Seavey Wins Midget Feature at Macon

By BZ

(Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series filled the pits at Macon Speedway for the first time this season. After being scheduled three other times with rain dominating those weekends, a delightful Saturday afternoon with nothing but sunshine and late summer temperatures allowed the final scheduled visit to be completed.

Logan Seavey from California got into his midget racecar and stepped on the gas. After a solid side-by-side race for the lead, Seavey put the hammer down on the bottom groove and ran away with the feature. After two cautions prior to the first lap being completed under green flag, the entire 30-lap feature race was ran under green flag conditions. Seavey’s ability to run from the bottom gave his car extra bite and increased his lead through every turn. Weaving in and out of lapped traffic also made the way for the feature leader and winner to grow his lead and pull away. Seavey was the leader midway through the race and picked up an additional $100 thanks to Macon Speedway in the Phil Sargent Memorial Bonus.

Chad Elliott was prepared for a test which he passed with flying colors. The pole sitter raced strong and stayed ahead of the rest of the field as he claimed his first POWRi checkered flag with a win in the Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint series, presented by Bailey Chassis.

Jeremy Nichols has won many races over his time at Macon Speedway but the annual John Osman Memorial has been elusive for the former Archer’s Alley Street Stock feature winner. In 2019, Nichols, racing Bobby Beiler’s B26 car, got out to the lead and ran up the top side. It appeared the top was going away from Nichols, who was pacing himself for the 47-lap, $2,000-to-win main event. Nick Justice and Beiler claimed the lead while Nichols looked to begin fading. Justice and Beiler stayed true to the bottom. During the caution-plagued race, Nichols shot out of the top groove like a cannon with 15 laps to go and regained the momentum, the lead and then winner’s glory. This event doesn’t feature just any trophy but a WWE-style championship belt. Nichols hoisted the belt and drapped it across his shoulder as he posed for a picture with fellow Street Stock competitor and son of John Osman, Greg Osman.

Rob Timmons won his second Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified feature, his first since Memorial Day when Timmons scored the Lite Beer Twin 50s win. Timmons got the pole position and trailed Willy Myers in the first few laps before a lapped car slowed Myers and Timmons pulled ahead. Regular winner and points leader Tim Hancock, Sr. was in the battle for the lead but couldn’t get around Timmons or Myers until after Timmons was well ahead. Hancock did pass Myers on his way to a second place finish.

Archer’s Alley as well as 98.1 GRIZ-FM were in attendance as the lead sponsors for the night’s show. The John Osman Memorial race was sponsored by Steve Nelson with Triple R Performance Engines. Macon Speedway ramps back up with a full show next Saturday with the Hall of Fame Drivers Reunion Night. Seven racing divisions will make up the show featuring the Pro Late Models in a Midwest Big Ten Series race. Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Hornets and Micro Sprints will also be part of the evening. A visit from the Vintage Racing of Illinois crew will also be on hand.

Archer’s Alley Street Stocks–1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 3. Nick Justice (Decatur), 4. Tanner Sullivan (Pontiac), 5. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo), 6. Josh Griffith (Charleston), 8. Andy Zahnd (White Heats), 7. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 8. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 10. Michael Schomas (Ottawa)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds–1. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 2. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 3. Willy Myers (Collinsville), 4. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 5. Ryan Timmons (Centralia), 6. Brian Deavers (Bloomington), 7. Nick Justice (Decatur), 8. Greg Logue (Warrensburg), 9. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 10. Roy Magee (Springfield)

POWRi Midgets–1. Logan Seavey, 2. Jake Neuman, 3. Cannon McIntosh, 4. Tanner Carrick, 5. Zach Daum, 6. Jesse Colwell, 7. Holley Hollan, 8. Andrew Felker, 9. Austin Brown, 10. Austin Odell

POWRi Micro Sprints–1. Chad Elliott, 2. Harley Hollan, 3. Luke Verardi, 4. Frank Galusha, 5. Gunner Ramey, 6. Joe B. Miller, 7. Christopher Townsend, 8. Bryant Wiedeman, 9. Kurt Westerfield, 10. Adam Johnson