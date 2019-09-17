Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Brownstown Speedway --> Lucas Oil Late Models Duel in Doubleheader

Lucas Oil Late Models Duel in Doubleheader

ATAVIA, Ohio (September 17, 2019) – With 16th annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals in the books, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shifts focus to a pair of events at Kokomo Speedway and Brownstown Speedway this weekend.

 

The doubleheader will kick off on Friday, September 20 in Kokomo, Ind. with the highly anticipated Kokomo Late Model Shootout. A complete program is on tap that includes: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and 50-lap, $12,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

 

Friday’s event at Kokomo Speedway will also include a $1,500-to-win event for the Open Wheel Modifieds. All gates will open at 3:00 pm. Hot laps are slated 6:00 pm, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.kokomospeedway.net.

 

Brownstown Speedway, located on the Jackson County (Ind.) Fairgrounds, will host the 40th annual Jackson 100 on Saturday, September 21. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage in a full program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and 100-lap, $15,000-to-win finale.

 

The Open Wheel Modifieds and Super Stocks will also be in action on Saturday at Brownstown Speedway. All gates will open at 12:00 pm (noon) with on-track action beginning at 6:00 pm. To purchase advance tickets or find more information, visit: www.brownstownspeedway.com.

 

Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries to challenge the elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Jonathan Davenport continues to lead the current Lucas Oil championship standings. Tim McCreadie is now second. Josh Richards is third, with Jimmy Owens and Tyler Erb rounding out the top-five.

 

Track and Event Information:

Kokomo Speedway

Phone Number: 765-459-3877

Location: 2455 N Davis Rd Kokomo, IN 46901

Directions: Located on Davis Road, just North of Kokomo, Indiana.

Website: www.kokomospeedway.net

 

Tire Rule for Kokomo Speedway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Right Rear – Hoosier LM20, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

 

Kokomo Speedway Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

 

Brownstown Speedway

Phone Number: 812-358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

 

Tire Rule for Brownstown Speedway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

 

Brownstown Speedway Event Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

 

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS DEFICIT
1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7130  
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6520 -610
3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6515 -615
4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6395 -735
5 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 6385 -745
6 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 6205 -925
7 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6175 -955
8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6050 -1080
9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5555 -1575
10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5515 -1615
11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 5220 -1910
12 21 Billy Moyer Jr. Batesville, AR 4960 -2170
13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4305 -2825
14 0 Scott Bloomquist Morresburg, TN 3740 -3390

 

Eibach Rookie of the Year Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS DEFICIT
1 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6385  
2 1M Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6205 -180
3 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 2375 -3830

 

® = Rookie of the Year Contender

