Nick Hoffman & Mike McKinney take American Modified Series wins at Fairbury Speedway!

Nick Hoffman

Mike McKinney

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:17:29.026

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
2 10 Trent Young 10Y
3 7 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
4 4 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
5 9 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35
6 5 Curt Spalding Watervilet, MI 5CS
7 12 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
8 16 Derek Losh Rennsselaer, IN 21L
9 1 Frank Marshall Valpariso, IN 28M
10 3 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
11 8 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
12 13 Josh Allen Bartonville, IL 292
13 19 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
14 14 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
15 20 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
16 15 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
17 21 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0G
18 11 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
19 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 57
20 (DNF) 17 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6
21 (DNF) 18 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 53
22 (DNF) 22 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z
23 (DNF) 6 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
24 (DNF) 23 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S

A Feature 2

00:27:20.392

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 2 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
3 1 Victor Lee 4
4 10 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
5 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
6 6 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
7 12 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
8 7 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
9 3 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 11 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
11 17 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35R
12 19 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10J
13 9 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
14 16 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777
15 21 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
16 (DNF) 15 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 128D
17 (DNF) 13 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
18 (DNF) 14 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
19 (DNF) 22 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL J10
20 (DNF) 18 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
21 (DNF) 23 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
22 (DNF) 20 Gabriel Kirtley K7
23 (DNF) 24 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
24 (DNF) 5 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R

B Feature 1

00:11:21.139

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6
2 8 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 53
3 7 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
4 3 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
5 4 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0G
6 6 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z
7 11 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
8 9 Adam Pockrus Lowell, IN 48
9 16 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 7
10 14 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18P
11 13 Dan Deyoung 74
12 5 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C
13 (DNF) 2 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
14 (DNF) 10 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
15 (DNF) 12 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
16 (DNF) 15 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
DNS Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21

B Feature 2

00:27:20.392

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
3 Victor Lee 4
4 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
5 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
6 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
7 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
8 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
9 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
11 2 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35R
12 3 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10J
13 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
14 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777
15 7 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
16 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 128D
17 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
18 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
19 13 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL J10
20 4 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
21 9 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
22 6 Gabriel Kirtley K7
23 16 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
24 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R

Heat 1

00:02:10.905

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Frank Marshall Valpariso, IN 28M
2 1 Curt Spalding Watervilet, MI 5CS
3 3 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35
4 5 Josh Allen Bartonville, IL 292
5 4 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6
6 7 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C
7 9 Adam Pockrus Lowell, IN 48
8 8 Dan Deyoung 74
9 (DNF) 6 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 7

Heat 2

00:04:36.916

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Victor Lee 4
2 2 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
3 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
4 5 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0
5 7 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 57
6 (DNF) 3 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
7 (DNF) 6 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81
8 (DNF) 8 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL J10

Heat 3

00:02:03.886

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
2 3 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
3 1 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
4 5 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR
5 4 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
6 6 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z
7 7 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
DNS Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21

Heat 4

00:02:12.121

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
2 2 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
3 4 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
4 3 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 128D
5 5 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35R
6 6 Gabriel Kirtley K7
7 8 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77
8 7 Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 20W

Heat 5

00:02:06.483

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
2 3 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9
3 2 Trent Young 10Y
4 5 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
5 7 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
6 4 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
7 6 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
8 8 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18P

Heat 6

00:03:18.094

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
2 3 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
3 2 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
4 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
5 5 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10J
6 7 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
7 6 Brandon Ordway Continental, OH 19B
8 8 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C

Heat 7

00:06:49.382

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
2 3 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
3 4 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
4 2 Derek Losh Rennsselaer, IN 21L
5 5 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0G
6 6 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 53
7 (DNF) 7 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C
8 (DNF) 8 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S

Heat 8

00:03:43.436

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 3 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 4 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
4 2 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777
5 8 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
6 5 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B
7 7 Cody Stilwell 00S
8 (DNF) 6 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 22 Curt Spalding Watervilet, MI 5CS 0.000
2 13 Victor Lee 4 0.000
3 2 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R 0.000
4 21 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 0.000
5 26 Frank Marshall Valpariso, IN 28M 0.000
6 7 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R 0.000
7 19 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 0.000
8 17 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 0.000
9 4 David Stremme Mooresville, NC 35 0.000
10 32 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W 0.000
11 16 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22 0.000
12 6 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 128D 0.000
13 31 Ryan Ayers Salina, KS 6 0.000
14 12 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14 0.000
15 5 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32 0.000
16 9 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P 0.000
17 8 Josh Allen Bartonville, IL 292 0.000
18 20 Travis Kohler Morris, IL 0 0.000
19 18 Jim Farris Odell, IL 69SR 0.000
20 28 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35R 0.000
21 10 Blake Thompson Troy, IL 7 0.000
22 25 Mark Cole Evansville, IN 81 0.000
23 3 Bobby Regot St. Charles, MO 9Z 0.000
24 23 Gabriel Kirtley K7 0.000
25 11 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 81C 0.000
26 1 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 57 0.000
27 24 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D 0.000
28 14 Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 20W 0.000
29 29 Dan Deyoung 74 0.000
30 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10J 0.000
31 27 Taylor Cook Stanley, NC 21 0.000
32 30 Adam Pockrus Lowell, IN 48 0.000
33 15 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77 0.000

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 9 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2 0.000
2 22 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25 0.000
3 16 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L 0.000
4 31 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 0.000
5 33 Trent Young 10Y 0.000
6 12 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18 0.000
7 17 Derek Losh Rennsselaer, IN 21L 0.000
8 21 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777 0.000
9 18 AJ May Creve Coure, IL A9 0.000
10 30 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36 0.000
11 20 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555 0.000
12 19 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 0.000
13 14 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L 0.000
14 8 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 0.000
15 25 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 0.000
16 2 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 0.000
17 6 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C 0.000
18 1 Bradley Jameson Logansport, IN 10J 0.000
19 10 Garrett Jameson Royal Center, IN 0G 0.000
20 3 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B 0.000
21 32 Dave Wietholder Liberty, IL 05 0.000
22 23 Brandon Ordway Continental, OH 19B 0.000
23 29 Bobby Stremme South Bend, IN 53 0.000
24 28 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 0.000
25 7 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 0.000
26 15 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1 0.000
27 5 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 22C 0.000
28 27 Cody Stilwell 00S 0.000
29 24 Billy Puckett Metamora, IL 18P 0.000
30 4 Kenny Carlson Hobart, IN 21C 0.000
31 13 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 0.000
32 11 Steve Jones East Peoria, IL J10 0.000
33 26 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S 0.000
