
|2
|Trent Young
|10Y
|4
|5
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|5
|7
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|6
|4
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|7
|6
|Dave Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|8
|8
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18P
Heat 6
00:03:18.094
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|2
|3
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|3
|2
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|4
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|5
|5
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10J
|6
|7
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|7
|6
|Brandon Ordway
|Continental, OH
|19B
|8
|8
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
Heat 7
00:06:49.382
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|2
|3
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|3
|4
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|4
|2
|Derek Losh
|Rennsselaer, IN
|21L
|5
|5
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0G
|6
|6
|Bobby Stremme
|South Bend, IN
|53
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
Heat 8
00:03:43.436
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|2
|3
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|4
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|4
|2
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|5
|8
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|6
|5
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|7
|7
|Cody Stilwell
|00S
|8 (DNF)
|6
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|22
|Curt Spalding
|Watervilet, MI
|5CS
|0.000
|2
|13
|Victor Lee
|4
|0.000
|3
|2
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|0.000
|4
|21
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|0.000
|5
|26
|Frank Marshall
|Valpariso, IN
|28M
|0.000
|6
|7
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|0.000
|7
|19
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|0.000
|8
|17
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|0.000
|9
|4
|David Stremme
|Mooresville, NC
|35
|0.000
|10
|32
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|0.000
|11
|16
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|0.000
|12
|6
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|128D
|0.000
|13
|31
|Ryan Ayers
|Salina, KS
|6
|0.000
|14
|12
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|0.000
|15
|5
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|0.000
|16
|9
|Brody Pompe
|Philomath, OR
|27P
|0.000
|17
|8
|Josh Allen
|Bartonville, IL
|292
|0.000
|18
|20
|Travis Kohler
|Morris, IL
|0
|0.000
|19
|18
|Jim Farris
|Odell, IL
|69SR
|0.000
|20
|28
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35R
|0.000
|21
|10
|Blake Thompson
|Troy, IL
|7
|0.000
|22
|25
|Mark Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81
|0.000
|23
|3
|Bobby Regot
|St. Charles, MO
|9Z
|0.000
|24
|23
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|0.000
|25
|11
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|81C
|0.000
|26
|1
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|57
|0.000
|27
|24
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|0.000
|28
|14
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|20W
|0.000
|29
|29
|Dan Deyoung
|74
|0.000
|30
|–
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10J
|0.000
|31
|27
|Taylor Cook
|Stanley, NC
|21
|0.000
|32
|30
|Adam Pockrus
|Lowell, IN
|48
|0.000
|33
|15
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|0.000
Qualifying 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|9
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|0.000
|2
|22
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|0.000
|3
|16
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|0.000
|4
|31
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|0.000
|5
|33
|Trent Young
|10Y
|0.000
|6
|12
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|0.000
|7
|17
|Derek Losh
|Rennsselaer, IN
|21L
|0.000
|8
|21
|Trevor Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|777
|0.000
|9
|18
|AJ May
|Creve Coure, IL
|A9
|0.000
|10
|30
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|0.000
|11
|20
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|0.000
|12
|19
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|0.000
|13
|14
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|0.000
|14
|8
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|0.000
|15
|25
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|0.000
|16
|2
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|0.000
|17
|6
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|0.000
|18
|1
|Bradley Jameson
|Logansport, IN
|10J
|0.000
|19
|10
|Garrett Jameson
|Royal Center, IN
|0G
|0.000
|20
|3
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|0.000
|21
|32
|Dave Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|0.000
|22
|23
|Brandon Ordway
|Continental, OH
|19B
|0.000
|23
|29
|Bobby Stremme
|South Bend, IN
|53
|0.000
|24
|28
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|0.000
|25
|7
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|0.000
|26
|15
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|0.000
|27
|5
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|22C
|0.000
|28
|27
|Cody Stilwell
|00S
|0.000
|29
|24
|Billy Puckett
|Metamora, IL
|18P
|0.000
|30
|4
|Kenny Carlson
|Hobart, IN
|21C
|0.000
|31
|13
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|0.000
|32
|11
|Steve Jones
|East Peoria, IL
|J10
|0.000
|33
|26
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|0.000