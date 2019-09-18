Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Preview (2 Nights Left This Season)

Macon Speedway Down To Last Two Nights In 2019
Saturday Night’s Hall Of Fame Night Action To Feature 7 Divisions
(Macon, IL) The 2019 Macon Speedway season is down to its final two nights and this Saturday, September 21 will see seven divisions on track during its Hall of Fame Night, presented by Decatur Building Trades. Highlighting the evening will be the Big Ten Pro Late Models running for their final race of the season in addition to the popular Vintage Racing of Illinois group, making a Macon appearance.
Vintage Racing of Illinois will bring a solid field of the cars from yesteryear, racing hard for the trophy in heats and a feature. The group races throughout Illinois, in fact, putting on a great show at Lincoln Speedway during the month of August.
For the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, their event will also be sanctioned by the Midwest Big Ten Series. The event is scheduled to be the finale for the Big Ten group with Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leading Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire by 52 points. Colby Sheppard, Blake Damery, and Roben Huffman complete the top five in the Big Ten points. Dakota Ewing leads the Macon standings by 40 over Donny Koehler.
In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard will be back this week after taking the last Modified night off. It closed up the point lead to 86, still a pretty solid margin. Second in the standings is Elwin, IL’s Alan Crowder. Tim Hancock, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes are top five point contenders.
Tim Hancock, of Mount Olive, IL, leads Rob Timmons by 96 points in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified standings. Timmons is coming off of his second win of the year, while Hancock has found victory lane 12 times this season. Nick Justice, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee round out the top five.
In the Archers Alley Street Stock class, Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed has locked up the 2019 track championship, having a 124 point lead with two nights remaining. The most points a driver can accumulate in a night is 60, so Reed can just go out and look for wins. Darrell Dick, of Monticello, IL, is second in the Macon standings. In addition, the two drivers are actually tied for the Midwest Big Ten Series championship with just the Jacksonville event on Friday night remaining for that battle.
Decatur, IL driver, Brady Reed, has also locked up his championship in the DIRTcar Hornet class. Reed has a 156 point lead over Carter Dart, of Springfield, IL. Reed has won a division high four features this season. Marty Sullivan, Cook Crawford, and Steve Stine round out the top five in points.
The tightest battle for a championship comes in the Micros By Bailey Chassis division. Jacob Tipton, of Decatur, IL, leads the points by four over Daryn Stark, of Springfield, IL. John Barnard is just 34 out of the point lead, while Molly Day is 42 behind. Two nights remain for the class, which is running for an official championship at the track for the first time.
The night will be a special one for the Macon Speedway old-timers as they will get together before the races and will be introduced to the fans at intermission. It will also be a special night for the youngsters as another edition of CEFCU Kids Club will be held between 5:30-7:00 at the pavilion by the main scoring tower.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield
|IL
|452
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|400
|52
|3
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|392
|60
|4
|10
|Blake Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|366
|86
|5
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|334
|118
|6
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|294
|158
|7
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland
|IL
|268
|184
|8
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin
|IL
|226
|226
|9
|78
|Shawn Diggs
|Leroy
|IL
|182
|270
|10
|45W
|Denny Woodworth
|Mendon
|IL
|180
|272
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|754
|0
|2
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|714
|40
|3
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|676
|78
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|580
|174
|5
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|516
|238
|6
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|498
|256
|7
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|436
|318
|8
|14J
|Braden
|Johnson
|Taylorville
|IL
|372
|382
|9
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|360
|394
|10
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|308
|446
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|816
|0
|2
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|730
|86
|3
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|688
|128
|4
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|514
|302
|5
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|470
|346
|6
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|422
|394
|7
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|398
|418
|8
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|358
|458
|9
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|308
|508
|10
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|306
|510
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|970
|0
|2
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|874
|96
|3
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|868
|102
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|786
|184
|5
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|662
|308
|6
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|616
|354
|7
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|508
|462
|8
|35
|Tom
|Davidson
|Springfield
|IL
|508
|462
|9
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|488
|482
|10
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|464
|506
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|770
|0
|2
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|646
|124
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|628
|142
|4
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|600
|170
|5
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|552
|218
|6
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|542
|228
|7
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|524
|246
|8
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|504
|266
|9
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|474
|296
|10
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|424
|346
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|782
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|626
|156
|3
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|550
|232
|4
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|544
|238
|5
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|458
|324
|6
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|440
|342
|7
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|420
|362
|8
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|400
|382
|9
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|396
|386
|10
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|356
|426
Micros By Bailey Chassis
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|10
|Jacob
|Tipton
|Decatur
|IL
|448
|0
|2
|55S
|Daryn
|Stark
|Springfield
|IL
|444
|4
|3
|8B
|John
|Barnard
|Sherman
|IL
|414
|34
|4
|17
|Molly
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|406
|42
|5
|55
|Hayden
|Harvey
|Warrensburg
|IL
|272
|176
|6
|5B
|Chad
|Baldwin
|Lincoln
|IL
|266
|182
|7
|7A
|Will
|Armitage
|Athens
|IL
|246
|202
|8
|11
|Jeff
|Beasley
|Urbana
|IL
|236
|212
|9
|28
|Luke
|Verardi
|Taylorville
|IL
|228
|220
|10
|84
|Tyler
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|218
|230