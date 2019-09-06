Seven Divisions of Action Plus Spectator Drags Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday night, September 7, Macon Speedway opens its gates, after a week off, to seven divisions of racing action. In addition, the exciting Spectator Drags will be held on Taylorville/Lori Bedinger Night presented by Skeff Distributing. The Hornet World Championship is also set for green.

Headlining the night when it comes to racing will be the Hornet division in the annual Hornet World Championship. Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed leads the standings in the class by a sizable 158 point margin. Reed has won four features in his first full season of racing, while Carter Dart, Marty Sullivan, Cook Crawford, and Ken Reed complete the top five. Saturday’s race will pay extra money and the winner will take home a huge trophy.

Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, leads the standings in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class. Ewing is up 90 points on Donny Koehler, while Blake Damery, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little complete the top five. The class is down to just two more nights of racing at Macon this season.

New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, has a 128 point lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. Sheppard has been dominant at times, winning eight out of fourteen features this season. Alan Crowder has had a strong season and is second in points, while Tim Hancock, Zach Rhodes, and Curt Rhodes complete the top five.

The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class has been a good one this season, boasting strong fields of cars on a weekly basis. Tim Hancock, of Mount Olive, IL, looks to be on his way to yet another championship. Hancock has claimed 11 out of 15 features, while Nick Justice, Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee follow him in the standings.

Scott Landers has never claimed a Macon Speedway point championship, however, the Taylorville, IL driver is currently in position to change that. With two Sportsman nights left, Landers is up 28 points on Dennis VanderMeersch. Terry Myers, Tim Bedinger, and Mitch Ringler complete the top five.

Veteran driver, Terry Reed, of Cerro Gordo, IL, leads the Archers Alley Street Stock division into Saturday night. Reed has won four features and is up by 102 points on his nearest challenger, Larry Russell, Jr. Darrell Dick, Gene Reed, and Bobby Beiler complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Decatur, IL driver, Jacob Tipton, currently is atop the standings by just 10. That’s only a matter of 5 spots in a feature event. Daryn Stark is second in points, while Molly Day, John Barnard, and Will Armitage complete the top five.

At intermission, fans will get a chance to compete on track in the second edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 744 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 586 158 3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 502 242 4 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 500 244 5 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 410 334 6 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 406 338 7 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 400 344 8 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 372 372 9 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 370 374 10 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 356 388



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 754 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 664 90 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 622 132 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 524 230 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 516 238 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 498 256 7 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 436 318 8 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 372 382 9 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 314 440 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 308 446



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 816 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 688 128 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 628 188 4 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 470 346 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 458 358 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 370 446 7 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 458 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 352 464 9 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 286 530 10 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 260 556



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 852 0 2 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 766 86 3 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 756 96 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 692 160 5 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 572 280 6 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 564 288 7 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 488 364 8 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 436 416 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 428 424 10 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 420 432



Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 448 0 2 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 420 28 3 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 400 48 4 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 360 88 5 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 306 142 6 3J Joel Irvin Harristown IL 298 150 7 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 276 172 8 06 Connor Klay Stonington IL 244 204 9 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 238 210 10 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 204 244



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 678 0 2 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 576 102 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 550 128 4 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 542 136 5 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 488 190 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 458 220 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 434 244 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 434 244 9 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 424 254 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 418 260



Micros By Bailey Chassis