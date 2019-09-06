Seven Divisions of Action Plus Spectator Drags Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday night, September 7, Macon Speedway opens its gates, after a week off, to seven divisions of racing action. In addition, the exciting Spectator Drags will be held on Taylorville/Lori Bedinger Night presented by Skeff Distributing. The Hornet World Championship is also set for green.
Headlining the night when it comes to racing will be the Hornet division in the annual Hornet World Championship. Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed leads the standings in the class by a sizable 158 point margin. Reed has won four features in his first full season of racing, while Carter Dart, Marty Sullivan, Cook Crawford, and Ken Reed complete the top five. Saturday’s race will pay extra money and the winner will take home a huge trophy.
Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, leads the standings in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class. Ewing is up 90 points on Donny Koehler, while Blake Damery, Cody Maguire, and Jake Little complete the top five. The class is down to just two more nights of racing at Macon this season.
New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, has a 128 point lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. Sheppard has been dominant at times, winning eight out of fourteen features this season. Alan Crowder has had a strong season and is second in points, while Tim Hancock, Zach Rhodes, and Curt Rhodes complete the top five.
The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class has been a good one this season, boasting strong fields of cars on a weekly basis. Tim Hancock, of Mount Olive, IL, looks to be on his way to yet another championship. Hancock has claimed 11 out of 15 features, while Nick Justice, Rob Timmons, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee follow him in the standings.
Scott Landers has never claimed a Macon Speedway point championship, however, the Taylorville, IL driver is currently in position to change that. With two Sportsman nights left, Landers is up 28 points on Dennis VanderMeersch. Terry Myers, Tim Bedinger, and Mitch Ringler complete the top five.
Veteran driver, Terry Reed, of Cerro Gordo, IL, leads the Archers Alley Street Stock division into Saturday night. Reed has won four features and is up by 102 points on his nearest challenger, Larry Russell, Jr. Darrell Dick, Gene Reed, and Bobby Beiler complete the top five.
Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Decatur, IL driver, Jacob Tipton, currently is atop the standings by just 10. That’s only a matter of 5 spots in a feature event. Daryn Stark is second in points, while Molly Day, John Barnard, and Will Armitage complete the top five.
At intermission, fans will get a chance to compete on track in the second edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.
Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|744
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|586
|158
|3
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|502
|242
|4
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|500
|244
|5
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|410
|334
|6
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|406
|338
|7
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|400
|344
|8
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|372
|372
|9
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|370
|374
|10
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|356
|388
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|754
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|664
|90
|3
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|622
|132
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|524
|230
|5
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|516
|238
|6
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|498
|256
|7
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|436
|318
|8
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|372
|382
|9
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|314
|440
|10
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|308
|446
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|816
|0
|2
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|688
|128
|3
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|628
|188
|4
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|470
|346
|5
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|458
|358
|6
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|370
|446
|7
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|358
|458
|8
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|352
|464
|9
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|286
|530
|10
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|260
|556
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|852
|0
|2
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|766
|86
|3
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|756
|96
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|692
|160
|5
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|572
|280
|6
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|564
|288
|7
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|488
|364
|8
|35
|Tom
|Davidson
|Springfield
|IL
|436
|416
|9
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|428
|424
|10
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|420
|432
Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|448
|0
|2
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|420
|28
|3
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|400
|48
|4
|17B
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|360
|88
|5
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|306
|142
|6
|3J
|Joel
|Irvin
|Harristown
|IL
|298
|150
|7
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|276
|172
|8
|06
|Connor
|Klay
|Stonington
|IL
|244
|204
|9
|61
|Stefan
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|238
|210
|10
|11
|Rick
|Roedel
|Shelbyville
|IL
|204
|244
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|678
|0
|2
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|576
|102
|3
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|550
|128
|4
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|542
|136
|5
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|488
|190
|6
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|458
|220
|7
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|434
|244
|8
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|434
|244
|9
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|424
|254
|10
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|418
|260
Micros By Bailey Chassis
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|10
|Jacob
|Tipton
|Decatur
|IL
|376
|0
|2
|55S
|Daryn
|Stark
|Springfield
|IL
|366
|10
|3
|17
|Molly
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|354
|22
|4
|8B
|John
|Barnard
|Sherman
|IL
|342
|34
|5
|7A
|Will
|Armitage
|Athens
|IL
|246
|130
|6
|5B
|Chad
|Baldwin
|Lincoln
|IL
|238
|138
|7
|84
|Tyler
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|218
|158
|8
|55
|Hayden
|Harvey
|Warrensburg
|IL
|200
|176
|9
|11
|Jeff
|Beasley
|Urbana
|IL
|186
|190
|10
|21
|Aaron
|Andruskevitch
|Riverton
|IL
|178
|198