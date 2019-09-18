Lucas Oil Speedway’s B-Mod Clash of Champions II returns Oct. 10-12

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 18, 2019) – Lucas Oil Speedway’s biggest race for Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods is quickly approaching with the B-Mod Clash of Champions II set for Oct. 10-12.

Running in conjunction with the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals for Late Models, the B-Mod Clash of Champions will pay $3,000-to-win and $400 to start the 24-car, 40-lap feature.

“A lot of the B-Mod drivers had long wanted a special race at Lucas Oil Speedway, so we gave it a shot a year ago,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “The B-Mod Clash of Champions was well received in year one and we’re looking forward to it being better this year.”

A total of 65 B-Mods entered the inaugural edition of the Clash of Champions a year ago. Unfortunately, the feature was cancelled due to rain and payouts were paid on qualifying order with Andy Bryant taking first-place money and Kris Jackson second.

USRA B-mod and IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules apply. The entry form can be found on the Lucas Oil Speedway website. Pre-entry is $150 per car through Saturday Oct. 5, then $175 per car for late entry after Oct. 5. We will only be taking 100 entries, so get yours in soon.

The format finds practice on Oct. 10 from 6-9 p.m. with two rounds of heat races on Oct. 11. The top 14 in passing points after round two of the heat races will be locked into the final-night feature with alphabet mains then rounding out the field for the main event.

The feature payout: 1st) $3,000, 2nd) $1,500, 3rd) $1,000, 4th) $950, 5th) $900, 6th) $850, 7th) $750, 8th) $700, 9th) $650, 10th) $600, 11th) $575, 12th) $550, 13th) $525, 14th) $500, 15th) $475, 16th) $450, 17th) $425, 18th-24th) $400, (Non-Transfers) $100.

The Lucas Oil MLRA portion of the weekend will be co-sanctioned with the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil. It will include practice for the Late Models on Thursday night with a 40-lap, $3,000-to-win feature on Friday and a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win feature on Saturday when an MLRA season champ is crowned.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

