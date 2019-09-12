Billy Moyer Guns for Another Knoxville Nationals Title After Win #840 at Eldora!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer captured career win #840 last Thursday evening, September 5 at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, as he scored the victory in his Twin 25 preliminary program in the opener for the 49th Annual ‘World 100!’ Billy stopped the clock nineteenth fastest in his group during time trials prior to securing a heat race triumph. After starting from the pole position in the 25-lap sprint, Billy took off at the drop of the green flag to lead the first circuit and never looked back, as he controlled the strong field from flag-to-flag. The Batesville, Arkansas Hall of Famer landed the $10,000 payday for besting Kent Robinson, Chris Ferguson, Jimmy Owens, and Dennis Erb, Jr.!

On Friday night, September 6, a similar show was contested at the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant and another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs for the #21 team. Billy ran eighth in his stacked heat, grabbed the second transfer spot through his B-Main, and later placed eighteenth in the final finishing order of the 25-lapper. In Saturday’s annual running of the ‘World 100,’ the popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” was gunning for his seventh career globe trophy and the whopping $52,000 winner’s check. Unfortunately, Billy wound up sixth in his heat race and eighth in his B-Main at the “Big E” on September 7 and was not able to transfer into the 100-lap headliner that was ultimately won by Jonathan Davenport. Full results from the entire ‘World 100 ‘ weekend can be viewed online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

“It felt real good to win again at Eldora, you just don’t know how many more times that opportunity is going to happen,” stated Moyer following the weekend. “We had a great car in clean air that first night and we were able to get the job done. It’s no secret that I haven’t had the greatest of seasons, but we got this new car about a month ago and it seems better. We’ve been working hard on it and making small gains and hopefully we can continue to get better heading into this weekend at Knoxville.”

The 16th Annual ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals’ is next up on the schedule for Billy Moyer Racing (BMR), as they will head to the renowned Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa from September 12-14. A pair of $7,000 to win preliminary shows on Thursday and Friday will kick off the tripleheader weekend at the 1/2-mile, semi-banked facility located at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series biggie will then culminate on Saturday evening with the 100-lap ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals.’

A hefty $40,000 windfall will be on the line while each of the 30 feature starters are assured of at least $2,500. Billy was the 2010 ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals’ winner and will be looking for his second career race title. More information on this weekend’s crown jewel race in the Hawkeye State can be accessed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

