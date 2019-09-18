Race Week at a Glance: Stateline, Outlaw & Selinsgrove

At a Glance: Family Matters

Briggs, Frank take aim at Stateline Speedway on Thursday in World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series final 2019 Northeast swing

JAMESTOWN, NY – Sept. 17, 2019 – The Outlaws started with 47 races ahead of them back in February and it’s now come down to the final eight, starting this weekend with visits to The New Stateline Speedway on Thursday, Outlaw Speedway on Friday and Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Thursday night’s show will certainly be one to watch live on DIRTVision, as points leader Brandon Sheppard will make his first attempt at World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series history to become the first driver to reach 19 Feature victories in a single season. Rocket1 Racing has had an incredible season thus far, but now the team converges into the backyard of two of the Northeast’s most respected and fan-favorited drivers in all of Dirt Late Model Racing – original “Dirty Dozen” member Chub Frank and current full-time World of Outlaws veteran Boom Briggs.

Stateline Speedway and the two Bear Lake, PA, drivers have a deep-rooted connection. Frank’s father originally built and operated both Stateline and Eriez Speedway in the 1950s, where both Frank and Briggs cut their teeth in dirt track racing. Taking after their fathers before them, the two cousins jumped behind the wheel of their own cars, racing locally for several years before coming together as a driver/crew-chief combo to tackle Frank’s first stab at the World of Outlaws tour in its inaugural season of 2004.

After two seasons on the road as crew chief, Briggs returned to his local operation in 2006 and saw several seasons of success with his local operation at Stateline and Eriez, before embarking on his own national tour attempt in 2014. Now in his fourth season of full-time competition, Briggs was on a mission this season to give the tour “one fair shot” after two 11th-places and a 14th-place finish in the overall points standings from 2014-2016.

“We just want one good, fair shot at a solid, competitive year out on the tour,” he said back in January.

His 2016 World of Outlaws campaign took an unfortunate turn after a violent crash in the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway that broke his arm and sidelined him until the beginning of July, where he was able to continue, but had fallen way back in points. The sour taste that lingered in Briggs’ mouth from his third attempt at the national level in the sport he and his family so deeply loved just could not sit with him any longer.

So, he saddled up once more last February and headed out for the season opener at Screven Motor Speedway, the site of his best finish with the World of Outlaws – a runner-up to Rick Eckert in 2016. Since this past February, Briggs admits it’s definitely been a challenge to get his new Club29 Chassis under him, but he feels as though he’s made some real progress.

“We tried to give it 100 percent,” Briggs said. “I’m not disappointed, and I feel like we could have run better than we did, but there’s been growing pains with this new car that I think are finally starting to pay off.”

Just as it was in his first years as an Outlaw, Briggs doesn’t have the abundant crew help that some of the other big-name teams do. This, Briggs admits, has also been a contributing factor to his struggles this year. But he has had episodes of success as well.

The #99B sat on the pole of the Sundrop Shootout at Shawano Speedway back in July, as well as the outside pole at Plymouth Dirt Track the night before. Most recently, he picked up the PFC Brakes Fast Time Award for his efforts in Qualifying on night #1 of the Battle at the Border at Sharon Speedway. He’s also collected three Drydene Heat Race wins over the course of the season.

That all adds into the confidence pool he’s had going as of late, now heading to a track he knows more about than anyone else aboard the full-time Outlaws roster.

“A win is a win, but I’m realistic. A good, competitive top-five run [at Stateline] would be a win to me,” Briggs said.

And that’s a very attainable goal for he and his crew. The Briggs Transport INC racing team has yet to score a top-five so far this season, and they’re due. The apples are ripe for the picking at this time of year, especially ones at a track they know so well.

However, if there’s any driver in the area that would know more about Stateline than Briggs does, it’s cousin Frank.

Frank said he hasn’t been able to race locally as much as he would have preferred to at this point in the year, as his racing business, Chub Frank Racing, has been quite busy. However, he was able to make it out in the spring and score a victory in weekly competition at Stateline on May 11, as well as a win in a Crate Late Model on May 27.

Powered by a Clements Racing Engine aboard a Black Diamond Chassis, the #1* has seen a small amount of action with the World of Outlaws so far in 2019, scoring two top-10 finishes in seven Morton Buildings Feature starts. His best finish came in the most recently contested event, at Sharon Speedway, earning a seventh-place finish.

It’s been over 10 years since the last time Frank graced World of Outlaws Victory Lane. Aug. 22 of 2019 at the formerly named K-C Raceway in Ohio (Atomic Speedway) was the date of his last trip, to be exact. But there are parts of his career as an original Outlaw that he looks back on with great fondness.

“The traveling, meeting the fans and things like that, I’ve always enjoyed that part of it,” Frank said. “You just get to meet new people all over the country. That part of it, I think, is the stuff I miss now, because we don’t do as much traveling.”

Briggs’ team elected to skip the pilgrimage out to Ohio for the 49th World 100 at Eldora Speedway two weekends ago, in favor of a testing session at Stateline. Briggs said it went well, and they’ve tightened things up for the weekend ahead.

His business, Briggs Transport, has been growing each year and continues to do so on a scale that has also been throwing him a curveball to manage throughout the racing season – their busiest time of the year. But it’s the support he gets from his large family that allows him to do what he does on a regular basis. It definitely won’t be hard to find them around the Stateline grounds this weekend, because, as Briggs states, it’s home.

“They know this is a big week. We come from a very, very big family. It’s home,” Briggs said. “Because of them, they’ve eased things up to where we can race a little bit more around here the last few weeks and go testing and things like that.”

In a nutshell, Briggs and Frank are more alike than they are different. With their never-say-die attitudes and seemingly endless motivation to keep grinding on racecars each week, it’s the lessons their forefathers instilled in them as young competitors that has stayed with them throughout their careers.

For Briggs, he’s 48 years of age right now and, many years ago, said he would be retired from racing by age 50. He said his mentality is headed in that direction, but for now, it’s still full speed ahead on turning more laps on the national circuit.

He races in memory of his father, the late Rick Briggs, who shared that never-say-die attitude like the rest of his immediate racing family. Boom still has one thing left to prove before he gets to age 50, and that big trip to World of Outlaws Victory Lane very well could come at the place his family helped build – Stateline Speedway.

“The reason I race is because of my dad, and it’s been two years since he’s been gone,” Briggs said. “He wouldn’t want us quitting, so I’m not ready to quit yet. Because of him.”

Catch Frank and Briggs in action against the rest of the Outlaws this weekend at Stateline, at the track or live on DIRTVision!

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, September 19 at Stateline Speedway in Jamestown, New York

Friday, September 20 at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York

Saturday, September 21 at Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

THURSDAY

• Pit gate opens at 3:30 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Pit gate opens at 4:30 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 5:30 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

• Pit gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Spectator gate opens at 4 p.m.

• Hot Laps at 6:15 p.m.

ABOUT THE TRACKS

Stateline Speedway is a third-mile, semi-banked clay oval. The track record is 14.9 seconds, held by Chub Frank.

Online – http://www.newstatelinespeedway.com

Phone – (716) 720-2403

Outlaw Speedway is a quarter-mile oval. The track record is 13.689 seconds, set by Shane Clanton on Sept. 21, 2018.

Online: http://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/

Phone: (607) 243-8686

Selinsgrove Speedway is a half-mile oval. The track record is 18.618 seconds, set by Mike Marlar on Sept. 22, 2018.

Online – http://www.selinsgrovespeedway.com

Phone – (570) 374-2266

TICKETS

Tickets for all tracks can be purchased at the gate on race day.

THIRD-MILE WINNERS

This will be the first race of the 2019 season on a third-mile track.

QUARTER-MILE WINNERS

There have been five races on quarter-mile tracks so far this season.

1: Duck River Raceway Park – Brandon Sheppard on March 22

2: Farmer City Raceway – Brian Shirley on April 4

3: Farmer City Raceway – Brandon Sheppard on April 5

4: River Cities Speedway – Brandon Sheppard on July 12

5: Fairbury Speedway – Brandon Sheppard on July 27

HALF-MILE WINNERS

There have been 11 races on quarter-mile tracks so far this season.

1: Volusia Speedway Park – Brandon Sheppard on February 13

2: Volusia Speedway Park – Brandon Sheppard on February 14

3: Volusia Speedway Park – Brandon Sheppard on February 15

4: Volusia Speedway Park – Brandon Sheppard on February 16

5: Smoky Mountain Speedway – Jimmy Owens on March 23

6: Lancaster Motor Speedway – Brandon Sheppard on June 1

7: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Sheppard on June 28

8: Davenport Speedway – Jimmy Owens on July 24

9: Shawano Speedway – Shane Clanton on July 30

10: Williams Grove Speedway – Brandon Sheppard on August 16

11: Port Royal Speedway – Mason Zeigler on August 17

STATELINE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on June 14

2013 – Shane Clanton on June 1

2006 – Dick Barton on July 1

2005 – John Blankenship on July 2

OUTLAW SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on Sept. 23

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Chris Madden on Sept. 22

2017 – Jeff Rine on Sept. 3

2016 – Billy Moyer Jr. on Sept. 4

2015 – Darrell Lanigan on Sept. 6

2014 – Tim McCreadie on Aug. 30; Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 31

2013 – Gregg Satterlee on Aug. 31; Darrell Lanigan on Sept. 1

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws Late Model Series – www.worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels

Twitter – Twitter.com/ WoOLateModels (@WoOLateModels)

Instagram – Instagram.com/ WoOLateModels (@WoOLateModels)

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Late Model Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month!

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow full-time World of Outlaws drivers on Twitter:

Brandon Sheppard – @B_Sheppard_B5

Shane Clanton – @clanton25

Darrell Lanigan – @DarrellLanigan

Chase Junghans – @ShopQuik18

Dennis Erb Jr. – @DennisErbJr

Boom Briggs – @boom99b

Brent Larson – @BrentLarsonB1

Ricky Weiss – @weissracing7

Cade Dillard – @CDillard97

Blake Spencer – www.blakespencer.com (not on Twitter)

AROUND THE TURN

After this final weekend in the Northeast, the Outlaws will get a week-and-a-half off from Series competition before the next three-day race weekend on Oct. 3-5. The drivers will take to the Southeast one final time in 2019 before the season-ending Can-Am World Finals in November, visiting Lavonia Speedway on Oct. 3, Cherokee Speedway on Oct. 4 and 411 Motor Speedway on Oct. 5.

2019 STATS

There have been 33 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Feature events this season.

MORTON BUILDINGS FEATURE WINNERS (12 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 18

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 3

3 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 2

5 – Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

– Michael Norris, Sarver, PA – 1

– Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 1

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 1

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 1

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 1

– Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA – 1

PFC BRAKES FAST TIME AWARD WINNERS (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Quick Times

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 10

2 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 2

3 – Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 1

– Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 1

– Jason Covert, York Haven, PA – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 1

– Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX – 1

– Ricky Weiss, Headingley, Manitoba – 1

– Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA – 1

– Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI – 1

– Don Shaw, Ham Lake, MN – 1

– Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 1

– Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA – 1

– Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 1

– Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (38 different winners)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 23

2 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 10

– Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 8

4 – Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 8

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 8

6 – Ricky Weiss, Headingley, Manitoba – 7

7 – Scott Bloomquist – Mooresburg, TN – 4

– Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 4

– Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL – 4

– Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 4

11 – Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 3

– Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 3

– Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 3

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 3

– Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI – 3

– Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA – 3

17 – Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 2

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 2

– Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC – 2

– Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA – 2

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 2

– Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, IA – 2

– Jason Covert, York Haven, PA – 2

24 – Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

– Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 1

– Ben Watkins, Lancaster, SC – 1

– Johnny Pursley, Clover, SC – 1

– Michael Norris, Sarver, PA – 1

– Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA – 1

– Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN – 1

– Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon, IA – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 1

– Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX – 1

– Earl Pearson Jr., Jacksonville, FL – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (36 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 3

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 3

3 – Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 2

– Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 2

– Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KY – 2

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 2

7 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

– Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 1

– Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN – 1

– Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA – 1

– Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN – 1

– Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX – 1

– Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– John Ownbey, Cleveland, TN – 1

– Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN – 1

– Tommy Kerr, Maryville, TN – 1

– Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL – 1

– Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL – 1

– Bob Gardner, Washington, IL – 1

– Blake Spencer, St. Augustine, FL – 1

– Donald Bradsher, Burlington, NC – 1

– Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC – 1

– Dan Stone, Thompson, PA – 1

– John Kaanta, Elk Mound, WI – 1

– Brody Troftgruben, Grand Forks, ND – 1

– Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

– Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND – 1

– Terry Casey, New London, WI – 1

– Earl Pearson Jr., Jacksonville, FL – 1

– Gary Stuhler, Greencastle, PA – 1

– Bryan Bernheisel, Jonestown, PA – 1

– Andy Haus, Hamburg, PA – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (26 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 28

2 – Ricky Weiss, Headingley, Manitoba – 11

3 – Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 8

4 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 7

5 – Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI – 4

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 4

7 – Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 3

– Don O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 3

– Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 3

– Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 3

11 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 2

– Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 2

– Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 2

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 2

– Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 2

– Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA – 2

17 – Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA – 1

– Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV – 1

– Scott Bloomquist, Mooresville, TN – 1

– Tanner English, Benton, KY – 1

– Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC – 1

– Michael Norris, Sarver, PA – 1

– Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA – 1

– Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL – 1

– Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 1

– Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 1

– Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, IA – 1

– Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA – 1

– Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 1

HARD CHARGERS (25 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of merits

1 – Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 4

2 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 2

– Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 2

4 – Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL – 1

– Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 1

– Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

– Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN – 1

– Morgan Bagley, Longview, TX – 1

– Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 1

– Spencer Diercks, Davenport, IA – 1

– Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN – 1

– Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 1

– Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL – 1

– Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IA – 1

– Blake Spencer, St. Augustine, FL – 1

– John Kaanta, Elk Mound, WI – 1

– Brody Troftgruben, Grand Forks, ND – 1

– Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

– Rick Hanestad, Boyceville, WI – 1

– Mike Fryer, Freeport, IL – 1

– Brad Mueller, Random Lake, WI – 1

– Nick Anvelink, Navarino, Wisconsin – 1

– Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX – 1

– Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

– Gary Stuhler, Greencastle, PA – 1

– Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE – 1

– Brandon Thirlby, Traverse City, MI – 1

– Tyler Dietz, Pittsburgh, PA – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (21 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 691

2 – Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA – 182

3 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN – 98

4 – Ricky Weiss, Headingley, Manitoba – 82

5 – Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 76

6 – Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 74

7 – Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 72

8 – Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 60

9 – Ross Bailes, Clover, SC – 50

10 – Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 49

11 – Tanner English, Benton, KY – 32

12 – Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA – 30

13 – Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA – 29

14– Michael Norris, Sarver, PA – 25

15 – Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY – 24

16 – Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 20

17 – Ben Watkins, Lancaster, SC – 19

18 – Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC – 17

19 – Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA – 3

20 – Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, IA – 2

21 – Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

2019 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SCHEDULE & WINNERS

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Screven Motor Speedway / Sylvania, GA / Brandon Overton (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Screven Motor Speedway / Sylvania, GA / Shane Clanton (1)

3. Wed, Feb. 13 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 15 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (3)

6. Saturday, Feb. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Sheppard (4)

7. Friday, March 22 / Duck River Raceway Park / Lewisburg, TN / Brandon Sheppard (5)

8. Saturday, March 23 / Smoky Mountain Speedway / Maryville, TN / Jimmy Owens (1)

9. Friday, April 4 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Brian Shirley (1)

10. Saturday, April 5 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Brandon Sheppard (6)

11. Friday, May 3 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Ross Bailes (1)

12. Saturday, May 18 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Brandon Sheppard (7)

13. Friday, May 31 / Cochran Motor Speedway / Cochran, GA / Brandon Overton (2)

14. Saturday, June 1 / Lancaster Motor Speedway / Lancaster, SC / Brandon Sheppard (8)

15. Friday, June 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Michael Norris (1)

16. Saturday, June 22 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Tim McCreadie (1)

17. Friday, June 28 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Brandon Sheppard (9)

18. Friday, July 5 / Independence Motor Speedway / Independence, IA / Brandon Sheppard (10)

19. Friday, July 6 / Deer Creek Speedway / Spring Valley, MN / Brandon Sheppard (11)

20. Tuesday, July 9 / ABC Raceway / Ashland, WI / Brandon Sheppard (12)

21. Friday, July 12 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Brandon Sheppard (13)

22. Saturday, July 13 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Shane Clanton (2)

23. Sunday, July 14 / Red Cedar Speedway / Menomonie, WI / Chase Junghans (1)

24. Wednesday, July 24 / Davenport Speedway / Davenport, IA / Jimmy Owens (2)

25. Saturday, July 27 / Fairbury Speedway / Fairbury, IL / Brandon Sheppard (14)

26. Monday, July 29 / Plymouth Dirt Track / Plymouth, WI / Brandon Sheppard (15)

27. Tuesday, July 30 / Shawano Speedway / Shawano, WI / Shane Clanton (3)

28. Thursday, August 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Jonathan Davenport (1)

29. Saturday, August 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Chris Madden (1)

30. Friday, Aug. 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brandon Sheppard (16)

31. Saturday, Aug. 17 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Mason Zeigler (1)

32. Thursday, Aug. 29 / I-96 Speedway / Lake Odessa, MI / Brandon Sheppard (17)

33. Friday, Aug. 30 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Brandon Sheppard (18)