POWRi Midgets & Big Ten Street Stocks To Highlight Macon IL Speedway Saturday Program

Midgets & Street Stocks To Headline Saturday Event At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) – Macon Speedway is down to its last three nights of the 2019 season and this Saturday, September 14 will be a big one. One of the fan favorite classes, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will highlight the night as well as the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks in the $2,000 to win John Osman Memorial. Micros and Pro Mods are also on the card, presented by Griz 98.1 FM and Archers Alley.

For the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, “Mighty Macon” Speedway takes center stage for only the second time this year. In Macon’s only appearance this year, Jake Neuman of New Berlin, Ill. won his first at the iconic track on July 27. Hampered by Mother Nature, three other POWRi dates at Macon on May 11, June 15 and August 17 have been washed away by rain.

Leading into the weekend, only nine races remain on the calendar for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets. Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, CA is currently on top of the point standings with. 5,740 points aboard his Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports, JBL Audio, Bullet/Toyota No. 71. Colwell is chased by three-time league champion Zach Daum (-350 PTS) of Pocahontas, IL, teenage favorite Holley Hollan (-930 PTS) of Broken Arrow, OK, rising rookie Daison Pursley (1,140 PTS) of Locust Grove, OK, and seasoned vet Jake Neuman (1,150 PTS) of New Berlin, IL.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros saw their points chase take a dramatic turn last weekend at Jacksonville with a DNF from four-time champ, Joe B. Miller. Now, it’s Gunner Ramey of Sedalia, Mo. holding the top spot ahead of Miller (-60 PTS), Riley Goodno (-420 PTS), Harley Hollan (-700 PTS) and Trevin Littleton (-730 PTS). The Micros will also receive local points for the Macon Speedway Micro class presented by Bailey Chassis.

Saturday will also mark the 5th annual John Osman Memorial for the Midwest Big Ten Series Archers Alley Street Stocks. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $100 to start and will draw some of the best Street Stock competitors in the country. Monticello, IL’s Darrell Dick leads the Big 10 Street Stock points by just six over Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed. Reed leads the Macon Speedway weekly points.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods. Tim Hancock claimed last week’s feature, not only in the Pro Mod class but also the A-Mod class. Hancock has a 92 point lead over Nick Justice in the Pro Mod class. Rob Timmons had a strong second place run on Saturday and is third in points, while Tim Riech and Roy Magee complete the top five. For Hancock, Saturday’s win was his 12th of the season at Macon in the class.

The pits will open at 3:00pm, grandstands at 5:00pm, with hot laps at 6:00pm and racing to follow at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros By Bailey Chassis



Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks

1 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 376 0 2 5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 370 6 3 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 320 56 4 14 Wes Biesenthal Athens IL 302 74 5 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 274 102 6 2z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 248 128 7 17 Josh Beal Springfield IL 246 130 8 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 232 144 9 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 200 176 10 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 190 186



Macon Speedway Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 718 0 2 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 604 114 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 602 116 4 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 542 176 5 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 542 176 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 514 204 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 492 226 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 478 240 9 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 456 262 10 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 424 294



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods