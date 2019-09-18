Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Preview (2 Nights Left This Season)

Macon Speedway Down To Last Two Nights In 2019

Saturday Night’s Hall Of Fame Night Action To Feature 7 Divisions

(Macon, IL) The 2019 Macon Speedway season is down to its final two nights and this Saturday, September 21 will see seven divisions on track during its Hall of Fame Night, presented by Decatur Building Trades. Highlighting the evening will be the Big Ten Pro Late Models running for their final race of the season in addition to the popular Vintage Racing of Illinois group, making a Macon appearance.

Vintage Racing of Illinois will bring a solid field of the cars from yesteryear, racing hard for the trophy in heats and a feature. The group races throughout Illinois, in fact, putting on a great show at Lincoln Speedway during the month of August.

For the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, their event will also be sanctioned by the Midwest Big Ten Series. The event is scheduled to be the finale for the Big Ten group with Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leading Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire by 52 points. Colby Sheppard, Blake Damery, and Roben Huffman complete the top five in the Big Ten points. Dakota Ewing leads the Macon standings by 40 over Donny Koehler.

In the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard will be back this week after taking the last Modified night off. It closed up the point lead to 86, still a pretty solid margin. Second in the standings is Elwin, IL’s Alan Crowder. Tim Hancock, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes are top five point contenders.

Tim Hancock, of Mount Olive, IL, leads Rob Timmons by 96 points in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified standings. Timmons is coming off of his second win of the year, while Hancock has found victory lane 12 times this season. Nick Justice, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee round out the top five.

In the Archers Alley Street Stock class, Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed has locked up the 2019 track championship, having a 124 point lead with two nights remaining. The most points a driver can accumulate in a night is 60, so Reed can just go out and look for wins. Darrell Dick, of Monticello, IL, is second in the Macon standings. In addition, the two drivers are actually tied for the Midwest Big Ten Series championship with just the Jacksonville event on Friday night remaining for that battle.

Decatur, IL driver, Brady Reed, has also locked up his championship in the DIRTcar Hornet class. Reed has a 156 point lead over Carter Dart, of Springfield, IL. Reed has won a division high four features this season. Marty Sullivan, Cook Crawford, and Steve Stine round out the top five in points.

The tightest battle for a championship comes in the Micros By Bailey Chassis division. Jacob Tipton, of Decatur, IL, leads the points by four over Daryn Stark, of Springfield, IL. John Barnard is just 34 out of the point lead, while Molly Day is 42 behind. Two nights remain for the class, which is running for an official championship at the track for the first time.

The night will be a special one for the Macon Speedway old-timers as they will get together before the races and will be introduced to the fans at intermission. It will also be a special night for the youngsters as another edition of CEFCU Kids Club will be held between 5:30-7:00 at the pavilion by the main scoring tower.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 452 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 400 52 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 392 60 4 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 366 86 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 334 118 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 294 158 7 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 268 184 8 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 226 226 9 78 Shawn Diggs Leroy IL 182 270 10 45W Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 180 272



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 754 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 714 40 3 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 676 78 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 580 174 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 516 238 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 498 256 7 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 436 318 8 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 372 382 9 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 360 394 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 308 446



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 816 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 730 86 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 688 128 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 514 302 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 470 346 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 422 394 7 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 398 418 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 458 9 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 308 508 10 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 306 510



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 970 0 2 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 874 96 3 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 868 102 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 786 184 5 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 662 308 6 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 616 354 7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 508 462 8 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 508 462 9 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 488 482 10 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 464 506



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 770 0 2 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 646 124 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 628 142 4 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 600 170 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 552 218 6 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 542 228 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 524 246 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 504 266 9 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 474 296 10 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 424 346



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 782 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 626 156 3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 550 232 4 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 544 238 5 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 458 324 6 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 440 342 7 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 420 362 8 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 400 382 9 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 396 386 10 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 356 426



Micros By Bailey Chassis