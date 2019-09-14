Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Ryan Hamilton takes Belle-Clair Speedway UMP Pro Modified win!

Ryan Hamilton takes Belle-Clair Speedway UMP Pro Modified win!

Ryan Hamilton – Connor Hamilton photo

September 13th, 2019

UMP Pro Modifieds

A Feature 1

15 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Ryan Hamilton 58R
2 1 Chris Soutiea Peveley, MO 11X
3 3 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52K
4 6 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S
5 7 Joe Mercurio Belleville, IL 51M
6 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39
7 14 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
8 8 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25
9 11 Jeff Johns 52
10 13 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D
11 16 Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X
12 15 Chris Mercurio Millstadt, IL 56JR
13 12 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
14 2 Andrew Depper 9
15 10 Zach Hoffman Troy, IL 10
16 9 Denny Tribout Millstadt, IL 25T

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Hamilton 58R
2 2 Chris Soutiea Peveley, MO 11X
3 6 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52K
4 5 Joe Mercurio Belleville, IL 51M
5 3 Denny Tribout Millstadt, IL 25T
6 8 Jeff Johns 52
7 7 Doug Tye Troy, IL 4D
8 4 Chris Mercurio Millstadt, IL 56JR

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S
2 8 Andrew Depper 9
3 6 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39
4 3 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25
5 5 Zach Hoffman Troy, IL 10
6 1 Jim Stevens Belleville, IL 92
7 7 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M
8 4 Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tim Stadler takes Belle-Clair Speedway Pro-Mod win!
  2. Kyle Wilde take UMP Pro-Modified win at Belle-Clair Speedway
  3. Joe B. Miller takes WAR Sprint Car Series win at Belle-Clair Speedway!
  4. Brett Korves takes UMP DIRTcar Pro Modified win at Belle-Clair Speedway!
  5. Marty Smith, Jr. takes B-Modified win at Belle-Clair Speedway
  6. Brian Bielong takes Summit UMP Modified win at Belle-Clair Speedway!

Tagged with:

2 comments

  1. Larry Mcclellan
    September 14, 2019 at 1:39 am

    I have question how do two cars spin come to a complete stop and one gets his spot back… was told by the official that the guy leading spun to avoid the guy behind him lol…

    Reply
  2. Lisa Jones
    September 14, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Congratulations

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy