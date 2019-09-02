Labor Day Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway Concludes with Hodges, Johnson, Campbell, and Morton in Victory Lane!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and ULMA Late Models

Central Missouri Speedway

September 1, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The annual Labor Day weekend of special events concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday evening with 78 race teams on hand for competition. Among participating drivers were 27 A-Mods, 12 ULMA Late Models, 13 Street Stocks, and 26 B-Mods.

Throughout the night drivers competed in nine preliminary heat races, one A-Mod Scramble, and four main events. The night featured special events for the B-Mods at $1,000-to-win and A-Mods competed in a 35-lap, $3,000-to-win feature to close the night. By the end of the night, Dustin Hodges captured his first-ever CMS big-money victory!

B-Mod Results: (26 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Jake Richards, J.C. Morton, Lonnie Hibner. Heat Two Top Three: Gunner Martin, Michael Cawvey, Shadren Turner. Heat Three Top Three: Dakota Foster, Cale Turner, Jeremy Polston. A-Main Recap: Jake Richards and J.C. Morton began the main event on the front row with Morton shooting out to an early race lead in front Foster, and Gunner Martin. Caution flew at lap four with Morton again leading the field as Richards and Foster remained close. Caution flew again on lap six for a three-car crash in turn four before the race resumed. Caution flew again at lap seven before raising resumed. At lap 10, Morton led Richards, Foster, Gunner Martin, and Lonnie Hibner but caution flew not long after at lap 11 with no change in the top five. By lap 15, Morton increased his lead to 1.2-seconds over Richards, Foster, Martin, and Hibner. At lap 20, Richards closed the gap with Foster, and Martin also in a tight battle behind the leaders. Caution flew one final time with three laps remaining. Morton and Richards battled it out for the win for the last three laps with Morton prevailing for his second trip to victory lane this season. Richards was second followed by Foster, Gunner Martin, Shadren Turner, and Cale Turner.

Street Stock Results: (13 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Aaron Poe, Ethan Lamons, Marc Carter. Heat Two Top Three: Clayton Campbell, Colton Bourland, Allen Perryman. A-Main Recap: Aaron Poe and Clayton Campbell began the night’s main event from row one with the pair dicing it up clean for the lead through the first five laps as Campbell led Poe, Ethan Lamons, Marc Carter, and Nathan Vaughn. At lap ten, Campbell was fighting his way through lapped traffic but just as things were heating up caution flew for a spun car in turn four. When racing resumed at lap 11, Campbell led Poe and Lamons. Over the final few laps, Campbell was able to pull away for his third win of the season, this time over Poe, Marc Carter, Vaughn, Michael Mullins and Chris Kircher.

ULMA Late Model Results: (12 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Matt Becker, Kaden Cornell. Heat Two Top Three: Aaron Marrant, Ryan Johnson, Dalton Imhoff. A-Main Recap: Ryan Johnson and Matt Becker began the night’s main event with the pair swapping the lead over the opening two laps. Caution flew just after lap two with Ryan Johnson in front of Marrant, Cole Henson and Kaeden Cornell. Caution flew again at lap 5 before racing resumed. With 10 laps in the books, Johnson’s’ lead grew to 1.5 seconds over Marrant, Henson, and Tucker Cox. The final half of the race was clean and green to the finish with Johnson maintaining a comfortable lead and ultimately went on to collect the victory by 1.3 seconds over Marrant, Henson, Cox, Cornell, and McCoin.

A-Mod Results: (27 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Darron Fuqua, Tyler Hibner, Randall Schiffelbien, Jr. Heat Two Top Three: Kevin Blackburn, Tim Karrick, Johnny Wyman. Scramble Recap: Darron Fuqua and Tim Karrick pulled away to lead the opening stages of the night two scramble through lap ten as Randall Schiffelbien, Tyler Hibner and David Wood. A series of cautions flew a third of the way through and Wood was eliminated in a three-car spin in turn two. By lap 11, Fuqua led Karrick, Schiffelbien, Tyler Hibner and Johnny Wyman. Caution flew again at lap 11 with Fuqua, Karrick, and Schiffelbien the top three on the restart. One more caution flew at lap 18 setting up a green, white, and checkered flag finish. Fuqua took the checkers over Karrick and aet the finish.

A-Main Recap: For the 35-lap A-Mod main, Hodges led the opening charge in front of Gunner Martin and Terry Schultz with Rick Beebe and Ryan Middaugh inside the top five. By lap 10, Martin was just behind Hodges as the pair maneuvered their way through lapped traffic. Middaugh made the pass on Schultz for third. By the lap 15 marker, Hodges was still just behind a slower-paced car with Martin, Middaugh, Schultz, and Pursley close behind. A series of cautions flew between the two-thirds distance as Hodges led Schultz. By lap 25 Hodges had a one-second lead over Schultz, Wille, Lyle, and Grindstaff. Karrick, Fuqua, Tyler Hibner, Lee Hibner, and Beebe filled out the top ten. Caution flew for Schultz at lap 28 for a flat tire. Wille then took over second with Lyle, Grindstaff, Karrick, and Fuqua close behind. Caution again flew at lap 32 for Martin whose car experienced front-end problems forcing him to retire. With three laps remaining, Hodges held point over Wille. Hodges maintained his pace and Wille tried to close in for the win but in the end, Hodges captured his first-ever CMS win and big-money win to wrap up the weekend. Wille ran a strong race in second with Tim Karrick advancing all the way third with Fuqua advancing to fourth. Tyler Hibner was fifth, followed by Chad Lyle, Lee Hibner, Terry Schultz, and Rick Beebe.

After a brief two weeks off, CMS will conclude its 2019 season with the third-annual Street Stock Showdown. The ‘Triple S at CMS’ has quickly grown into one of the most anticipated events of the season and features a $5,000-to-win, 40-lap Street Stock main event paying a whopping $5,000 to the winner! The event gets underway on Friday, September 20th featuring Street Stock drivers competing in three rounds of qualifying heat races. B-Mods and ULMA Late Models are also on the night’s racing card. Then, on Saturday, September 21st, Street Stock drivers return for the final events leading up to the big-money finale. B-Mods return as part of the action along with Mod-Lites to complete the racing card for the night.

CMS is actively seeking business partners and sponsors for this great event, which is well attended by drivers and fans. Participating sponsor receive complimentary tickets to the event. Your business will be included in pre- and post-race press releases for each event, will receive PA announcements throughout the weekend, your business name and logo will be printed on the night 2 driver roster during the Street Stock Showdown weekend, and your business will be mentioned a “presenting” for events for the weekend. In addition, you will also have a presence on the CMS Website and Facebook page. If you are interested in partnering with us for this event, contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 or Public Relations director Sam Stoecklin at 660.909.1083.

The CMS and Lakeside Speedway championship banquet takes place at the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday, November 9th. Contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 for tickets, no calls after 8 p.m. please. Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM and KRLI Country 103.9 FM, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

September 20th – (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.

September 21st – (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.

A-Main Results from 9-1-19 (Full results may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. J C Morton (18) Springfield, Mo. 2. 1. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 3. 4. Dakota Foster (5x) Edgerton, Ks. 4. 3. Gunner Martin (38) Sugar Creek, Mo. 5. 7. Shadren Turner (17T) St Joseph, Mo. 6. 8. Dowen Cale Turner (66) Columbia, Mo. 7. 9. Jeremy Polston (11) Auxvasse, Mo. 8. 11. Richard Streker (R4) Lee Summit, Mo. 9. 21. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks. 10. 17. Scotty Martin (14) Independence, Mo. 11. 16. Robert Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo. 12. 12. Luke Nieman (181) Nortonville, Ks. 13. 26. Jaylen Wettengel (91J) Topeka, Ks. 14. 10. Patrick Royalty (49) Kansas City, Ks. 15. 15. Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 16. 6. Michael Cawvey (21) Louisburg, Ks. 17. 18. Tyler Imhoff (33) Fayette, Mo. 18. 5. Lonnie Hibner (88L) Chillicothe, Mo. 19. 22. Kenneth E McDonald Jr (25) Adrian, Mo. 20. 19. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo. 21. 23. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo. DNF. 24. Dallas Heuser (15H) Corder, Mo. DNF. 14. Nic Hanes (9H) Trenton, Mo. DNF. 13. Chad Walker (04) Kansas City, Ks. DNS. 20. Brian Webster (91) Holt Summit, Mo. 0 DNS. 25. Clifford Lean (88) Collins, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo. 2. 1. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo. 3. 5. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo. 4. 7. Nathan Vaughn (12V) Sedalia, Mo. 5. 10. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo. 6. 13. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 7. 6. Clyde A Perryman (3P) Belton, Mo. 8. 3. Ethan Lamons (0) Savonburg, Ks. 9. 4. Colton Bourland (2) Appleton City, Mo. 10. 12. Matthew Harp (81H) Owasso, Ok. 11. 11. Ethan Mullins (5E) Sedalia, Mo. 12. 8. Randy Jester (51) Odesa, Mo. DNF. 9. Logan Headley (23) Lone Jack, Mo.

ULMA LATE MODELS A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Ryan Johnson (7) Aurora, Mo. 2. 3. Aaron Marrant (1x) Richmond, Mo. 3. 4. Cole M Henson (31c) Russellville, Mo. 4. 7. Tucker Cox (1) Jefferson City, Mo. 5. 5. Kaeden Cornell (50) Buffalo, Mo. 6. 8. Todd McCoin (7x) Barnett, Mo. 7. 10. Donnie Brown (26) Lancaster, Ks. 8. 6. Dalton Imhoff (96) Jamestown, Mo. 9. 9. Troy Reasoner (25JR) Urich, Mo. 10. 11. Ashlee Lancaster (16) Sturgeon, Mo. 11. 2. Matt Becker (66T) Rich Fountain, Mo. DNS. 12. Eddie Jr Schwope (91) St Joe, Mo. 0

MODIFIED A-Feature