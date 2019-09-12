Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Shane Clanton takes Knoxville Late Model Nationals Thursday prelim

Shane Clanton takes Knoxville Late Model Nationals Thursday prelim

Feature Finish:

Clanton
Erb1T
Lanigan
Weiss
Thornton
Bruening
Sheppard
Moran
Pierce
Simpson32
Erb28
Heckenast
Richards
Scott2s
Pearson
Owens
Buckingham
Bronson
Babb
Birkhofer
Simpson1c
MoyerJr
Hurst
Davenport

