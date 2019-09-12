Military Appreciation Night and Missouri Modified Showdown at Lebanon I-44 Speedway

This Saturday night, at the High Banks of Lebanon I-44 Speedway, is one of the most anticipated nights of the season. It’s Military appreciation night at the races! Featuring the Missouri Modified Showdown brought to you by Mercy Hospital of Lebanon Missouri, and if that’s not enough action, there will be three divisions of Karts and Quarter Midgets going wheel-to-wheel on the inner track presented by Borrowed Time Clothing! All five of our weekly racing divisions will also be in attendance and looking to put on a show for our troops this Saturday night! All active duty and retired military personnel can enter the grandstands absolutely free!

The first division on the card for Saturday night is the Hornet division. Currently, Chris Albright holds a nine-point advantage over his big brother Jeffery in the Championship standings. Jeff is looking to end Chris’s hot-streak this weekend, as our several other drivers who have been looking extra sporty lately such as Nick Bradshaw and Mason Mundy who are third and fifth in the standings. Let’s not forget about the always dominant, Dustin Atkisnon. Atkinson is fresh off a mechanical failure last weekend and is looking to rebound back to Victory Lane once again this season. Next, the Street Stock division. So far it has been the Matt Pilant and Trever Icenhower show. Between the two of them, they have won every feature so far this season. Pilant currently holds the points lead and is your most recent winner. It is now time for Trevor Icenhower to answer back with another win. Or will we see a new face in Victory Lane? Tony Johnson has been showing speed as of late and has what it takes to find Victory Lane along with teammate, Breken Johnson. Steve and Alex Shaw returned to competition last week at I-44 Speedway and had sold runs, look for them to be battling for the win this weekend as well. Next up, the Big 10 Late Models. Coming off the most exciting Big 10 Late Model race to date, the Big 10 Late Models are looking to carry this momentum and keep the fans on the edge of their seats. Last race, Dylan Bates barely grabbed the win over Justin Blake who is currently second in the championship. Your point leader, Jimmy Fohn, holds only a one-point lead over Blake and is hoping to get things rolling this weekend and rebuild his points lead. Bates and 2019 Rookie, Devon Russell, are looking to play spoiler this weekend and steal the win from the Championship front runners. Next up, the Missouri Modified Showdown! The Modified division will be the featured division of the night with added laps with everyone gunning to be the next Missouri Modified Showdown Champion! Richard Lewis, your point leader, is looking for a rebound weekend this Saturday after a fifth place finish last race. Richard Lewis and Ricky Icenhower both have three wins this year showing that they are the cars that everyone is chasing. Brian Brown is fresh off a second place finish and has already found Victory Lane once this season and is hoping to make it happen again this weekend to close the points gap on Lewis. Brian Lewis and the rest of the Lewis Racing Team have been bringing several cars each and every weekend allowing new and familiar faces to log some laps behind the wheel. These drivers include, Jeffery Albright, Don Cloyd, James Ince and possibly more in the future. Be sure to keep your eye out for this team as they are hungry for some wins! Chris Nichols, Chris Johnson, and Michael Juergenson have all found a lot of speed as of late and are looking to make these last two races interesting. There are almost too many storylines to cover in the Modified division right now, so come on out and see for yourself this Saturday with the Missouri Modified Showdown! Finally, the Pro Late Models will take to the track. Steve Holt has been on a tear the past two races taking back to back feature wins. Terry Limberopolous currently holds a five-point lead in the Championship over Brennon Willard. This battle is going to come down to the wire. Limberopolous is still winless this year but is looking to change that this weekend. Ryu Taggart almost found Victory Lane for the first time in his career last race but came up just shy matching his career best finish of second. Is this the weekend that he breaks through? Mixed in with the big cars will also be several divisions of Karts and Quarter Midgets from the Mo/IL Pavement Karting Series and other touring series. Kart drivers from seven states as far away as Florida will be represented.

The gates will open at 5:00PM on Saturday with racing starting at 7:30PM! Come on out and catch the action and show your support to our troops on this action-packed Military Appreciation night! Grandstand tickets are $12 for adults and tier parking tickets are $15 for adults including discounts for juniors and seniors. Any active duty or retired military personnel are free, and as always kids 12 and under are free! For more information check out our website at i44speedway.net or find us on Facebook!

By Dylan Bates