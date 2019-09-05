Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks for First World 100 Title Following Top Ten at Sharon

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series took the #28 team to the states of Michigan and Ohio from August 29-31. On Thursday night in the weekend opener at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, Dennis Erb, Jr. qualified ninth fastest overall during time trials prior to placing third in heat race action. After starting ninth on the grid in the $10,000 to win headliner, Dennis was unfortunately spun from behind on lap 24 – right before rain and inclement weather hit the speedway. The 50-lap contest was later deemed official by series officials and Dennis was officially awarded a thirteenth place performance.

Dennis Erb Racing then headed to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on Friday and Saturday for the two-day ‘Battle at the Border.’ Dennis timed in eleventh quickest during qualifying on Friday evening, finished second in his heat race, and later placed tenth in the final finishing order of the 25-lap sprint, which boasted a $6,000 payday. At Sharon on Saturday, a $15,000 top prize was scheduled to be on the line for the WOOLMS stars, but an area-wide power outage during the heat races nixed the remainder of the program. Full results from both races at I-96 and Sharon can be found online at www.woolms.com.

Next up for Dennis will be the most prestigious race in the Dirt Late Model industry – the 49th Annual ‘World 100’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio! The three-day spectacular at the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant will kick off later tonight, September 5 with a pair of win $10,000 to win feature events. A similar show will take place on Friday, September 6 at the “Big E” with total points from both preliminary programs setting the stage for Saturday’s traditional ‘World 100’ format.

A full night of racing activity on Saturday, September 7 will greet what is sure to be a huge throng of racing fans at the “House that Earl Built.” Six heat races, two consolation events, and the 100-lap headliner are all on tap to close out the crown jewel extravaganza. The total purse of this year’s edition of the ‘World 100’ is a massive $433,800 with $52,000 earmarked to the winner while each of the 30 feature starters is slated to receive at least $2,500. Dennis has transferred into ten ‘World 100’ headliners throughout his career with his best finish of second coming back in 2016. More information on the fabled ‘World 100’ weekend can be viewed online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

