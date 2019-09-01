Timothy Culp Surges for CCSDS Checkers at Jackson



Labor Day Classic Weekend Wraps Up Sunday Night at Magnolia Motor Speedway



Byram, Mississippi (08/31/19) – Taking the lead with just 12 laps remaining, Timothy Culp charged to the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil feature win on Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway. The $3,000 triumph marked his second series’ triumph of 2019.

“I haven’t been here in a Late Model in several years. I guess I kinda miss this place,” said Culp. “It kinda fits my driving style. You know, you kinda got to get up on the wheel and be a little aggressive and you can root around there pretty good. The car was good. We could move all over the racetrack. Me and Bub (McCool) had a pretty good run. I was watching him, seeing where he was struggling just a little bit there the longer the race got and we caught him … just tried to figure out a good time to pass him in lapped traffic and stuff and it all worked out.”

While Culp set on the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the feature event, it was fellow, front-row starter Bub McCool, who jumped to the lead as the 35-lap affair went green on Saturday night. McCool paced the first 22 circuits before Culp shot past the Mississippi racer on lap 23 in lapped traffic to take over the top spot. Once out front the driver of the No. c8 Super Late Model cruised to the $3,000 victory by 1.467 seconds over McCool.

Kyle Beard, Tony Jackson Jr. and B.J. Robinson completed the Top-5 finishers.

The three-race swing draws to a close on Sunday night, September 1 at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi). Co-headlining the night’s racing action will be Durrence Layne Crate Late Models, Durrence Layne Late Model Sportsman, Durrence Layne Street Stocks, and Factory Stocks. Pits open at 3:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and hot laps at 7:00 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free. Pit admission is $35. For more information on the event, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The tire rule for weekend is as follows:

Hoosier 1350 allowed on all four corners with Hoosier LM40 right rear option

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 31, 2019

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)Timothy Culp 2)Bub McCool 3)Kyle Beard 4)Tony Jackson Jr. 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Hunter Rasdon 7)Michael Arnold 8)Chad Thrash 9)Scott Crigler 10)Morgan Bagley 11)Brian Rickman 12)Zach McMillan 13)Doug Sanchagrin 14)Chad Mallett 15)Monte Skinner 16)Spencer Hughes 17) David Payne

DNS: Rick Rickman

Entries: 18

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Timothy Culp (15.520 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Bub McCool

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

COMP Cams Top Performer: Timothy Culp

Lap Leaders: Bub McCool (1-22), Timothy Culp (23-35

Contingency Awards

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Michael Arnold

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Chad Thrash

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Zach McMillan

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Doug Sanchagrin

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Monte Skinner

