Stovall captures MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 1, 2019) – Jesse Stovall grabbed the lead on lap 12 and held it the rest of the way to win Saturday night’s 50-lap Lucas Oil MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Stovall held off MLRA points leader Will Vaught to earn $5,075 for capturing a race that honors the late Larry Phillips, a five-time NASCAR Short Track National Champion and former MLRA champion from Springfield.

Also picking up feature wins on a night in which 140 cars checked into the pits were Cody Frazon (O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks), Andy Bryant (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and J.T. Carroll (Pure Stocks).

Stovall, of Billings, finished 1.345 seconds in front of Crane’s Vaught with Jason Papich of Nipomo, California, in third.

“This is huge,” Stovall said of what the race win meant to him. “We’ve been trying to win it like, I don’t know, we’ve had it won two or three times and it just slipped out of our pockets.”

Before post-race interviews and the trophy presentation, there was some tension on the front straightaway. As the top three emerged from their cars for interviews in front of the large grandstand crowd, emotions were charged between the top two finishers.

“I’m a little frustrated right now and sorry to the fans for what happened there, but I’m done with it, I’m not dealing with it no more,” Stovall said.

“These guys are good racers. I’m not gonna take that away from them,” Stovall added. “I’m done getting hit after the race and playing these games. This was an awesome race track and I have to thank my sponsors.”

Logan Martin started on the pole and got the jump on outside front-row starter Jake Neal as the green flag waved. He opened about about a one-second lead as the two caught lapped traffic by lap 10 and that’s when Neal and the slower car of Reid Millard got together and spun to bring out a caution.

Stovall restarted in third and it took him just one lap to move into second and one more to take over the lead with a daring slider on Martin in turns three and four.

JC Wyman spun while running fourth, on lap 17, to bring out the second caution after Stovall had opened a two-second lead over Martin. By this point, Vaught had advanced to sixth after starting 20th.

Stovall wasted little time after the restart to regain separation, opening a 3.3-second lead over Mason Oberkramer by the midpoint on lap 25. When Mark Burgtorf slowed on lap 30 to bring out a caution, Stovall had a 5.9-second command over Oberkramer with Vaught third and Martin fourth.

Oberkramer began to fade over the next several laps and, while running fifth on lap 40, spun on the backstretch to bring out another caution. Stovall’s 3.9-second lead over Vaught was wiped away and it set up a 10-lap sprint to the finish.

There were two more cautions the rest of the way and each time, Stovall was up to the challenge on the restarts, the final one with five to go. Vaught drove it deep into turns one and three, but was unable to get past Stovall who picked up his 25th career MLRA victory.

Papich was third with Martin fourth and Joe Gorby fifth.

“This track puts on for some wide-open racing when it gets like this,” Stovall said. “I think we showed ’em what we had. We’ve got some Scott Bailey power under the hood and it’s unbelievable. This is a brand new motor and he takes care of me.”

A potentially damaging points night turned out to be a good one for Vaught, who had to start the feature 20th after suffering mechanical problems in his heat and pulling off early in the B-Main. He began the night 81 points ahead of Mitch McGrath, who wound up sixth.

“We chased electrical problems all night long,” Vaught said. “Coming out of the B-main, we’re just very happy to find the problem. We threw everything we had at it in the trailer. We’re just happy to put a good show on for this crowd.”

Vaught said he gave it all he had on the restarts near the end.

“I had a chance. I had to start too far back and my old tires were slick,” Vaught said. “I just wish I’d have started beside him. We might have had a hell of a show.”

The series continues its weekend doubleheader on Sunday night in Quincy, Illinois and returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on Oct. 11-12 for the 6th annual MLRA Fall Nationals.

Frazon takes home Street Stocks win: Cody Frazon came away with the $750 O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks feature win after Justin Russell, who crossed the finish line first, was disqualified in post-race technical inspection.

Frazon, of LaMonte, started fifth in the feature and finished ahead of Zach Zeugin with Kevin Salter advancing from 12th to third and Ted Welschmeyer winding up fourth after starting 15th. Dylan Davlin was fifth.

Pole-starting Brian Brown led the first eight laps before Russell, emerging from a four-car competition between those two along with Cody Frazon and Zach Zeugin, took over the lead to complete lap nine.

Russell, from Henley, Missouri, pulled away from there to take the checkers ahead of Frazon with Zeugin finishing third, Kevin Salter advancing from 12th to fourth and Ted Welschmeyer fifth after starting 15th.

Bryant drives away with B-Mod feature: Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, led the final 18 laps to grab the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature. He finished 4.67 seconds in front of runner-up Eric Turner of Hermitage.

“It’s always good when you can win here,” Bryant said. “There’s always a lot of good competition here. You never really know who has a good car until you get to the feature and see what is what.”

Bryant, who earned $750 for the win, started seventh and took over the lead from Earl Pryor on lap three. He drove away from there with Turner a solid second.

JC Newell was third with Mitchell Franklin fourth and Clint Johnson fifth.

Carroll goes flag to flag in Pure Stocks: J.T. Carroll, a day after turning 16, led all 20 laps to earn the Pure Stocks feature win. The Camdenton teen held off James Redus down the stretch. He took home $400.

“It was a little rough, but it was pretty well hammer down,” Carroll said of his ride to victory, adding that his approach was to “just hold it wide open.”

Carroll is the son of long-time racer Kenny Carroll, a former Street Stocks track champion at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“He makes it pretty easy for me. He really does,” J.T. said of his dad’s help in preparing the car. “It’s just the easiest car you could ever drive.”

Carroll dominated his heat race, going from ninth to first, to earn the pole for the feature. While he led throughout, the final seven laps, after a caution, saw Redus applying plenty of pressure.

But the youngster held on, winning by 1.88 seconds over Redus. Randy High finished third with Bobby Ohrenberg fourth and Robert High fifth.

Lucas Oil Speedway Larry Phillips Memorial results (August 31, 2019)

Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 00-Jesse Stovall, 42:52.634[8]; 2. 1V-Will Vaught, 42:53.979[20]; 3. 91-Jason Papich, 42:54.598[15]; 4. 36-Logan Martin, 42:55.378[1]; 5. 9G-Joe Gorby, 42:58.535[7]; 6. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 42:59.156[14]; 7. 66-Hayden Ross, 43:00.596[19]; 8. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 43:02.185[17]; 9. (DNF) 14M-Reid Millard, 43:05.593[21]; 10. (DNF) 4W-JC Wyman, 39:27.658[5]; 11. (DNF) 50-Kaeden Cornell, 36:46.577[11]; 12. (DNF) 93-Mason Oberkramer, 32:19.915[16]; 13. (DNF) 43-Jeremy Grady, 26:21.659[3]; 14. (DNF) 58-Dave Eckrich, 26:06.657[13]; 15. (DNF) 7B-Mark Burgtorf, 19:56.513[6]; 16. (DNF) 65-Jon Binning, 20:06.426[9]; 17. (DNF) 7J-Ryan Johnson, 13:53.530[23]; 18. (DNF) 25-Chad Simpson, 13:30.799[4]; 19. (DNF) 14J-Jake Neal, 13:33.252[2]; 20. (DNF) 14G-Joe Godsey, 06:58.631[12]; 21. (DNF) 7X-Todd McCoin, 06:47.860[22]; 22. (DNF) 11J-Steve Johnson, 06:17.453[18]; 23. (DNF) 3X-Skip Frey, 05:06.938[10]; 24. (DNF) 33F-Rickey Frankel, [24]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 19:18.936[6]; 2. 91-Jason Papich, 19:19.709[4]; 3. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 19:22.062[3]; 4. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 19:22.986[2]; 5. 11J-Steve Johnson, 19:23.210[1]; 6. 66-Hayden Ross, 19:24.118[12]; 7. 14M-Reid Millard, 19:25.361[11]; 8. 0X-Jason Sivils, 19:26.607[7]; 9. 7D-Jake Davis, 05:59.662[9]; 10. 16A-Austin Siebert, 06:00.576[5]; 11. (DNF) 10-John Willard, 06:03.024[13]; 12. (DNF) 1V-Will Vaught, 05:47.171[14]; 13. (DNF) 14R-Jeff Roth, 05:30.081[10]; (DNS) 7J-Ryan Johnson, 05:30.081; (DNS) 99-Dylan Hoover, 05:30.081; (DNS) 7X-Todd McCoin, 05:30.081

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Martin, 04:10.521[4]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson, 04:10.822[6]; 3. 65-Jon Binning, 04:14.389[3]; 4. 11J-Steve Johnson, 04:15.305[2]; 5. 58-Dave Eckrich, 04:16.118[8]; 6. 14M-Reid Millard, 04:13.179[1]; 7. (DNF) 66-Hayden Ross, [5]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 43-Jeremy Grady, 03:50.528[3]; 2. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 03:51.072[4]; 3. 3X-Skip Frey, 03:52.549[2]; 4. 14G-Joe Godsey, 03:55.726[5]; 5. 16A-Austin Siebert, 03:58.821[7]; 6. 7D-Jake Davis, 03:59.673[1]; 7. 10-John Willard, 02:49.933[8]; (DNS) 99-Dylan Hoover, 02:49.933

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 14J-Jake Neal, 03:50.441[4]; 2. 00-Jesse Stovall, 03:52.148[2]; 3. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 03:55.093[1]; 4. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 03:55.895[3]; 5. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 03:56.901[5]; 6. (DNF) 7X-Todd McCoin, 03:14.639[7]; 7. (DNF) 1V-Will Vaught, 02:40.898[6]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 4W-JC Wyman, [2]; 2. 7B-Mark Burgtorf, [3]; 3. 9G-Joe Gorby, [6]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer, [4]; 5. 91-Jason Papich, [7]; 6. 14R-Jeff Roth, [5]; 7. (DNF) 7J-Ryan Johnson, [1]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 04-Cody Frazon, 10:50.164[5]; 2. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 10:53.700[2]; 3. 23-Kevin Salter, 10:54.132[12]; 4. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, 10:54.598[15]; 5. 26D-Dylan Davlin, 10:56.505[6]; 6. 60-Chuck Knight, 10:58.489[17]; 7. 26-Gean Davlin, 10:59.842[14]; 8. 27-Bob Barnett, 11:00.478[10]; 9. 69-Brian Brown, 11:00.505[1]; 10. 12V-Nathan Vaughn, 11:00.737[13]; 11. 8S-Michael Skaggs, 11:02.024[21]; 12. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 11:25.625[8]; 13. 38-Jessie Shearin, 10:50.580[18]; 14. 42-Tim Shields, 10:52.204[20]; 15. 417-Kevin Anderson, 10:54.855[19]; 16. 3D-Dan Daniels, 10:56.398[7]; 17. 28D-Gary Donaldson, 10:56.654[24]; 18. 44S-Steve Scott, 10:58.687[23]; 19. 94-Kenny Carroll, 07:19.625[3]; 20. 35-Johnny Coats, 06:02.205[11]; 21. 70-Bobby Bryant, 05:48.917[16]; 22. (DNF) 73-Francisco Escamila, 02:09.464[9]; 23. (DNF) 24-Toby Lindell, 01:54.955[22]; (DQ) 888-Justin Russell, 10:44.670[4]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 60-Chuck Knight, 09:37.771[3]; 2. 38-Jessie Shearin, 09:45.867[1]; 3. 417-Kevin Anderson, 09:47.439[4]; 4. 42-Tim Shields, 09:48.206[6]; 5. 8S-Michael Skaggs, 09:50.051[9]; 6. 24-Toby Lindell, 09:50.362[11]; 7. 44S-Steve Scott, 09:51.644[5]; 8. 28D-Gary Donaldson, 09:51.858[7]; 9. 33T-Thomas Ground, 09:40.227[8]; 10. (DNF) 4-Kyle Slader, 07:08.244[12]; 11. (DNF) 111-Tim Brown, 01:44.723[2]; 12. (DNF) 3-Bodie Gamble, 01:32.815[13]; (DNS) 409-Joe Miller, 01:32.815

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 04:00.234[2]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon, 04:02.390[4]; 3. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 04:04.376[7]; 4. 73-Francisco Escamila, 04:06.856[10]; 5. 70-Bobby Bryant, 04:09.127[8]; 6. 417-Kevin Anderson, 04:09.584[1]; 7. 42-Tim Shields, 04:12.741[9]; 8. (DNF) 24-Toby Lindell, 02:38.715[6]; 9. (DNF) 4-Kyle Slader, 00:38.289[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 94-Kenny Carroll, [1]; 2. 69-Brian Brown, [8]; 3. 3D-Dan Daniels, [4]; 4. 12V-Nathan Vaughn, [5]; 5. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, [6]; 6. 60-Chuck Knight, [3]; 7. 111-Tim Brown, [10]; 8. (DNF) 8S-Michael Skaggs, [9]; 9. (DNF) 409-Joe Miller, [2]; 10. (DNF) 3-Bodie Gamble, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 888-Justin Russell, 02:54.796[1]; 2. 26D-Dylan Davlin, 02:59.926[4]; 3. 27-Bob Barnett, 03:00.769[2]; 4. 26-Gean Davlin, 03:02.825[5]; 5. 23-Kevin Salter, 03:03.184[9]; 6. 38-Jessie Shearin, 03:04.426[7]; 7. 44S-Steve Scott, 03:09.543[6]; 8. 28D-Gary Donaldson, 03:10.373[3]; 9. 33T-Thomas Ground, 03:11.066[8]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

Big O Tires A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 28B-Andy Bryant, 13:32.708[7]; 2. 99T-Eric Turner, 13:37.385[9]; 3. 83-JC Newell, 13:39.357[6]; 4. 1F-Mitchell Franklin, 13:40.075[4]; 5. 37-Clint Johnson, 13:40.204[18]; 6. 57E-Earl Pryor, 13:41.500[2]; 7. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 13:44.167[17]; 8. 7K-Jack Kirby, 13:45.404[12]; 9. 121-Tim Phillips, 13:48.372[1]; 10. 98-Bryan White, 13:48.472[22]; 11. 24-Jerry Ellis, 13:49.189[19]; 12. 42C-Casey Thomas, 13:49.409[11]; 13. 80-TJ Yount, 13:34.606[15]; 14. 41-Brandon King, 13:36.570[21]; 15. 3D-David Harris, 13:37.339[16]; 16. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry, 13:43.261[14]; 17. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 13:45.001[23]; 18. (DNF) 99C-Jacob Cox, 11:17.525[8]; 19. (DNF) 10P-Dayton Pursley, 11:22.409[13]; 20. (DNF) 77-Jeff Douty, 11:02.989[24]; 21. (DNF) 1-Kurt Sledd, 10:26.523[10]; 22. (DNF) 58M-Jamie Mauk, 06:36.974[5]; 23. (DNF) 30R-Rex Harris, 00:37.911[3]; 24. (DNF) 30-Mark Long, 00:42.436[20]

Big O Tires B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 25:39.642[1]; 2. 24-Jerry Ellis, 25:39.992[3]; 3. 41-Brandon King, 25:40.432[5]; 4. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 25:41.511[4]; 5. 64M-Shawn Hendren, 25:42.129[12]; 6. 9R-Cole Stillwell, 25:24.698[13]; 7. (DNF) 7-Donald Presutti, 01:51.454[15]; 8. (DNF) 83K-Kyle Fritter, 18:36.569[14]; 9. (DNF) 20W-Barry White, 01:49.922[6]; 10. (DNF) 37L-Wes Long, 01:50.071[9]; 11. (DNF) 34-Jacob Long, 01:50.487[8]; 12. (DNF) 14T-Quentin Taylor, 01:50.827[10]; 13. (DNF) 99-Jim Cihy, 01:51.261[7]; 14. (DNF) 5-Austin Skiles, 01:51.454[11]; (DNS) 07-Gary Fain, 01:51.454

Big O Tires B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 37-Clint Johnson, [3]; 2. 30-Mark Long, [1]; 3. 98-Bryan White, [5]; 4. 77-Jeff Douty, [7]; 5. 4B-Brayton Skaggs, [2]; 6. 79-Allen Owen Jr, [4]; 7. 25-Kenneth McDonald, [13]; 8. 10-Johnny McGinnis, [11]; 9. 83D-Dayton Newell, [14]; 10. 12M-Ronald Maples, [10]; 11. 55-Luke Gideon, [8]; 12. 929-Garrett Thompson, [12]; 13. 28-Wesley Briggs, [9]; 14. (DNF) 0K-Jeffrey McNew, [6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28B-Andy Bryant, 03:49.504[1]; 2. 10P-Dayton Pursley, 03:54.055[2]; 3. 80-TJ Yount, 03:54.671[4]; 4. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 03:56.711[6]; 5. 24-Jerry Ellis, 03:57.397[7]; 6. 98-Bryan White, 03:57.557[8]; 7. 37L-Wes Long, 04:00.874[5]; 8. 12M-Ronald Maples, 04:01.897[3]; 9. 9R-Cole Stillwell, 01:54.164[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99C-Jacob Cox, 05:45.693[1]; 2. 121-Tim Phillips, 05:47.861[9]; 3. 42C-Casey Thomas, 05:48.025[6]; 4. 4B-Brayton Skaggs, 05:48.038[3]; 5. 37-Clint Johnson, 05:48.412[7]; 6. 77-Jeff Douty, 05:50.825[4]; 7. 34-Jacob Long, 05:52.491[8]; 8. 5-Austin Skiles, 05:54.530[5]; 9. 929-Garrett Thompson, 05:54.655[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 30R-Rex Harris, 05:13.565[3]; 2. 58M-Jamie Mauk, 05:14.854[5]; 3. 3D-David Harris, 05:15.194[1]; 4. 11C-Andy Chrisenberry, 05:15.722[8]; 5. 21-Gregory Scheffler, 05:16.113[6]; 6. 0K-Jeffrey McNew, 05:17.442[2]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs, 05:18.074[7]; 8. 64M-Shawn Hendren, 01:52.659[9]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Kyle Fritter, 01:56.163[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 57E-Earl Pryor, 05:14.102[4]; 2. 1F-Mitchell Franklin, 05:15.653[6]; 3. 83-JC Newell, 05:15.989[8]; 4. 30-Mark Long, 05:17.921[1]; 5. 41-Brandon King, 05:19.769[5]; 6. 99-Jim Cihy, 05:22.444[3]; 7. 55-Luke Gideon, 05:22.928[2]; 8. 10-Johnny McGinnis, 05:24.048[7]; 9. (DNF) 83D-Dayton Newell, 03:35.016[9]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner, 07:37.518[1]; 2. 1-Kurt Sledd, 07:39.970[4]; 3. 7K-Jack Kirby, 07:40.330[6]; 4. 07-Gary Fain, 07:42.739[2]; 5. 79-Allen Owen Jr, 07:44.719[3]; 6. 20W-Barry White, 07:45.018[8]; 7. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 07:45.975[7]; 8. (DNF) 25-Kenneth McDonald, 01:47.446[5]; 9. (DNF) 7-Donald Presutti, 01:47.446[9]

Pure Stocks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 94-J.T. Carroll, [1]; 2. 34-James Redus, [4]; 3. 51-Randy High, [6]; 4. 123-Bobby Ohrenberg, [3]; 5. 333-Robert High, [10]; 6. 11C-Joshua Cowden, [19]; 7. 23M-Norman Mackley, [7]; 8. 10T-Samuel McDaniel, [18]; 9. 12-Jason Agee, [15]; 10. 99B-Corey Cagle, [13]; 11. 5D-DJ Barnes, [9]; 12. 5-Mason Beck, [8]; 13. 10-David Schirlls, [14]; 14. 32-Richard Adams, [2]; 15. 4T-Joshua Parcell, [5]; 16. 31-Mitchell Armstrong, [12]; 17. 15-Jaymee McGarrah, [23]; 18. 8R-Ronnie Coulter, [21]; 19. (DNF) 707-Steve Lourenco, [16]; 20. (DNF) 14-Aaron Johns, [24]; 21. (DNF) 69-Dylan Bowman, [11]; 22. (DNF) 12S-Tyler Schoen, [20]; 23. (DNF) 60-Bobby Keith, [22]; 24. (DNF) 23-Logan Headley, [17]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 23-Logan Headley, [1]; 2. 11C-Joshua Cowden, [9]; 3. 8R-Ronnie Coulter, [8]; 4. 15-Jaymee McGarrah, [4]; 5. (DNF) 21-Bo Johnson, [5]; 6. (DNF) 12P-Parker Smith, [2]; 7. (DNF) 59-Byron Glotzbach, [6]; (DNS) 30W-Jared Willard, ; (DNS) 89-Jonathan Evans, ; (DNS) 7J-Jacob Lewis,

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 10T-Samuel McDaniel, [4]; 2. 12S-Tyler Schoen, [1]; 3. 60-Bobby Keith, [5]; 4. 14-Aaron Johns, [2]; (DNS) 11-Ron Duncan, ; (DNS) 427-Jeff Hardy, ; (DNS) 4G-John Gamble, ; (DNS) 3-Jerry Wheeler, ; (DNS) 15X-Derek Fairchild, ; (DNS) 01-Cody Ohrenberg,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Richard Adams, [7]; 2. 51-Randy High, [6]; 3. 333-Robert High, [5]; 4. 5D-DJ Barnes, [9]; 5. 12P-Parker Smith, [1]; 6. 11-Ron Duncan, [2]; 7. (DNF) 427-Jeff Hardy, [8]; 8. (DNF) 4G-John Gamble, [4]; (DNS) 15X-Derek Fairchild,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 94-J.T. Carroll, [9]; 2. 23M-Norman Mackley, [5]; 3. 31-Mitchell Armstrong, [3]; 4. 10-David Schirlls, [6]; 5. 14-Aaron Johns, [1]; 6. 15-Jaymee McGarrah, [4]; 7. 60-Bobby Keith, [2]; 8. (DNF) 8R-Ronnie Coulter, [7]; (DNS) 89-Jonathan Evans,

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 34-James Redus, 12:46.892[4]; 2. 123-Bobby Ohrenberg, 12:47.790[8]; 3. 99B-Corey Cagle, 12:49.885[3]; 4. 707-Steve Lourenco, 12:58.466[2]; 5. 12S-Tyler Schoen, 12:59.896[6]; 6. 7J-Jacob Lewis, 12:59.948[1]; 7. (DNF) 30W-Jared Willard, 04:58.070[5]; 8. (DNF) 3-Jerry Wheeler, 01:05.921[7]; (DNS) 01-Cody Ohrenberg, 01:05.921

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Joshua Parcell, [3]; 2. 5-Mason Beck, [4]; 3. 69-Dylan Bowman, [2]; 4. 12-Jason Agee, [1]; 5. 23-Logan Headley, [7]; 6. 10T-Samuel McDaniel, [6]; 7. 21-Bo Johnson, [8]; 8. 59-Byron Glotzbach, [5]; 9. (DNF) 11C-Joshua Cowden, [9]

Pro Pulling next: The two-night Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League returns Sept. 13-14. On night one, classes tentatively scheduled include the ARP Light Weight Super Stock Tractors, Mini Rod Tractors, Limited Pro Diesel Trucks and Limited Pro Stock Tractors. Night two will see the Champion’s Tour with Super Modified Tractors, Unlimited Super Stock Tractors, Super Farm Tractors, OPTIMA Batteries Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Modified 4WD Trucks and FASS Pro Stock Tractors.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

