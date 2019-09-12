Dennis Erb, Jr. Readies for Knoxville Nationals Following World 100 Prelim Triumph!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. picked up his biggest 2019 win to date and his third checkered flag of the season on Friday evening, September 6 in the second night of the famed ‘World 100’ at the hallowed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio! Dennis stopped the clock twenty-third fastest in his group during the qualifying session before securing a heat race triumph. After rolling off from the pole position in his Twin 25 preliminary feature event at the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant, Dennis took the point on a lap 11 restart and led the remainder of the distance to pocket the $10,000 payday ahead of Chris Madden, Jason Jameson, Shanon Buckingham, and Ricky Weiss!

In the first $10,000 to win Twin 25 show on Thursday night, September 5, Dennis timed in eighteenth quickest in his group during qualifying, ran second in his heat race, and later placed fifth in the 25-lap sprint behind only victor Billy Moyer, Kent Robinson, Chris Ferguson, and Jimmy Owens. The #28 team then had their sights set on the whopping $52,000 top prize in Saturday’s 49th edition of the ‘World 100.’ Dennis finished fifth in his stacked heat race and later received a high point provisional to gain access into the 100-lap crown jewel headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace started the ‘World 100’ from the inside of the tenth row and advanced up to fifteenth early in the distance before eventually settling for a nineteenth place performance in the industry’s most prestigious race. Complete results from the three-day spectacular at the “Big E” can be viewed online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

“We had a pretty fast car all weekend and it is always special to be able to win at Eldora – especially on a big stage like the World 100,” exclaimed the soft-spoken Erb this week via telephone. “Looking back to how we performed at the Dream back in June, we made huge strides and we just need to keep working at it. I think we were going to be alright in the feature on Saturday and we got rolling pretty good at one point in the race, but we had an issue on the right front of the car that kind of doomed us. I’ve got to thank all of my great sponsors for their continued support and hopefully we can have another strong weekend at Knoxville!”

The 16th Annual ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals’ is next up on the schedule for Dennis Erb Racing, as they will head west to the renowned Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa from September 12-14. A pair of $7,000 to win preliminary shows on Thursday and Friday will kick off the tripleheader weekend at the 1/2-mile, semi-banked facility located at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series biggie will then culminate on Saturday evening with the 100-lap ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals.’

A $40,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs while each of the 30 feature starters are assured of at least $2,500. Dennis placed twelfth in last year’s version of the ‘Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals,’ while he has transferred into the last seven main events at Knoxville. More information on this weekend’s crown jewel race in the Hawkeye State can be accessed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

