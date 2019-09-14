Ryan Hamilton takes Belle-Clair Speedway UMP Pro Modified win!

September 13th, 2019
UMP Pro Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Ryan Hamilton
|58R
|2
|1
|Chris Soutiea
|Peveley, MO
|11X
|3
|3
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52K
|4
|6
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
|5
|7
|Joe Mercurio
|Belleville, IL
|51M
|6
|4
|Kyle Wilde
|Hillsboro, MO
|39
|7
|14
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|8
|8
|Tim Stadler
|St. Louis, MO
|25
|9
|11
|Jeff Johns
|52
|10
|13
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
|11
|16
|Kyle Helmick
|Smithton, IL
|27X
|12
|15
|Chris Mercurio
|Millstadt, IL
|56JR
|13
|12
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|14
|2
|Andrew Depper
|9
|15
|10
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|10
|16
|9
|Denny Tribout
|Millstadt, IL
|25T
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ryan Hamilton
|58R
|2
|2
|Chris Soutiea
|Peveley, MO
|11X
|3
|6
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52K
|4
|5
|Joe Mercurio
|Belleville, IL
|51M
|5
|3
|Denny Tribout
|Millstadt, IL
|25T
|6
|8
|Jeff Johns
|52
|7
|7
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4D
|8
|4
|Chris Mercurio
|Millstadt, IL
|56JR
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
|2
|8
|Andrew Depper
|9
|3
|6
|Kyle Wilde
|Hillsboro, MO
|39
|4
|3
|Tim Stadler
|St. Louis, MO
|25
|5
|5
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|10
|6
|1
|Jim Stevens
|Belleville, IL
|92
|7
|7
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|21M
|8
|4
|Kyle Helmick
|Smithton, IL
|27X
I have question how do two cars spin come to a complete stop and one gets his spot back… was told by the official that the guy leading spun to avoid the guy behind him lol…
Congratulations