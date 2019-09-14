Cade Dillard Wins Southern Dirt Track Championship Opener



Action Continues on Saturday Night with $7,000-To-Win Event

Justin, Texas (07/13/19) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil sanctioned the opening round of the inaugural Southern Dirt Track Championship on Friday night at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway. Forty-one entries took part in the event, and Cade Dillard staged a late-race charge to the lead and ultimately the $3,500 victory.

Payton Looney led much of the race from the outside front-row, starting spot before fifth-starting Cade Dillard took over the lead. Dillard went on to pick up his first series win of 2019, and his second-career triumph. Looney, Colton Horner, John Whittington and Timothy Culp completed the Top-5 finishers.

Steve Whiteaker Jr. was scheduled to start on the New Vision Graphics Pole Position after winning his heat race, but mechanical issues forced him to scratch from the program.

The inaugural Southern Dirt Track Championship concludes on Saturday night with a $7,000-to-win/ $500-to-start, 50-lap race.

Saturday’s program has the driver’s meeting is at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5:00 p.m. and racing action at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit www.TMSdirt.com .

The tire rule for the weekend will be Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM40 right-rear option.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 13, 2019

The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway (Justin, Texas)

Feature Results

1)Cade Dillard 2)Payton Looney 3)Colton Horner 4)John Whittington 5)Timothy Culp 6)Jesse Stovall 7)Hunter Rasdon 8)Brian Rickman 9)Patrik Daniel 10)B.J. Robinson 11)Tony Jackson Jr. 12)Morgan Bagley 13)Terry Phillips 14)Scott Crigler 15)Kaeden Cornell 16)Raymond Merrill 17)Zach McMillan 18)Chad Mallett 19)Kyle Beard 20)Jon Mitchell 21)Robert Baker 22)Cody Leonard

DNS: Brad Couch, Robbie Starnes, Skip O’Neal, Phil Dixon, Trey Beene III, Joseph Long, Clayton Holland, Lynn Beach, Jesse McNorton, Chris Brown, Allen Murray, Jason Papich, Austin Theiss, Mark Shipman, Ron Sprague, Joe Godsey, Jeff Roth, Ray Allen Kulhanek, Nathan Renfro, Steve Whiteaker Jr.

Entries: 41

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Payton Looney

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Cade Dillard

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Raymond Merrill

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #4 Winner: Steve Whiteaker

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #5 Winner: Zach McMillan

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Morgan Bagley

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Brian Rickman, Scott Crigler

COMP Cams Top Performer: Cade Dillard

Contingency Awards

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Patrik Daniel

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Kaeden Cornell

