Richards Scores First Hillbilly Hundred Triumph

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.V. (September 1, 2019) – West Virginia native Josh Richards won his first career Hillbilly Hundred on Sunday night at the Tyler County Speedway.

The 31-year-old grew up coming to the track, and tonight, led all 100 laps to score the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory worth $30,000 in front of a capacity crowd.

Richards’ third Lucas Oil win of the season came over the defending Hillbilly Hundred winner Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, 20th starting Shanon Buckingham, and Jimmy Owens. Richards fought off the challenges of Owens for the first 80 laps of the race as they ran 1-2 for that entire distance until a caution flag with 20 laps to go changed the complexion in the race for second.

On the restart Richards maintained his lead and McCreadie moved into second. At one-point McCreadie, Overton, and Buckingham raced three-wide around the tight bullring for the second position. A caution with seven laps to go set-up a quick dash to the finish. Richards again pulled away just enough to pick up the win while Overton passed McCreadie for second with two laps remaining.

In front of a partisan West Virginia crowd, the homestate driver had accomplished one of his life-long dreams, by winning America’s oldest dirt late model crown jewel event. “I don’t know if I wanted to see that last caution. I wanted to get a couple of lap cars between myself and those other guys. You never know what you got. The right rear tire was getting a little warmer than I wanted. The car was phenomenal. The guys did a great job on the car.”

“I used to come here with my uncle Robbie Scott and watch everybody win this race, guys like Davey Johnson who drove for my dad won this race. I want to thank the crowd; they are great as always tonight and thanks to Carl Short for putting on this event.”

“We have had a good car all year long. We have had a lot of speed. We just don’t have the finishes we deserve. It’s pretty cool to finally win this race. I would have liked to have seen it go all 100 laps without caution. Once you’re out there you are laser focused. I felt like I had some pretty good distance from the lapped cars. The track was smooth all night it was a fun race.”

Overton, who captured the 50th anniversary of the Hillbilly Hundred last year the event with a two-race win streak at Tyler County. “That was a good race. It’s like being a day late and a dollar short. My hat is off to Josh and his crew for the win. They deserved it. Rocket Chassis ran first and second so that’s good. We’ve had a good weekend to come with the win last year and second tonight we are very pleased with that. I felt like we had a winning car, we just ran out of laps.”

McCreadie topped off his weekend with his third podium finish in as many nights. “That’s the way it goes when that last caution came out. Our car got too snug. I had to run so hard early on to get to the front. It was a racy little track tonight for sure. The track was drier than last year and that made it racier. I hope everybody had a great time watching that. It was great fun racing out there tonight.”

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: iRacing.com, BlueAg, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cometic Gasket, Ford Performance, DeKalb Seeds, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Integra Racing Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Jared Hawkins, Tanner English, Devin Moran, and Tyler Erb.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, September 1, 2019

51st annual Hillbilly Hundred

Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, W.V.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 12.722 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tyler Erb / 12.771 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Chris Ferguson, Travis Brown, Cody Rogers, Chris Garnes, Steve Weigle, Johnny Scott-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Jared Hawkins, Colten Burdette, Mike Benedum, Shane Hitt, Brian Baumberger, Stormy Scott, Chris Carpenter

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tanner English, Tyler Erb ®, Brandon Sheppard, Derek Doll, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jacob Hawkins, Derek Stefanick, Clint Keenan

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Don O’Neal, Devin Moran ®, Shanon Buckingham, Earl Pearson, Jr., Kyle Thomas, Hudson O’Neal

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Shane Hitt, Travis Brown, Johnny Scott, Cody Rogers, Stormy Scott, Chris Garnes, Brian Baumberger, Steve Weigle, Chris Carpenter-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Chase Junghans, Shanon Buckingham, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jacob Hawkins, Earl Pearson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Derek Stefanick, Kyle Thomas, Clint Keenan

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $30,800 2 9 2 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $12,000 3 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $8,200 4 20 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $5,700 5 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,800 6 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,100 7 7 11H Jared Hawkins Fairmont, WV $2,500 8 2 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $2,000 9 16 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,550 10 6 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $2,300 11 18 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,500 12 21 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,450 13 25 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,325 14 13 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $1,400 15 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,075 16 10 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,350 17 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,325 18 22 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,000 19 15 8Bx Mike Benedum Salem, WV $1,275 20 24 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,950 21 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,025 22 11 44B Colten Burdette Parkersburg, WV $1,200 23 14 87 Derek Doll Greenwood, WV $1,200 24 19 31 Travis Brown Jacksonburg, WV $1,200 25 26 57 Kyle Thomas Pennsboro, WV $1,200 26 17 5* Shane Hitt Buckhannon, WV $1,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Margin of Victory: 1.003 seconds

Cautions: Travis Brown (Lap 60); Brandon Sheppard (Lap 80); Stormy Scott (Lap 93)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Hudson O’Neal

Series Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott

Hillbilly Hundred Qualifier Provisional: Kyle Thomas

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Shanon Buckingham (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Johnny Scott

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Josh Richards)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #3 – 13.494 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (100 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 34 minutes 43 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6965 $252,582.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6395 $135,965.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6390 $163,022.57 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 6230 $148,766.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6145 $160,662.70 6 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 5995 $103,515.03 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5990 $122,961.31 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5830 $130,577.59 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5365 $79,940.00 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5350 $79,220.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 5025 $57,460.00 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 4835 $55,185.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4180 $50,325.00

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*