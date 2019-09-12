Shane Clanton takes Knoxville Late Model Nationals Thursday prelim Feature Finish: Clanton Erb1T Lanigan Weiss Thornton Bruening Sheppard Moran Pierce Simpson32 Erb28 Heckenast Richards Scott2s Pearson Owens Buckingham Bronson Babb Birkhofer Simpson1c MoyerJr Hurst Davenport Related posts: Tim Fuller Joins Kennedy Motorsports Dirt Late Model Team To Form Standout Two-Driver Assault With Shane Clanton Shane Clanton Claims First World of Outlaws Late Model Series Championship Jonathan Davenport & Shane Clanton take Friday prelim wins at Eldora Speedway’s Dream – 6/7/19 Shane Clanton earns $100,000 Dirt Late Model Dream victory at Eldora Speedway! Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads to Knoxville Raceway for the Late Model Knoxville Nationals this Weekend Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Part of ASi Crown Jewel Cup – Presented by DirtonDirt.com, LIVE Pay Per View Broadcast of Thursday and Friday Night on Dirtondirt.com 2019-09-12 jdearing